How much did that home sell for? Ocala/Marion County deed transfers | July 11-17, 2022

This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up.

After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com.

Autumn Ridge: Johnston Ronald to Gautam Ragu, $249,001

Bellechase: Macleod Scott to Trotter James Hamlin Tr, $603,000

Belleview: Lundy Richard to Morales Carlos Ramon Marquez, $160,000

How much did that home sell for?:Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion | July 4-10, 2022

Safe dining:2 Ocala-area restaurants ace inspections, 7 fail with high-priority violations

Looking ahead:When will that new I-75 interchange at NW 49th Street be built in Ocala/Marion County?

Belleview: Smith Norma L to Buff Alicia Hein, $175,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Zimmerman Janie L to Hite James Joshua, $170,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Russell Roy L to Investworks Solutions LLC, $191,000

Belleview Heights Estates: C I Real Estate Group LLC to Wilson Gregory L, $210,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Jams Golden Investments LLC to Guzman Tomas, $239,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Orfescu Cristian, $254,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Kiszewski Samantha, $254,900

Belleview Heights Estates: Madre Investment Group LLC to Wire David Allen, $265,000

Belleview Hills Estates: Beduch Jayne A to Weekes Chonda Catrice, $192,500

Bent Tree: Swain Joseph A to Mills Jonathan David, $368,000

Bent Tree: Kondrukevich Maksim to Klotz Nancy N, $369,000

Breezewood Estates: Boileau Kimberly R to Bassett Stacy Ann, $90,000

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Babbit Rober IV, $322,690

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Mercado Cruz Fernando, $406,380

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ingalls David G, $465,295

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Kodinsky Edward Tr, $489,320

Cedar Hill: Christensen Gerald Steven to Newton Elaine Kelly, $150,000

Cherrywood Estates: Gray James Russell to Litterini David Michael, $230,000

Circle Square Woods: Griffin Debra R to Simpson Cynthia R, $165,000

Circle Square Woods: Boustania Michael G to Zeisel Maritza, $177,000

City of Ocala: Drake Robert P to Magnolia 116 LLC, $625,000

Cobblestone: Lent David Henri Van to Bodzo Barbara S Tr, $475,000

Country Club of Ocala: Cohen Brian to Fernandez Martha, $1,410,000

Deer Path: Vieira Richard to Flowering Hills Properties LLC, $290,000

Deer Path: Spohn Heather N to Mccullough Chase Alynn, $405,750

Florida Orange Grove Corp: Circle B Of Ocala Inc to Rotger Eugene J, $82,000

Golden Hills: Everard Johanne D to Golden Ocala Equestrian Land LLC, $180,000

Golden Hills: Rsj Real Estate LLC to Bttsatm LLC, $211,298

Golden Ocala: Irvin Homes LLC to Vollmer Hilary, $500,000

Golf Park: Sikorski John to Liebegott Darren P, $385,000

Juliette Falls: Vikings LLC to Hearn Grant M, $123,000

Juliette Falls: Vikings LLC to Masterson Christopher, $340,894

Kingsland Country Estates: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Safe Ira Capital LLC Tr, $230,001

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Rose Kenneth C Jr to Wang Yuansheng, $289,000

Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Gray David E to Orbit Trading Inc, $110,000

Lake Weir Heights: Foster Michael to Map Capital LLC, $63,000

Liberty Village: Ag Essential Housing Multi State 2 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $414,055

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Sipes Michael F, $386,820

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Harrison Brenda K, $413,520

Marion County: Hills Land Trust Inc to Manness William, $60,000

Marion County: Lewis Jennifer L to Sampson Stephen, $67,000

Marion County: Govern Inge E to Thomas Grace Annette, $74,500

Marion County: Lemens Nicole C to Haddad Samuel, $75,000

Marion County: Rickheeram Kumarie to Gray Joshua, $80,000

Marion County: Powell Joseph A to City Of Dunnellon, $85,000

Marion County: Ward William to Reddick Jennifer L, $88,500

Marion County: American Dream Residential LLC to Moore Vicente, $89,900

Marion County: Stone Tammy to Santiago Michael, $100,000

Marion County: Ferrell Joyce W to Ferrell Joyce W, $107,000

Marion County: Aldana Alyson Marie to Joshua 1 8 I Bello LLC Tr, $107,500

Marion County: Rogers Rodney K to Bbnt Capital LLC Tr, $107,500

Marion County: Deckard Dennis K to Perry Margaret, $110,000

Marion County: Eardley Christopher to McDermott Joshua A, $113,000

Marion County: Terrillion Maria to Kingos Investments LLC, $116,500

Marion County: Gomillion William to Swenson Eric, $119,000

Marion County: Baer Anthony to Chamberlain Kristen Elysse, $119,000

Marion County: Giguere Arthur Jr to Weeks Stacy A, $124,000

Marion County: Hall Edwin L to Gonzalez Quevedo Yvonne, $129,000

Marion County: Morgan Diane Michelle Lanier to Treiber Kathryn Joella, $130,000

Marion County: Maxwell Melvin I to Jackson Carolyn S, $130,000

Marion County: Johnson Mary Ann to Streetman Robert Louie Iii, $135,000

Marion County: Hill Nycole Marie to Anderson John P, $135,000

Marion County: Shen Christine A to Johnson Ashton, $136,000

Marion County: Jodeb Investments LLC to Ozols Annalise, $147,000

Marion County: Guzman Luz to Corley Chip, $152,000

Marion County: Knoll Albert J to Dpp Properties LLC, $155,000

Marion County: Green Barbara A to Cc & Gg LLC, $157,000

Marion County: Sexton Audrey to Green Benjamin, $158,300

Marion County: Soto Jairo to Moore Barbara, $160,000

Marion County: Safe Ira Homes LLC to Garver Dusty Ray, $177,000

Marion County: Pac3 Properties LLC to Grose Sarah L, $180,000

Marion County: Whipple Kenneth Sr to Meadow Lauran Victoria, $180,000

Marion County: Brown Vincent to Wendling Robert E, $180,000

Marion County: Bollenbach Patricia Ann to Baker Bryan, $185,000

Marion County: Edwards Jacqueline to Cahill John, $190,000

Marion County: Soumpholphakdy Buddha to Moreno Danilo M, $190,000

Marion County: Lackner Ryan to Myers Alfred C, $198,500

Marion County: Winfree Glenn to Pineda Miguel Angel, $199,900

Marion County: Martinez Juan to Valentin Juan Bautista Garcia, $200,000

Marion County: Cline Dorothy to Green Betty Jean, $200,000

Marion County: Pac3 Properties LLC to Perez Chris Andrew, $205,000

Marion County: Avery Connie Sue to McLeary Anna, $205,870.62

Marion County: Molhan David L to Callum Shirley A Tr, $214,000

Marion County: Stauss Paula L to Bennett Barbara E, $227,000

Marion County: Weitlauf Steve to Canas Edgar, $232,000

Marion County: Greene John H to Gaouette Christina, $235,000

Marion County: Boumenot Kenneth N to Lopez Sara V Tejada De, $235,000

Marion County: Lanier Okie Wayne to Knorr Cecily N, $235,000

Marion County: Wiktorowski Clifford to Montes Martha Lucia, $242,000

Marion County: Dlp Land Holdings I LLC to Southern Impression Homes LLC, $257,142

Marion County: Whyte Overton A to Hoskinson Diane M, $260,000

Marion County: Wolfram Norma Y to Wilson Brandon, $267,250

Marion County: Leach Jacqueline Ann to Lu Yayi, $268,900

Marion County: Hipwood Julian B to Walker Robert, $269,000

Marion County: Conley Carolyn to Benitez Lydia, $279,000

Marion County: Dameron Bobbie Jo to Coughenour Randall Scott, $279,900

Marion County: Destefano Craig Earl Salvatore to Machado Leisier Juan Garcia, $280,000

Marion County: Kovens Patrica C to Dandy Carl E, $280,000

Marion County: Siniard Mcdonald to Burgan Thomas T, $286,500

Marion County: Hnida Stephen G Jr to Carter Steve Anthony, $290,000

Marion County: Housing & Urban Development to Connor Jeremy, $311,700

Marion County: Sherrets Reba Ann to Lana Investment Of Florida LLC, $315,000

Marion County: Belac Homes LLC to James Valney, $324,900

Marion County: Tfelt Richard Wayne to Buchanan Robert Best, $325,000

Marion County: Olson Kevin to Hayes Misty R, $339,000

Marion County: McClellan Misty L to Loutzenhiser Joshua, $345,500

Marion County: Colen Built Development LLC to Gronas Hilary E, $347,105

Marion County: Crawford George A Jr to Hudson Shaun P, $348,000

Marion County: White Fred Ashley to Squishy Face Studio LLC, $349,000

Marion County: Battaglia Joseph to Villeda Barbara Ann, $350,000

Marion County: Mullen Michael B Est to Villeda Barbara Ann, $350,000

Marion County: Bigwig LLC to Bellamah Andrew R, $350,000

Marion County: Bedgood Sarah to Hall Adam, $356,000

Marion County: Cogan Peggy to Mullens Holding Inc, $360,000

Marion County: Chauncey Keathel Tr to Bandy Bethany Sue, $370,000

Marion County: McGrew Sharon Lynn to Fenn Sheila R, $379,000

Marion County: Wright Fred D to Summerfield Sarah, $410,000

Marion County: Parker Sara Elizabeth to Johnson Matthew Jacob, $420,000

Marion County: Hutto Daniel to Oglesby Nancy, $420,000

Marion County: Odle Irwin to What Wealthy Women Do LLC, $435,000

Marion County: Oman Karen to Hunter Sandra Kay, $445,000

Marion County, 705 Broadway LLC to Drake Trusten H, $458,332

Marion County, 705 Broadway LLC to Ergle Gregory G, $458,333

Marion County: Renaissance Medical Clinic LLC to Hinman Roy H II, $460,000

Marion County: Bkd Holdings LLC to Marion Rentals LLC, $465,237.84

Marion County: Gil Tony Jr to Stoica Mircea M, $485,000

Marion County: Sandra Stokey to Gary Akavickas, $610,000

Marion County: Casey Brian to Beck Abbey P, $620,000

Marion County: Panzer Todd to Jozwiak Robert A, $640,000

Marion County: Ringer Seth to Daly Radcliffe Robert Tr, $665,000

Marion County: Back To Basic Properties LLC to 223 Broadway Street LLC, $750,000

Marion County: Hetzel Jared L to Herrera Manuel Fernando Jr, $885,000

Marion County: Cross Thomas to Buonpane Nancy, $900,000

Marion County: Kopec Thaddeus W to Cooper Riley T, $900,000

Marion County: Cordrey David Glenn to Nassivera David R, $930,000

Marion County: Wood Karen G to Rath Ronald D, $1,100,000

Marion County: Frederick Daniel F to Dinino Christopher, $3,600,000

Marion County: Kingreg V LLC to Stetson Ocala LLC, $3,900,000

Marion County: Ddmm Villages LLC to Villages Of Marion County Gp LLC, $5,511,000

Marion County: Mertins Janelle to Am Ocala LLC, $5,700,000

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, $67,001

Marion Landing: Vassallo Ross C to Justice Jimmie B, $262,100

Marion Oaks: Redick Pauline W to Fl Pro Builders, $60,000

Marion Oaks: Antonia G Ippolito Barron Trust to Freedom Investments Usa LLC, $63,750

Marion Oaks: Pogyo Jorge to Akahai Estates LLC, $65,000

Marion Oaks: McCarthy Patrick Allen to McCarthy Patrick Allen, $77,906

Marion Oaks: Fae Holding 544900R LLC to Bradley Vanessa, $88,718

Marion Oaks: Boley Virginia C to Faith Formation LLC, $90,000

Marion Oaks: Grand Oak Real Estate Holdings LLC to Mansur Ronald P, $129,000

Marion Oaks: A Plus Homes Inc to Dubin Joshua, $133,900

Marion Oaks: Boodhoo Chetram to Blackwood Roopatie, $140,000

Marion Oaks: Superville Matthew to Ross Jamie, $170,000

Marion Oaks: Ramjassingh Krishna to Fernandez Jose R, $185,000

Marion Oaks: Pac3 Properties LLC to Geritano Deborah Ann, $215,000

Marion Oaks: Alvarez Victor to Atagerge Properties LLC, $215,000

Marion Oaks: Pac3 Properties LLC to Stauffer Eric Brooke, $218,000

Marion Oaks: Si Homes Rcl LLC to Heyne Curtis Leray Tr, $234,900

Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Pottinger Patricia, $235,000

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Perreira Pamela, $242,930

Marion Oaks: Miles Neville P to Medina Wilfredo, $247,000

Marion Oaks: Mejia Batres Construction & Investments LLC to Machado Kendry Jesus Garcia, $247,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Damore Paul, $254,900

Marion Oaks: Reynolds Katherine to Miller Bryan K, $255,000

Marion Oaks: Drc24 LLC to Gordon Karen F, $269,000

Marion Oaks: Investworks Solutions LLC to Giardino Christina L, $269,400

Marion Oaks: Lennar Homes LLC to Bohn Brent Albert, $269,615

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Howell John Joseph, $275,000

Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Machado John Dennis, $275,900

Marion Oaks: Montes Felix to Lancour Brandon, $290,000

Marion Oaks: Ibrahim Baky B to Zuniga Wilmer Guadalupe, $290,000

Marion Oaks: Blessing Custom Homes LLC to Searle Bryce, $299,900

Marion Oaks: Blessing Custom Homes LLC to Searle Bryce, $299,900

Marion Oaks: Graham Senica to Ung Quyen, $300,000

Marion Oaks: Danielski Michael Emerance to Raines Brandon, $300,000

Marion Oaks: Jennings Michael to Casimir Caroodlyne, $315,000

Marion Oaks: Alexander Michael S to Buchanan Michael J, $320,000

Marion Oaks: Donken Thomas A W to Andrews David Wade, $320,000

Marion Oaks: Walker Carleen to Pulluaim Larissa Rena, $340,000

Marion Oaks: Genstar Builders LLC to Niblett Ann, $345,000

Meadow Glenn: Guerra Aurora De La Osa to Guevara Neiver, $377,000

MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Gil Guillermo A to Kachaluba Matthew Gene, $750,000

Oak Hill Plantation: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Mccorr Geraldine, $295,150

Oak Hill Plantation: Buff Alicia H to McBride Brittney, $350,000

Oak Run: Anderson Michael W to Seewald Gerbert R, $349,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Synergy Home Buyers LLC to Tavarez Franklyn, $185,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Kleckner David A to Monro Marcia, $224,800

Ocala Forest Campsites: Christian Grady M to Hansen Trevor Lance, $800,000

Ocala Highlands: Nguyen Thu Suong Thi to Rodriguez Hector, $129,800

Ocala Highlands Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Rutledge Shandice, $214,000

Ocala Highlands Estates: Dpp Properties LLC to Philip & Nancy Chu Restated Living Trust, $245,000

Ocala Highlands Estates: Hall Leslie Danielle to Pawlowski Terence E, $255,000

Ocala Palms: Claprood Albert J to Howd Hadleigh H Tr, $375,000

Ocala Park Estates: Parker Judy R to Jamison Sherri L, $210,000

Ocala Park Estates: Olson Lori A to Ridgell Christopher, $226,500

Ocala Park Estates: Jen Homes LLC to Velazquez Gregory Cepeda, $250,000

Ocala Park Estates: Dpp Properties LLC to Philip & Nancy Chu Living Trust, $280,000

Ocala Preserve: D R Horton Inc to Hutton James Alan, $305,165

Ocala Preserve: D R Horton Inc to Sprague Kathryn Lee, $356,990

Ocala Preserve: Otte Bonnie J to Ballas Jacqua Lynne, $382,000

Ocala Ridge: Dees Dennis to Little John T, $215,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Kelley Dane D to Soobyiah Anthony, $384,900

Ocala Waterway Estates: Adams Home Of Northwest Florida Inc to Uriostegul Carlos, $388,100

Ocala Waterway Estates: Hansen Douglass A to Jules Wagner, $404,000

On Top of the World: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Moran Patrick L, $370,130

On Top of the World: Hyman Jerry to Smith Lawless Kelly, $389,000

On Top of the World: James Ann R to Magsam Loren A, $475,000

On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Mclaughlin Robert C Jr to Turner Lawrence K, $152,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Tran Tri Tu to Tran Sanh, $140,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Quintana Rolando to Teles Maria, $169,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Strianese Carmen to Croy Kenneth M, $308,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Rhodenbaugh Pamela Evans, $324,350

Palm Cay: De Gimon Monica Carreno to Rodriguez Nicolas Garcia, $155,000

Palm Cay: Obrien Elizabeth B to Navarro Ingrid Margoth, $164,000

Palm Cay: Brocato Raymond L to Alvarez Marta, $175,000

Palm Cay: Muller Linda A to Lorenzo Lawrence, $199,000

Pine Run Estates: Blair Christle W to Rizzo Robert V, $162,900

Pine Run Estates: Hanson Victor D to Harward Daniel Preston Jr, $164,900

Pine Run Estates: Cavitalo James C Ii to Andris Ruta, $365,000

Pine Run Estates: Ag Essential Housing Multi State 2 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $559,760

Quail Hollow: Fang Chih Feng to Belle Joseph Wayne, $421,000

Quail Meadow/Meadows: Canepa Maria Cristina to Flora Lloyd Earl, $298,000

Rainbow Acres: Stewart Jerome E to Parsons Nicole N, $259,000

Rainbow Acres: Aldana Contracting LLC to Sheffield Emery Lee, $300,780

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Abk Properties Investment LLC to Bwc Constructing & Contracting Inc, $60,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Gaines Kimberly to Brinning Don, $225,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: White Lane M to Ward Jonathan A, $233,500

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Wulff Stephen to Zemanek Gregory W, $275,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Turner Lawrence A to Caudill Jack, $346,500

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Huddleston Norman G to Riley Timothy A, $600,000

Rainbow Springs: Shoaline Properties LLC to Caruso John William Tr, $178,250

Rainbow Springs: Shoaline Properties LLC to Caruso John William Tr, $178,250

Rainbow Springs: Ekorn Tom to Opendoor Property Trust I, $299,600

Rainbow Springs: Bauer Frank S to Martin Meredith S, $350,000

Rainbow Springs: Martinez Joseph Anthony to Opendoor Property Trust I, $387,400

Rainbow Springs: Ochab Patricia E to Pushkar Oleg, $465,000

Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Fuller Jed William to Champagne Flippers LLC, $222,500

Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Slinkard Mary C to Calma Mary E, $299,500

Raven Glen: Pittman William Randall to Murad Mohammed N R, $385,000

Rolling Hills: Stephens Tina B to Ellis Bill C, $250,000

Rolling Hills: Denny Michael to Iron Gate Investment LLC, $265,000

Rolling Hills: Galnor David P to Torrens Edward, $449,000

Rolling Hills: Desruisseaux Henry R to Barrett Russell, $534,900

Rolling Hills: Bgrs Relocation Inc to Montagner Angelo Moises, $750,000

Silver Springs: Hall Jack D to Dinkel Robert, $142,900

Silver Springs: Cummings Harry R to Lundy Karen, $254,900

Silver Springs Shores: Bryant Karen A to Isenhart Kelly, $95,736

Silver Springs Shores: Bil Investment Properties LLC to Freedom Investments Usa LLC, $97,000

Silver Springs Shores: Freedom Investments Usa LLC to B2F Enterprises LLC, $105,000

Silver Springs Shores: Sbi Group LLC to Huckstep Heather Dawn, $112,000

Silver Springs Shores: Everyday Home Buyer LLC to A & M Properties Of Ocala LLC, $120,000

Silver Springs Shores: Galue Itala Isabel to Garzon Pedro, $123,000

Silver Springs Shores: A Plus Homes Inc to Natarajan Revathy, $135,900

Silver Springs Shores: Persaud Naresh to Juniper Shores LLC, $155,000

Silver Springs Shores: Mrozek Allison to Laporte Theodore J, $185,000

Silver Springs Shores: Wbntp Investments LLC Tr to 49 Walnut Court LLC, $190,000

Silver Springs Shores: Seeper Homes LLC to Barbosa Wanda Ivelisse Vila, $195,000

Silver Springs Shores: Pac3 Properties LLC to Valenzuela Brian, $195,900

Silver Springs Shores: Miller Keith B to Washington Dana Lamond, $197,500

Silver Springs Shores: Lamb Michael to Diaz Jose A Delgado Sr, $205,000

Silver Springs Shores: Harrington Alyse to Ramos Iris, $208,000

Silver Springs Shores: Williams Bobbie to Wright Cheryl, $210,000

Silver Springs Shores: Ramrajie Benjamin to Rivera Cruz Hernandez, $235,000

Silver Springs Shores: Vreeland Joseph to Morgan Easha, $249,000

Silver Springs Shores: Fambrough Thomas W to Vance Brianna A, $255,000

Silver Springs Shores: A L Milton Construction Inc to Allman Brian Dean, $259,900

Silver Springs Shores: Dozier Jenice to Henson Melanie Lou, $260,000

Silver Springs Shores: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Johnson Tyka Monique, $262,000

Silver Springs Shores: Complete Roofing & Remodeling Services Inc to English Anthony Graham, $265,000

Silver Springs Shores: Townsend Travis to Rivera Salvador, $270,000

Silver Springs Shores: United Builders Of Central Florida Inc to Roberts Hillary, $274,900

Silver Springs Shores: Jen Homes LLC to Hall Justin Michael, $285,000

Silver Springs Shores: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Abdon Nicolas, $294,000

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Nimphius Kenneth G, $334,900

Silver Springs Shores: Reagin Mark A to Montes Rivera Manuel, $335,000

Spruce Creek: Johnston Jerry L to Suhr Gerald D Jr, $182,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Blackstone Global Investment Group LLC to Herr Terrance R, $275,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Hemminger Richard A to Nagle Richard A, $310,000

Spruce Creek Preserve: Paolillo Lindsay to Scott Edwin G, $220,000

Spruce Creek South: Karon John to Gott Christopher, $205,000

Spruce Creek South: Ray Lisa J to Meli Helen, $208,000

Spruce Creek South: Yates Kenneth Tyler to Amuso Olga, $270,000

Spruce Creek South: Cook Pamela J to Boyle Thomas, $289,900

St. James Park: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Andersen Daniel Michael, $283,150

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Feinstein Linda Sue, $326,590

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Myers Kevin D to Walker David A, $340,200

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Rosol Phillip James, $390,091

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Opendoor Property Trust I to Presley Anthony Monroe, $450,000

Stonecrest: Fleckenstein Anthony F to Heminger Maria V, $300,000

Stonecrest: Magyar Marlene to Poutre Joan, $300,000

Stonecrest: Vandenberg Darlene M to Cornelison James Conrad, $315,000

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Nail Russell E, $245,960

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Reyes Ebblys Sancruzado, $268,130

Summercrest: Brandt Clint D to Pacheco Ricardo Padilla, $270,000

Summercrest: Schaffer Robert John to Meister Matthew S, $380,000

Summercrest: Deltona Corporation to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $861,840

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Schumann Mark Allen to Hotaling Randall S, $479,000

Villages of Marion: Grossman Melvyn David to Witkoski Robert H, $349,247

Villages of Marion: Buchholz Keith A to Wolf Jackie, $349,500

Villages of Marion: Fowler John H to Grillo John C, $410,000

Villages of Marion: Snow Diane J to Gregory Nancy June, $430,000

Villages of Marion: Smyer Floyd V Jr to Good Bonnie J, $440,000

Villages of Marion: Gregory Nancy June to Danna Street Trust, $450,000

Villages of Marion: Supino William B to Bryan Donald M, $755,000

Villas at Bellechase: Ag Essential Housing Multi State 1 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $344,924

West End Ocala: Dixie Investments Inc to Highpoint Holdings Group LLC, $75,000

West End Ocala: Welch Roger to H&S Trucking Inc, $363,000

West End Ocala: Welch Roger to Barlow Michael, $363,000

West End Ocala: Welch Roger to Nts Florida 1 LLC, $814,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Palmer Vasco L, $311,139

Woodfields: Herbert Properties 12Th St LLC to Siebuhr Karl Frank, $599,000

Woodland Glen: Gebhardt Diane to Humphries Stephen, $292,500

Woods & Lakes: Mathews Peter R to Whitlock Alex O, $215,000

Woods & Lakes: Clark Charlene to Mells Tamara, $395,000