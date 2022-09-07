ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

2 arrested, cache of illegal material used to make ghost guns seized, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES - Investigators have arrested two men and seized firearms and a large amount of materials used in manufacturing "ghost guns," authorities said Friday. Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena by members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Menifee man pleads guilty to burglary spree

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – A 59-year-old Menifee man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to six months in jail for a rash of burglaries in Laguna Beach five years ago. Reed Myron Swingley pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree burglary, five counts of second-degree burglary, one count...
MENIFEE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Suspect arrested in AV accused in spree of robberies

LANCASTER — A man arrested in Lancaster, last month, is one of three men charged in a daytime robbery spree that took place over the past five months across Los Angeles County, including an armed robbery of an older couple outside the 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Demoryie...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Glendora

GLENDORA – Authorities Friday identified a man who was fatally shot at a residence in Glendora. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block West Bridwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Joseph Castle, 44, died at the scene, the Los...
GLENDORA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

This gamble didn’t pay off

An illegal gaming operation can be … well … a gamble. It was a chance that didn’t pay off for four people arrested on Wednesday by Westminster police. According to the WPD, at about 4 p.m. officers along with the West Orange County SWAT, served a search warrant at a home suspected to be an illegal gambling operation in the 13200 block of Cherry Street, northeast of Trask Avenue and Goldenwest Street.
WESTMINSTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Football player gets probation in gun possession arrest

LOS ANGELES – Kansas City Chiefs star defensive end Frank Clark pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanor charges stemming from his arrest in South Los Angeles for possessing a concealed weapon, prosecutors said Thursday. Clark, 29, pleaded Wednesday to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Woman arrested for attempted murder of a family member in Seal Beach

A woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to murder an elderly family member. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at about 1:00 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of an assault with a deadly weapon which occurred in a residence located in the 100-block of 5th Street. Seal...
SEAL BEACH, CA
knock-la.com

LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him

Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally stabbed in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – A man in his 50s was fatally stabbed Friday in an unincorporated area bordering Compton. Detectives were sent to the 13200 block of Penrose Avenue, two blocks west of Alameda Street and near El Segundo Boulevard, about 8:25 a.m. and found the man inside a house unresponsive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMPTON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in Riverside County Jail

A convicted murderer in a high-profile Palm Springs case has been killed during an altercation at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on Tuesday.  Kaushal Niroula According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 2:30 pm, 41-year-old Kaushal Niroula was found at the jail unresponsive.  Deputies and medical staff initiated medical aid while waiting for The post Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in Riverside County Jail appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

No official timeline on closure of Men’s Central Jail

On June 22, 2021, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to implement the closure of the Men’s Central Jail. Supervisor Kathyrn Barger cast the single dissenting vote. She warned that the county doesn’t have enough treatment resources to adequately help inmates battling addiction or mental illness.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

