ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Trojan

Leading L.A. mayoral candidate caught up in USC corruption case

The leading contender in the Los Angeles mayoral race, Rep. Karen Bass, is caught up in a scandal involving the former dean of USC’s social work program, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. Bass — who in the latest polls holds a double-digit lead over Rick Caruso, the former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Koretz
2urbangirls.com

UTLA blasts LAUSD’s latest offer as `insulting and negligible’

LOS ANGELES – United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing about 34,000 employees in the Los Angeles Unified School District, HAS blasted the district’s latest contract proposal as “insulting and negligible.”. LAUSD presented an offer Thursday that it claimed was a 23% increase in compensation through the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Homelessness#La Controller
2urbangirls.com

Black female officer makes history in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach Police Department began January 30, 1888 and in its 134 year existence a Black female officer has NEVER been promoted. Yes, the department has never promoted a Black woman which is pathetic given Blacks make up 13% of the population and have three Black people on the city council.
LONG BEACH, CA
KFI AM 640

Bass Linked to USC Bribery and Fraud Case

Rep. Karen Bass, the leading contender in the race for mayor of Los Angeles, is one of two influential politicians who received full-tuition scholarships valued at nearly $100,000 from USC's social work program, the Los Angeles Times is reporting Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA County homeless count results show increase from 2020, with Black people representing 30% despite being 9% of population

LOS ANGELES – The number of unhoused people in Los Angeles County has increased by 4.1% since 2020, as officials warned of potential for “significant increases” in the years ahead as pandemic-era safety nets end, according to the latest point-in-time tally released Thursday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
knock-la.com

LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him

Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Homeless
NBC Los Angeles

Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center

Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy