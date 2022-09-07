Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Eat at the L.A. ColiseumCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCelebrity News | Car NewsLos Angeles, CA
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."DwayneLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
californiaglobe.com
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Free USC Degree Has Landed Her In a Federal Corruption Case
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) found herself in a growing scandal Thursday amid allegations that a corrupt former Dean of University of Southern California (USC) had given her a $95,000 scholarship in exchange for helping pass legislation for more federal funding. The dean in question, Marilyn...
nypressnews.com
Caruso describes Bass’ USC scholarship as ‘corruption’; US attorney says Bass not subject of probe
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Things are starting to get ugly in the race for L.A. mayor. Rick Caruso and Karen Bass exchanged sharp criticisms Thursday over a scholarship Bass received to attend USC’s School of Social Work. Caruso attacked Bass after a newspaper report revealed that the nearly-$100,000...
Daily Trojan
Leading L.A. mayoral candidate caught up in USC corruption case
The leading contender in the Los Angeles mayoral race, Rep. Karen Bass, is caught up in a scandal involving the former dean of USC’s social work program, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. Bass — who in the latest polls holds a double-digit lead over Rick Caruso, the former...
Sacramento Observer
CA General Election ‘22: Black Women to Bring Diversity to LA Superior Courts
(CBM) – The Supreme Court Ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade has opened the eyes of the public to how much representation matters when it comes to decision makers in courtrooms across America. This revelation has raised awareness on the local level as well. On the November 8th General Election...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
WGMD Radio
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon opposes bail for Texas nurse charged with killing six in fiery crash
Los Angeles prosecutors, on Friday submitted a motion opposing bail for a woman accused of killing six people in a fiery wreck last month, arguing against defense claims that she lost consciousness before the crash. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas,...
westsidetoday.com
Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results
Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside. The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA) has released the results of the 2022 homeless count showing a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside. This year’s count was LA County’s first...
2urbangirls.com
Call to Action: Join Us As We Demand Local Control of Inglewood Unified School District
We are still fighting to reopen Warren Lane Elementary, get the Inglewood Unified School District out of Receivership, and regain local control of our school system. Please join us on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 as we protest to demand that FCMAT and the Los Angeles County Office of Education relinquish control of the Inglewood Unified School District.
RELATED PEOPLE
Black Former Daytime Show Photo Chief Sues Sony for Racial Discrimination
A lawsuit was filed by a Black former member of the "Days of Our Lives" daytime television production crew who alleges management did not adequately address his discrimination and harassment claims, then fired him based on allegations made by the set workers about whom he had complained.
2urbangirls.com
UTLA blasts LAUSD’s latest offer as `insulting and negligible’
LOS ANGELES – United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing about 34,000 employees in the Los Angeles Unified School District, HAS blasted the district’s latest contract proposal as “insulting and negligible.”. LAUSD presented an offer Thursday that it claimed was a 23% increase in compensation through the...
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
statepress.com
ASU spent hundreds of thousands of dollars lobbying California's State Legislature
ASU spent over $400,000 lobbying in support of bills in the California State Legislature that could open access to Pell grants and other federal financial aid to students attending the ASU California Center in downtown Los Angeles. The ASU California Center opened last fall as a higher education opportunity for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Black female officer makes history in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach Police Department began January 30, 1888 and in its 134 year existence a Black female officer has NEVER been promoted. Yes, the department has never promoted a Black woman which is pathetic given Blacks make up 13% of the population and have three Black people on the city council.
Bass Linked to USC Bribery and Fraud Case
Rep. Karen Bass, the leading contender in the race for mayor of Los Angeles, is one of two influential politicians who received full-tuition scholarships valued at nearly $100,000 from USC's social work program, the Los Angeles Times is reporting Thursday.
2urbangirls.com
LA County homeless count results show increase from 2020, with Black people representing 30% despite being 9% of population
LOS ANGELES – The number of unhoused people in Los Angeles County has increased by 4.1% since 2020, as officials warned of potential for “significant increases” in the years ahead as pandemic-era safety nets end, according to the latest point-in-time tally released Thursday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
knock-la.com
LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him
Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
californiaglobe.com
So Cal Lifeguards Petition US Supreme Court over Scheme Trapping Employees in Union Membership
In May the Globe reported that Orange County California lifeguard Jonathan Savas and 22 colleagues sued the State of California and the California Statewide Law Enforcement Association (CSLEA) labor union for violating their First Amendment right to abstain from forced union membership and compelled financial support. They filed an application...
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
Comments / 1