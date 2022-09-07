Read full article on original website
SkySports
Super League
Super League: Salford Red Devils into semi-finals after beating Huddersfield Giants 28-0 Salford Red Devils booked their place in the Betfred Super League semi-finals at the expense of former head coach Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants with a 28-0 win in Saturday’s play-off match at John Smith's Stadium. Back-to-back...
SkySports
Rugby Championship: Kurtley Beale returns to Australia squad for Tests against New Zealand
The 31-year-old utility back has been out for several months with a hamstring injury and hasn't featured in a Wallabies squad since 2021. He joins Australia's 36-man squad along with lock Cadeyrn Neville, 33, after one victory and one defeat in two recent Tests against the World Cup champions South Africa.
FA to recognise Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to represent England after 51-year wait... with trailblazer to be special guest at Nations League fixture against Germany
The Football Association are recognising Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to ever represent England, Sportsmail can reveal. Odeje has waited over half a century for the FA to acknowledge his position as the first-ever black footballer to feature in an international fixture for England at any level - but his 51-year wait is coming to an end.
SkySports
Gallagher Premiership: Tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II as Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins, London Irish and Bristol Bears win
Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling scored a last-minute try to send reigning champions Leicester to an opening-day defeat. In a hugely competitive tussle a draw would have been a fair result but Schickerling's winner rewarded a strong last 20 minutes from Exeter, who picked up a morale-boosting 24-20 victory after last season's disappointing seventh-placed finish.
BBC
Premiership: Exeter Chiefs 24-20 Leicester Tigers - late Patrick Schickerling try secures hosts' victory
Tries: Penalty, Kata, Schickerling Cons: J Simmonds 2 Pen: J Simmonds. Tries: Liebenberg, Clare Cons: Gopperth 2 Pens: Burns 2. Patrick Schickerling's last-second try helped Exeter come back to beat Premiership champions Leicester. Exeter were awarded a penalty try midway through the first half before Solomone Kata's try on his...
BBC
Paul Hurst: Grimsby Town manager and assistant Chris Doig extend contracts
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst and his assistant Chris Doig have extended their deals with the League Two side. The pair returned to the club for a second spell in December 2020. They were unable to stop them from being relegated that season but led them back to the English...
BBC
Welsh football and rugby called off following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Football matches at all levels of the game and all senior rugby games in Wales have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham's games have been called off, in line with football in the rest of the United Kingdom.
Leicester Tigers suffer frustrating late defeat by Exeter while Harlequins beat Newcastle in entertaining encounter as Gallagher Premiership returns
Leicester Tigers suffered a heartbreaking start to their Gallagher Premiership title defence after Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling’s try consigned them to a last-minute defeat. In a competitive tussle in which a draw would have been fair, Exeter were rewarded for a strong final 20 minutes — a 24-20 win...
BBC
County Championship: Rain foils Worcestershire win bid against Glamorgan
LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four):. Worcestershire 454-9 dec: Roderick 172*, Leach 87, Barnard 75; van der Gugten 4-81 Glamorgan 295: Gill 92, Byrom 67, C Cooke 51*; Pennington 4-78, Gibbon 4-87 & 5-0 Glamorgan (12 pts) drew with Worcestershire (14 pts) Worcestershire's attempt to force...
Rugby Football League set to investigate ugly scenes after referee James Childs was pelted with missiles by fans following Catalans Dragons defeat by Leeds Rhinos
The Rugby Football League is to investigate ugly scenes in Perpignan on Friday night when referee James Child was pelted with missiles as he left the field. Catalans Dragons fans reacted angrily to their team’s 20-10 defeat by Leeds at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in the Super League play-offs.
Report: Premier League Fixtures Could Be Postponed For Two Weeks
This weekend's matches have already been called off.
Factbox-Soccer-Chelsea manager Graham Potter
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Factbox on Englishman Graham Potter, who was appointed manager of Premier League club Chelsea on Thursday:. * Began his career as a left back at second-tier Birmingham City in 1992 before spending a season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers.
England leads SA by 36; 17 wickets fall on Day 3 of decider
LONDON (AP) — England stumbled to a 36-run lead after a remarkable, emotionally charged third day of the deciding test against South Africa that saw 17 wickets fall and cricket pay its respects to Queen Elizabeth II in a moving pre-match tribute on Saturday. After bundling out the Proteas...
BBC
Somerset 'could be ruled out' for international cricket matches
Somerset risks losing the right to host international matches due to delays in building hotels for touring sides. A 2020 ruling delayed the construction of 18,000 new homes in Somerset due to the risk of phosphate polluting the "fragile" Somerset Levels and Moors. It also put a halt to hotels...
England v South Africa: third Test, day three – live!
Over-by-over report: Join our writers as the delayed third Test gets under way at the Oval
BBC
William and Kate named Prince and Princess of Wales by the King
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III. "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who previously held the title. The King made the comments in his first address to...
CBS Sports
Premier League, EFL, WSL fixtures all postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Football matches across England this weekend have been postponed in light of the death of British Queen Elizabeth II. Britain's longest reigning monarch, the 96 year old died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon. Her death begins an official period of national mourning in the country as well as in the 14 other nations she was the sovereign ruler of.
