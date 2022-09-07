ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

SkySports

Super League

Super League: Salford Red Devils into semi-finals after beating Huddersfield Giants 28-0 Salford Red Devils booked their place in the Betfred Super League semi-finals at the expense of former head coach Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants with a 28-0 win in Saturday’s play-off match at John Smith's Stadium. Back-to-back...
Daily Mail

FA to recognise Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to represent England after 51-year wait... with trailblazer to be special guest at Nations League fixture against Germany

The Football Association are recognising Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to ever represent England, Sportsmail can reveal. Odeje has waited over half a century for the FA to acknowledge his position as the first-ever black footballer to feature in an international fixture for England at any level - but his 51-year wait is coming to an end.
SkySports

Gallagher Premiership: Tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II as Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins, London Irish and Bristol Bears win

Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling scored a last-minute try to send reigning champions Leicester to an opening-day defeat. In a hugely competitive tussle a draw would have been a fair result but Schickerling's winner rewarded a strong last 20 minutes from Exeter, who picked up a morale-boosting 24-20 victory after last season's disappointing seventh-placed finish.
BBC

Welsh football and rugby called off following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Football matches at all levels of the game and all senior rugby games in Wales have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham's games have been called off, in line with football in the rest of the United Kingdom.
Daily Mail

Leicester Tigers suffer frustrating late defeat by Exeter while Harlequins beat Newcastle in entertaining encounter as Gallagher Premiership returns

Leicester Tigers suffered a heartbreaking start to their Gallagher Premiership title defence after Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling’s try consigned them to a last-minute defeat. In a competitive tussle in which a draw would have been fair, Exeter were rewarded for a strong final 20 minutes — a 24-20 win...
BBC

County Championship: Rain foils Worcestershire win bid against Glamorgan

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four):. Worcestershire 454-9 dec: Roderick 172*, Leach 87, Barnard 75; van der Gugten 4-81 Glamorgan 295: Gill 92, Byrom 67, C Cooke 51*; Pennington 4-78, Gibbon 4-87 & 5-0 Glamorgan (12 pts) drew with Worcestershire (14 pts) Worcestershire's attempt to force...
Reuters

Factbox-Soccer-Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Factbox on Englishman Graham Potter, who was appointed manager of Premier League club Chelsea on Thursday:. * Began his career as a left back at second-tier Birmingham City in 1992 before spending a season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers.
BBC

Somerset 'could be ruled out' for international cricket matches

Somerset risks losing the right to host international matches due to delays in building hotels for touring sides. A 2020 ruling delayed the construction of 18,000 new homes in Somerset due to the risk of phosphate polluting the "fragile" Somerset Levels and Moors. It also put a halt to hotels...
BBC

William and Kate named Prince and Princess of Wales by the King

Prince William and his wife Catherine have been named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III. "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who previously held the title. The King made the comments in his first address to...
