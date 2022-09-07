ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clouds and rain chances return to the DC area this weekend

WASHINGTON (7News) — After a nice couple of days across the DC area, clouds and rain chances return for parts of the weekend ahead. We’ll have a great start today with high temperatures around the 80 degree mark and comfortable levels of humidity. We won’t have the same blue skies as yesterday with clouds on the increase throughout the day.
WJLA

DC Weather: Friday sees plenty of sunshine, low humidity

WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday is looking fantastic, so make sure to get out and enjoy! Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temps in the low 80s. The weather is also looking great for those Friday night Football games. Our next weather maker will arrive Sunday with the...
WJLA

DC Weather: Thursday brings sunshine, slightly warmer conditions

WASHINGTON (7News) — After Thursday morning clouds and lingering showers, gradual clearing will occur throughout the second half of the day, with humidity levels dropping as well. We'll see highs around the 80s Thursday afternoon. By Friday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine, lower humidity and comfortable temps great for...
WJLA

LOOK UP! When to see the full Harvest Moon in the DC area

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — September's full moon rises on Friday, Sept. 9 in the southeastern sky at 7:29 p.m. The skies are expected to be clear, which should make for a great view!. The moon will be full (100% illumination) at 5:59 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, but the moon will...
