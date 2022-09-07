ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How is Kinston planning to renovate one of the city's oldest parks? Here's what we know.

By Keith Byers
Emma Webb Park, an important community gathering place for almost 90 years, will be renovated thanks to money from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund and appropriated city funds.

The city of Kinston will receive a $500,000 grant from the trust as well as an additional $500,000 that the city committed to the project from the American Rescue Plan funds.

The funds will be used for a general overhaul of the park with new features, renovations and fixing of the pool, which has not been in use for quite some time.

Suggs said the goal is to make the park something that can be enjoyed 365 days a year. He said usually after the pool closed the park was underutilized.

“Some of the new components will be walking trails throughout the park, overlooks to the stream that flows through the park, some event space, splash pads for the kids, three new basketball and tennis courts, three picnic shelters,” Suggs said.

He also said a 600-seat outdoor amphitheater is in the plans. Suggs added a timeline for starting the project has not been initiated yet.

“Now that the funding is in place, we’ll begin to be able to start recruiting some contractors that will actually be able to give us some quotes and estimates," Suggs said. "With the way things are in this post-COVID world when it comes to construction, we can’t exactly say a timeline right now."

He did estimate that things might move pretty quickly now that the money is in their account.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy, who has enjoyed the park since he was a small child says he is excited that Governor Roy Cooper assigned a portion of the $17 million from the trust to help Emma Webb Park, which is among 39 local parks and recreational projects in North Carolina.

“I am extremely excited about it and appreciative of the state, and I am appreciative of Governor Cooper, and that entire team over there looking to make sure that people are staying healthier and happier,” Hardy said.

Comments / 5

Gary Willoughby
3d ago

I think that money could be utilized in other more needed areas the streets in Kinston are in terrible condition and the water bills / utility bills are way to high these things need more attention then a park.

Reply
3
 

