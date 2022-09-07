ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

New COVID-19 booster will be available this week for Vermonters. Here's where to find it.

By Lilly St. Angelo, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jA9t6_0hlAMRpc00

Vermonters can get a new COVID-19 booster shot as soon as Wednesday after a federal advisory panel signed off Thursday on the new vaccine that will offer more protection against recent virus variants.

The state is receiving a first shipment of just over 17,000 doses, said state epidemiologist Patsy Kelso on Friday. Walk-in clinics across the state will begin offering them Sept. 7, including at the South Burlington clinic at University Mall. Kelso recommends Vermonters also utilize their primary care doctors and pharmacies, who will receive doses by mid-September.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the vaccine this past week, and and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended its use, necessary steps before the shots could be distributed across the country.

The two major companies making vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, have separate age limits for the vaccine, which has been named the "bivalent booster." Kids and adults 12 and up can get the Pfizer shot and adults 18 and over can get the Moderna shot. The bivalent booster was created with the same mRNA technology as the original vaccines and boosters and has elements of the original virus as well as elements of the most recent Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

The toll10.5 million children were orphaned or lost a primary caregiver due to COVID, study finds

Kelso said the booster, like all vaccines, will not necessarily protect people from infection but it will protect people from serious illness and hospitalization. She said getting the booster will be important for all who are eligible, especially because respiratory illness season is just around the corner. It is also safe for people to get their flu and COVID booster shots at the same time, Kelso said.

Some adults over 50 may have gotten their second booster in the past two months. Kelso said people should wait two months from their last booster or from their last COVID-19 infection before receiving the bivalent booster.

Evidence presented at the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting Thursday showed that adults 50 and older who received a second booster were three times less likely to die from COVID-19 than adults 50+ who received only one booster suggesting that a bivalent booster would similarly boost chances of living. This hypothesis is not yet back up by data.

Tracking COVID-19 vaccine distribution bHow many people have been vaccinated in the US?

Recommendations for children under 12 have not yet been released by the CDC but Kelso expects the them to issue guidance in the near future. Over half of Vermonters aged 5-11 have received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine doses and 16% of them have also been boosted. About 18% of children younger than 5 in Vermont have gotten their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 5% are fully vaccinated. Kelso said the percentage of children under 5 who are vaccinated in Vermont is higher than surrounding states.

Visit the Vermont Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine webpage to find a walk-in clinic near you: https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine#walkinclinic

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang

Comments / 14

Paul Pearce
3d ago

Not doing it this time😡Don't trust anything this Biden Administration is doing. I'll take my chances.4 people I know that were healthy have come down with various diseases after having both last time.🤔😪

Reply(1)
6
Chad Bricker
3d ago

Only thing I have to say about that covid vaccine I almost died from the last two Vaccination shots they are not going to put a virus on me and use me for a guinea pig

Reply
3
Guest
3d ago

As Johnny Paycheck said "Take this .... and shove it !" NO WAY HERE am I letting them change my DNA into a controlled Robot

Reply
4
Related
mainepublic.org

At least 26 long-term care facilities have COVID outbreaks in Maine

COVID-19 continues to be a top concern for Maine’s nursing homes and assisted living centers. The state CDC reports twenty-six long-term care facilities now have open outbreaks of the disease, which it classifies as five or more cases detected over two weeks. A spokesman for the Maine CDC, Robert...
MAINE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Burlington, VT
Coronavirus
City
South Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Vaccines
South Burlington, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Health
South Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States

Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
POLITICS
vermontbiz.com

Hunger Free Vermont receives $38,977 grant from Shaw’s

Vermont Business Magazine The work to mitigate hunger issues was aided recently by a $38,977 grant from Shaw’s and Star Market’s Foundation Nourishing Neighbors Program that aims to help connect qualified individuals with existing federal meal programs such as SNAP, WIC, P-EBT, and free or reduced school nutrition programs.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. schools can require masks to protect vulnerable students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many COVID-19 protocols have been dropped in Vermont’s schools, leaders are being reminded that accommodations must be made for medically vulnerable students. “Schools may need to implement masking or other mitigation measures as a reasonable accommodation for students who are medically vulnerable,” Vt. Education...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#University Mall
WCAX

Visa program will bring nondomestic doctors to rural New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A Visa program is aimed at bringing more doctors to rural parts of New Hampshire. Congresswoman Annie Kuster got approval from the Northern Border Regional Commission or NBRC to approve J-1 Visas for physicians to work in New Hampshire. This is the same program New York...
IMMIGRATION
WCAX

COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices fall to lowest level since winter

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have fallen 10 cents to back under $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy(link is external). The average price today is $3.90, which is 50 cents less than a month ago and 83 cents more than last year. The lowest price in the state is in Troy ($3.47/g) and the highest price is in Killington ($4.59). Gasoline prices in Vermont have also started to close the gap with the average national price, which has fallen 8 cents in the last week to $3.72/g. State and national prices had been running about the same until the beginning of summer.
BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

Here's where to find some of Vermont's best fall foliage views

Autumn is quickly approaching and will usher in an explosion of colors across the hillsides of Vermont. But where is the best place to see fall foliage? It's likely any Vermonter you ask will give a different answer, but there is a driving tour sure to offer some great fall views.
VERMONT STATE
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy