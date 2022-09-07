How much did that home sell for? Ocala/Marion County deed transfers | July 11-17, 2022
This is a list of deed transfers of $60,000 or more in Marion County. The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name – if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up.
After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com.
Autumn Ridge: Johnston Ronald to Gautam Ragu, $249,001
Bellechase: Macleod Scott to Trotter James Hamlin Tr, $603,000
Belleview: Lundy Richard to Morales Carlos Ramon Marquez, $160,000
Belleview: Smith Norma L to Buff Alicia Hein, $175,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Zimmerman Janie L to Hite James Joshua, $170,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Russell Roy L to Investworks Solutions LLC, $191,000
Belleview Heights Estates: C I Real Estate Group LLC to Wilson Gregory L, $210,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Jams Golden Investments LLC to Guzman Tomas, $239,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Orfescu Cristian, $254,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Kiszewski Samantha, $254,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Madre Investment Group LLC to Wire David Allen, $265,000
Belleview Hills Estates: Beduch Jayne A to Weekes Chonda Catrice, $192,500
Bent Tree: Swain Joseph A to Mills Jonathan David, $368,000
Bent Tree: Kondrukevich Maksim to Klotz Nancy N, $369,000
Breezewood Estates: Boileau Kimberly R to Bassett Stacy Ann, $90,000
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Babbit Rober IV, $322,690
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Mercado Cruz Fernando, $406,380
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Ingalls David G, $465,295
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Kodinsky Edward Tr, $489,320
Cedar Hill: Christensen Gerald Steven to Newton Elaine Kelly, $150,000
Cherrywood Estates: Gray James Russell to Litterini David Michael, $230,000
Circle Square Woods: Griffin Debra R to Simpson Cynthia R, $165,000
Circle Square Woods: Boustania Michael G to Zeisel Maritza, $177,000
City of Ocala: Drake Robert P to Magnolia 116 LLC, $625,000
Cobblestone: Lent David Henri Van to Bodzo Barbara S Tr, $475,000
Country Club of Ocala: Cohen Brian to Fernandez Martha, $1,410,000
Deer Path: Vieira Richard to Flowering Hills Properties LLC, $290,000
Deer Path: Spohn Heather N to Mccullough Chase Alynn, $405,750
Florida Orange Grove Corp: Circle B Of Ocala Inc to Rotger Eugene J, $82,000
Golden Hills: Everard Johanne D to Golden Ocala Equestrian Land LLC, $180,000
Golden Hills: Rsj Real Estate LLC to Bttsatm LLC, $211,298
Golden Ocala: Irvin Homes LLC to Vollmer Hilary, $500,000
Golf Park: Sikorski John to Liebegott Darren P, $385,000
Juliette Falls: Vikings LLC to Hearn Grant M, $123,000
Juliette Falls: Vikings LLC to Masterson Christopher, $340,894
Kingsland Country Estates: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Safe Ira Capital LLC Tr, $230,001
Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Rose Kenneth C Jr to Wang Yuansheng, $289,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Gray David E to Orbit Trading Inc, $110,000
Lake Weir Heights: Foster Michael to Map Capital LLC, $63,000
Liberty Village: Ag Essential Housing Multi State 2 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $414,055
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Sipes Michael F, $386,820
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Harrison Brenda K, $413,520
Marion County: Hills Land Trust Inc to Manness William, $60,000
Marion County: Lewis Jennifer L to Sampson Stephen, $67,000
Marion County: Govern Inge E to Thomas Grace Annette, $74,500
Marion County: Lemens Nicole C to Haddad Samuel, $75,000
Marion County: Rickheeram Kumarie to Gray Joshua, $80,000
Marion County: Powell Joseph A to City Of Dunnellon, $85,000
Marion County: Ward William to Reddick Jennifer L, $88,500
Marion County: American Dream Residential LLC to Moore Vicente, $89,900
Marion County: Stone Tammy to Santiago Michael, $100,000
Marion County: Ferrell Joyce W to Ferrell Joyce W, $107,000
Marion County: Aldana Alyson Marie to Joshua 1 8 I Bello LLC Tr, $107,500
Marion County: Rogers Rodney K to Bbnt Capital LLC Tr, $107,500
Marion County: Deckard Dennis K to Perry Margaret, $110,000
Marion County: Eardley Christopher to McDermott Joshua A, $113,000
Marion County: Terrillion Maria to Kingos Investments LLC, $116,500
Marion County: Gomillion William to Swenson Eric, $119,000
Marion County: Baer Anthony to Chamberlain Kristen Elysse, $119,000
Marion County: Giguere Arthur Jr to Weeks Stacy A, $124,000
Marion County: Hall Edwin L to Gonzalez Quevedo Yvonne, $129,000
Marion County: Morgan Diane Michelle Lanier to Treiber Kathryn Joella, $130,000
Marion County: Maxwell Melvin I to Jackson Carolyn S, $130,000
Marion County: Johnson Mary Ann to Streetman Robert Louie Iii, $135,000
Marion County: Hill Nycole Marie to Anderson John P, $135,000
Marion County: Shen Christine A to Johnson Ashton, $136,000
Marion County: Jodeb Investments LLC to Ozols Annalise, $147,000
Marion County: Guzman Luz to Corley Chip, $152,000
Marion County: Knoll Albert J to Dpp Properties LLC, $155,000
Marion County: Green Barbara A to Cc & Gg LLC, $157,000
Marion County: Sexton Audrey to Green Benjamin, $158,300
Marion County: Soto Jairo to Moore Barbara, $160,000
Marion County: Safe Ira Homes LLC to Garver Dusty Ray, $177,000
Marion County: Pac3 Properties LLC to Grose Sarah L, $180,000
Marion County: Whipple Kenneth Sr to Meadow Lauran Victoria, $180,000
Marion County: Brown Vincent to Wendling Robert E, $180,000
Marion County: Bollenbach Patricia Ann to Baker Bryan, $185,000
Marion County: Edwards Jacqueline to Cahill John, $190,000
Marion County: Soumpholphakdy Buddha to Moreno Danilo M, $190,000
Marion County: Lackner Ryan to Myers Alfred C, $198,500
Marion County: Winfree Glenn to Pineda Miguel Angel, $199,900
Marion County: Martinez Juan to Valentin Juan Bautista Garcia, $200,000
Marion County: Cline Dorothy to Green Betty Jean, $200,000
Marion County: Pac3 Properties LLC to Perez Chris Andrew, $205,000
Marion County: Avery Connie Sue to McLeary Anna, $205,870.62
Marion County: Molhan David L to Callum Shirley A Tr, $214,000
Marion County: Stauss Paula L to Bennett Barbara E, $227,000
Marion County: Weitlauf Steve to Canas Edgar, $232,000
Marion County: Greene John H to Gaouette Christina, $235,000
Marion County: Boumenot Kenneth N to Lopez Sara V Tejada De, $235,000
Marion County: Lanier Okie Wayne to Knorr Cecily N, $235,000
Marion County: Wiktorowski Clifford to Montes Martha Lucia, $242,000
Marion County: Dlp Land Holdings I LLC to Southern Impression Homes LLC, $257,142
Marion County: Whyte Overton A to Hoskinson Diane M, $260,000
Marion County: Wolfram Norma Y to Wilson Brandon, $267,250
Marion County: Leach Jacqueline Ann to Lu Yayi, $268,900
Marion County: Hipwood Julian B to Walker Robert, $269,000
Marion County: Conley Carolyn to Benitez Lydia, $279,000
Marion County: Dameron Bobbie Jo to Coughenour Randall Scott, $279,900
Marion County: Destefano Craig Earl Salvatore to Machado Leisier Juan Garcia, $280,000
Marion County: Kovens Patrica C to Dandy Carl E, $280,000
Marion County: Siniard Mcdonald to Burgan Thomas T, $286,500
Marion County: Hnida Stephen G Jr to Carter Steve Anthony, $290,000
Marion County: Housing & Urban Development to Connor Jeremy, $311,700
Marion County: Sherrets Reba Ann to Lana Investment Of Florida LLC, $315,000
Marion County: Belac Homes LLC to James Valney, $324,900
Marion County: Tfelt Richard Wayne to Buchanan Robert Best, $325,000
Marion County: Olson Kevin to Hayes Misty R, $339,000
Marion County: McClellan Misty L to Loutzenhiser Joshua, $345,500
Marion County: Colen Built Development LLC to Gronas Hilary E, $347,105
Marion County: Crawford George A Jr to Hudson Shaun P, $348,000
Marion County: White Fred Ashley to Squishy Face Studio LLC, $349,000
Marion County: Battaglia Joseph to Villeda Barbara Ann, $350,000
Marion County: Mullen Michael B Est to Villeda Barbara Ann, $350,000
Marion County: Bigwig LLC to Bellamah Andrew R, $350,000
Marion County: Bedgood Sarah to Hall Adam, $356,000
Marion County: Cogan Peggy to Mullens Holding Inc, $360,000
Marion County: Chauncey Keathel Tr to Bandy Bethany Sue, $370,000
Marion County: McGrew Sharon Lynn to Fenn Sheila R, $379,000
Marion County: Wright Fred D to Summerfield Sarah, $410,000
Marion County: Parker Sara Elizabeth to Johnson Matthew Jacob, $420,000
Marion County: Hutto Daniel to Oglesby Nancy, $420,000
Marion County: Odle Irwin to What Wealthy Women Do LLC, $435,000
Marion County: Oman Karen to Hunter Sandra Kay, $445,000
Marion County, 705 Broadway LLC to Drake Trusten H, $458,332
Marion County, 705 Broadway LLC to Ergle Gregory G, $458,333
Marion County: Renaissance Medical Clinic LLC to Hinman Roy H II, $460,000
Marion County: Bkd Holdings LLC to Marion Rentals LLC, $465,237.84
Marion County: Gil Tony Jr to Stoica Mircea M, $485,000
Marion County: Sandra Stokey to Gary Akavickas, $610,000
Marion County: Casey Brian to Beck Abbey P, $620,000
Marion County: Panzer Todd to Jozwiak Robert A, $640,000
Marion County: Ringer Seth to Daly Radcliffe Robert Tr, $665,000
Marion County: Back To Basic Properties LLC to 223 Broadway Street LLC, $750,000
Marion County: Hetzel Jared L to Herrera Manuel Fernando Jr, $885,000
Marion County: Cross Thomas to Buonpane Nancy, $900,000
Marion County: Kopec Thaddeus W to Cooper Riley T, $900,000
Marion County: Cordrey David Glenn to Nassivera David R, $930,000
Marion County: Wood Karen G to Rath Ronald D, $1,100,000
Marion County: Frederick Daniel F to Dinino Christopher, $3,600,000
Marion County: Kingreg V LLC to Stetson Ocala LLC, $3,900,000
Marion County: Ddmm Villages LLC to Villages Of Marion County Gp LLC, $5,511,000
Marion County: Mertins Janelle to Am Ocala LLC, $5,700,000
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, $67,001
Marion Landing: Vassallo Ross C to Justice Jimmie B, $262,100
Marion Oaks: Redick Pauline W to Fl Pro Builders, $60,000
Marion Oaks: Antonia G Ippolito Barron Trust to Freedom Investments Usa LLC, $63,750
Marion Oaks: Pogyo Jorge to Akahai Estates LLC, $65,000
Marion Oaks: McCarthy Patrick Allen to McCarthy Patrick Allen, $77,906
Marion Oaks: Fae Holding 544900R LLC to Bradley Vanessa, $88,718
Marion Oaks: Boley Virginia C to Faith Formation LLC, $90,000
Marion Oaks: Grand Oak Real Estate Holdings LLC to Mansur Ronald P, $129,000
Marion Oaks: A Plus Homes Inc to Dubin Joshua, $133,900
Marion Oaks: Boodhoo Chetram to Blackwood Roopatie, $140,000
Marion Oaks: Superville Matthew to Ross Jamie, $170,000
Marion Oaks: Ramjassingh Krishna to Fernandez Jose R, $185,000
Marion Oaks: Pac3 Properties LLC to Geritano Deborah Ann, $215,000
Marion Oaks: Alvarez Victor to Atagerge Properties LLC, $215,000
Marion Oaks: Pac3 Properties LLC to Stauffer Eric Brooke, $218,000
Marion Oaks: Si Homes Rcl LLC to Heyne Curtis Leray Tr, $234,900
Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Pottinger Patricia, $235,000
Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Perreira Pamela, $242,930
Marion Oaks: Miles Neville P to Medina Wilfredo, $247,000
Marion Oaks: Mejia Batres Construction & Investments LLC to Machado Kendry Jesus Garcia, $247,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Damore Paul, $254,900
Marion Oaks: Reynolds Katherine to Miller Bryan K, $255,000
Marion Oaks: Drc24 LLC to Gordon Karen F, $269,000
Marion Oaks: Investworks Solutions LLC to Giardino Christina L, $269,400
Marion Oaks: Lennar Homes LLC to Bohn Brent Albert, $269,615
Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Howell John Joseph, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Machado John Dennis, $275,900
Marion Oaks: Montes Felix to Lancour Brandon, $290,000
Marion Oaks: Ibrahim Baky B to Zuniga Wilmer Guadalupe, $290,000
Marion Oaks: Blessing Custom Homes LLC to Searle Bryce, $299,900
Marion Oaks: Blessing Custom Homes LLC to Searle Bryce, $299,900
Marion Oaks: Graham Senica to Ung Quyen, $300,000
Marion Oaks: Danielski Michael Emerance to Raines Brandon, $300,000
Marion Oaks: Jennings Michael to Casimir Caroodlyne, $315,000
Marion Oaks: Alexander Michael S to Buchanan Michael J, $320,000
Marion Oaks: Donken Thomas A W to Andrews David Wade, $320,000
Marion Oaks: Walker Carleen to Pulluaim Larissa Rena, $340,000
Marion Oaks: Genstar Builders LLC to Niblett Ann, $345,000
Meadow Glenn: Guerra Aurora De La Osa to Guevara Neiver, $377,000
MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Gil Guillermo A to Kachaluba Matthew Gene, $750,000
Oak Hill Plantation: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Mccorr Geraldine, $295,150
Oak Hill Plantation: Buff Alicia H to McBride Brittney, $350,000
Oak Run: Anderson Michael W to Seewald Gerbert R, $349,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Synergy Home Buyers LLC to Tavarez Franklyn, $185,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Kleckner David A to Monro Marcia, $224,800
Ocala Forest Campsites: Christian Grady M to Hansen Trevor Lance, $800,000
Ocala Highlands: Nguyen Thu Suong Thi to Rodriguez Hector, $129,800
Ocala Highlands Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Rutledge Shandice, $214,000
Ocala Highlands Estates: Dpp Properties LLC to Philip & Nancy Chu Restated Living Trust, $245,000
Ocala Highlands Estates: Hall Leslie Danielle to Pawlowski Terence E, $255,000
Ocala Palms: Claprood Albert J to Howd Hadleigh H Tr, $375,000
Ocala Park Estates: Parker Judy R to Jamison Sherri L, $210,000
Ocala Park Estates: Olson Lori A to Ridgell Christopher, $226,500
Ocala Park Estates: Jen Homes LLC to Velazquez Gregory Cepeda, $250,000
Ocala Park Estates: Dpp Properties LLC to Philip & Nancy Chu Living Trust, $280,000
Ocala Preserve: D R Horton Inc to Hutton James Alan, $305,165
Ocala Preserve: D R Horton Inc to Sprague Kathryn Lee, $356,990
Ocala Preserve: Otte Bonnie J to Ballas Jacqua Lynne, $382,000
Ocala Ridge: Dees Dennis to Little John T, $215,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Kelley Dane D to Soobyiah Anthony, $384,900
Ocala Waterway Estates: Adams Home Of Northwest Florida Inc to Uriostegul Carlos, $388,100
Ocala Waterway Estates: Hansen Douglass A to Jules Wagner, $404,000
On Top of the World: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Moran Patrick L, $370,130
On Top of the World: Hyman Jerry to Smith Lawless Kelly, $389,000
On Top of the World: James Ann R to Magsam Loren A, $475,000
On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Mclaughlin Robert C Jr to Turner Lawrence K, $152,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Tran Tri Tu to Tran Sanh, $140,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Quintana Rolando to Teles Maria, $169,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Strianese Carmen to Croy Kenneth M, $308,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Rhodenbaugh Pamela Evans, $324,350
Palm Cay: De Gimon Monica Carreno to Rodriguez Nicolas Garcia, $155,000
Palm Cay: Obrien Elizabeth B to Navarro Ingrid Margoth, $164,000
Palm Cay: Brocato Raymond L to Alvarez Marta, $175,000
Palm Cay: Muller Linda A to Lorenzo Lawrence, $199,000
Pine Run Estates: Blair Christle W to Rizzo Robert V, $162,900
Pine Run Estates: Hanson Victor D to Harward Daniel Preston Jr, $164,900
Pine Run Estates: Cavitalo James C Ii to Andris Ruta, $365,000
Pine Run Estates: Ag Essential Housing Multi State 2 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $559,760
Quail Hollow: Fang Chih Feng to Belle Joseph Wayne, $421,000
Quail Meadow/Meadows: Canepa Maria Cristina to Flora Lloyd Earl, $298,000
Rainbow Acres: Stewart Jerome E to Parsons Nicole N, $259,000
Rainbow Acres: Aldana Contracting LLC to Sheffield Emery Lee, $300,780
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Abk Properties Investment LLC to Bwc Constructing & Contracting Inc, $60,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Gaines Kimberly to Brinning Don, $225,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: White Lane M to Ward Jonathan A, $233,500
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Wulff Stephen to Zemanek Gregory W, $275,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Turner Lawrence A to Caudill Jack, $346,500
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Huddleston Norman G to Riley Timothy A, $600,000
Rainbow Springs: Shoaline Properties LLC to Caruso John William Tr, $178,250
Rainbow Springs: Shoaline Properties LLC to Caruso John William Tr, $178,250
Rainbow Springs: Ekorn Tom to Opendoor Property Trust I, $299,600
Rainbow Springs: Bauer Frank S to Martin Meredith S, $350,000
Rainbow Springs: Martinez Joseph Anthony to Opendoor Property Trust I, $387,400
Rainbow Springs: Ochab Patricia E to Pushkar Oleg, $465,000
Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Fuller Jed William to Champagne Flippers LLC, $222,500
Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Slinkard Mary C to Calma Mary E, $299,500
Raven Glen: Pittman William Randall to Murad Mohammed N R, $385,000
Rolling Hills: Stephens Tina B to Ellis Bill C, $250,000
Rolling Hills: Denny Michael to Iron Gate Investment LLC, $265,000
Rolling Hills: Galnor David P to Torrens Edward, $449,000
Rolling Hills: Desruisseaux Henry R to Barrett Russell, $534,900
Rolling Hills: Bgrs Relocation Inc to Montagner Angelo Moises, $750,000
Silver Springs: Hall Jack D to Dinkel Robert, $142,900
Silver Springs: Cummings Harry R to Lundy Karen, $254,900
Silver Springs Shores: Bryant Karen A to Isenhart Kelly, $95,736
Silver Springs Shores: Bil Investment Properties LLC to Freedom Investments Usa LLC, $97,000
Silver Springs Shores: Freedom Investments Usa LLC to B2F Enterprises LLC, $105,000
Silver Springs Shores: Sbi Group LLC to Huckstep Heather Dawn, $112,000
Silver Springs Shores: Everyday Home Buyer LLC to A & M Properties Of Ocala LLC, $120,000
Silver Springs Shores: Galue Itala Isabel to Garzon Pedro, $123,000
Silver Springs Shores: A Plus Homes Inc to Natarajan Revathy, $135,900
Silver Springs Shores: Persaud Naresh to Juniper Shores LLC, $155,000
Silver Springs Shores: Mrozek Allison to Laporte Theodore J, $185,000
Silver Springs Shores: Wbntp Investments LLC Tr to 49 Walnut Court LLC, $190,000
Silver Springs Shores: Seeper Homes LLC to Barbosa Wanda Ivelisse Vila, $195,000
Silver Springs Shores: Pac3 Properties LLC to Valenzuela Brian, $195,900
Silver Springs Shores: Miller Keith B to Washington Dana Lamond, $197,500
Silver Springs Shores: Lamb Michael to Diaz Jose A Delgado Sr, $205,000
Silver Springs Shores: Harrington Alyse to Ramos Iris, $208,000
Silver Springs Shores: Williams Bobbie to Wright Cheryl, $210,000
Silver Springs Shores: Ramrajie Benjamin to Rivera Cruz Hernandez, $235,000
Silver Springs Shores: Vreeland Joseph to Morgan Easha, $249,000
Silver Springs Shores: Fambrough Thomas W to Vance Brianna A, $255,000
Silver Springs Shores: A L Milton Construction Inc to Allman Brian Dean, $259,900
Silver Springs Shores: Dozier Jenice to Henson Melanie Lou, $260,000
Silver Springs Shores: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Johnson Tyka Monique, $262,000
Silver Springs Shores: Complete Roofing & Remodeling Services Inc to English Anthony Graham, $265,000
Silver Springs Shores: Townsend Travis to Rivera Salvador, $270,000
Silver Springs Shores: United Builders Of Central Florida Inc to Roberts Hillary, $274,900
Silver Springs Shores: Jen Homes LLC to Hall Justin Michael, $285,000
Silver Springs Shores: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Abdon Nicolas, $294,000
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Nimphius Kenneth G, $334,900
Silver Springs Shores: Reagin Mark A to Montes Rivera Manuel, $335,000
Spruce Creek: Johnston Jerry L to Suhr Gerald D Jr, $182,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Blackstone Global Investment Group LLC to Herr Terrance R, $275,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Hemminger Richard A to Nagle Richard A, $310,000
Spruce Creek Preserve: Paolillo Lindsay to Scott Edwin G, $220,000
Spruce Creek South: Karon John to Gott Christopher, $205,000
Spruce Creek South: Ray Lisa J to Meli Helen, $208,000
Spruce Creek South: Yates Kenneth Tyler to Amuso Olga, $270,000
Spruce Creek South: Cook Pamela J to Boyle Thomas, $289,900
St. James Park: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Andersen Daniel Michael, $283,150
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Feinstein Linda Sue, $326,590
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Myers Kevin D to Walker David A, $340,200
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Rosol Phillip James, $390,091
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Opendoor Property Trust I to Presley Anthony Monroe, $450,000
Stonecrest: Fleckenstein Anthony F to Heminger Maria V, $300,000
Stonecrest: Magyar Marlene to Poutre Joan, $300,000
Stonecrest: Vandenberg Darlene M to Cornelison James Conrad, $315,000
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Nail Russell E, $245,960
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Reyes Ebblys Sancruzado, $268,130
Summercrest: Brandt Clint D to Pacheco Ricardo Padilla, $270,000
Summercrest: Schaffer Robert John to Meister Matthew S, $380,000
Summercrest: Deltona Corporation to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $861,840
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Schumann Mark Allen to Hotaling Randall S, $479,000
Villages of Marion: Grossman Melvyn David to Witkoski Robert H, $349,247
Villages of Marion: Buchholz Keith A to Wolf Jackie, $349,500
Villages of Marion: Fowler John H to Grillo John C, $410,000
Villages of Marion: Snow Diane J to Gregory Nancy June, $430,000
Villages of Marion: Smyer Floyd V Jr to Good Bonnie J, $440,000
Villages of Marion: Gregory Nancy June to Danna Street Trust, $450,000
Villages of Marion: Supino William B to Bryan Donald M, $755,000
Villas at Bellechase: Ag Essential Housing Multi State 1 LLC to Lennar Homes LLC, $344,924
West End Ocala: Dixie Investments Inc to Highpoint Holdings Group LLC, $75,000
West End Ocala: Welch Roger to H&S Trucking Inc, $363,000
West End Ocala: Welch Roger to Barlow Michael, $363,000
West End Ocala: Welch Roger to Nts Florida 1 LLC, $814,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Palmer Vasco L, $311,139
Woodfields: Herbert Properties 12Th St LLC to Siebuhr Karl Frank, $599,000
Woodland Glen: Gebhardt Diane to Humphries Stephen, $292,500
Woods & Lakes: Mathews Peter R to Whitlock Alex O, $215,000
Woods & Lakes: Clark Charlene to Mells Tamara, $395,000
