foxla.com
2 arrested, cache of illegal material used to make ghost guns seized, LAPD says
LOS ANGELES - Investigators have arrested two men and seized firearms and a large amount of materials used in manufacturing "ghost guns," authorities said Friday. Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena by members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver in Windsor Hills Fatal Crash Denied Bail Reduction and Release
Prosecutors in Los Angeles have asked a judge to keep the woman charged with killing six people in a car crash in Windsor Hills locked up until trial. Nicole Linton has asked the court for release on bail and on Friday the LA County District Attorney’s office responded with several startling new revelations about the case.
2urbangirls.com
Menifee man pleads guilty to burglary spree
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – A 59-year-old Menifee man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to six months in jail for a rash of burglaries in Laguna Beach five years ago. Reed Myron Swingley pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree burglary, five counts of second-degree burglary, one count...
newsantaana.com
Westminster Police seized a ghost gun and meth from a convicted felon
Yesterday at around midnight, a Westminster Police Officer made a traffic stop in the area of Beach Bl. and Bolsa Ave. During a search of the vehicle, a ghost gun was located in the center console next to the front passenger seat. Additionally, a small amount of meth and drug...
5 accusers sue church, former leader, others over alleged abuses
The La Luz Del Mundo church, its convicted former leader and several additional church members were sued Thursday by five women who allege the ex-church head sexually abused them with the help of the others. The women are identified only as Jane Doe 1-5 in the Los Angeles Superior Court...
Two Plead Not Guilty in Off-Duty Police Officer's Killing
Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey.
2urbangirls.com
Judge refuses to dismiss murder charges against co-founder of burn center
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene. Rebecca Grossman, now 59, was ordered May 5...
Antelope Valley Press
Suspect arrested in AV accused in spree of robberies
LANCASTER — A man arrested in Lancaster, last month, is one of three men charged in a daytime robbery spree that took place over the past five months across Los Angeles County, including an armed robbery of an older couple outside the 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Demoryie...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Glendora
GLENDORA – Authorities Friday identified a man who was fatally shot at a residence in Glendora. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block West Bridwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Joseph Castle, 44, died at the scene, the Los...
orangecountytribune.com
This gamble didn’t pay off
An illegal gaming operation can be … well … a gamble. It was a chance that didn’t pay off for four people arrested on Wednesday by Westminster police. According to the WPD, at about 4 p.m. officers along with the West Orange County SWAT, served a search warrant at a home suspected to be an illegal gambling operation in the 13200 block of Cherry Street, northeast of Trask Avenue and Goldenwest Street.
2urbangirls.com
Football player gets probation in gun possession arrest
LOS ANGELES – Kansas City Chiefs star defensive end Frank Clark pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanor charges stemming from his arrest in South Los Angeles for possessing a concealed weapon, prosecutors said Thursday. Clark, 29, pleaded Wednesday to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault...
Convicted Murderer Loses Appeal Over Failed Re-Sentencing Bid
A state appeals court panel has rejected the latest appeal filed on behalf of one of two former Whittier residents convicted of the January 2009 murder of a San Pedro woman who was found shot to death in her car.
Authorities seek the public’s help to find suspect who killed man
Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the man who attacked and killed another man in March at the Metro A Line station in the Willowbrook area of the county. Oscar Ayala was beaten about 6 p.m. March 13 by a man who had been a fellow passenger on the A Line, formerly Blue Line, train, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
oc-breeze.com
Woman arrested for attempted murder of a family member in Seal Beach
A woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to murder an elderly family member. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at about 1:00 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of an assault with a deadly weapon which occurred in a residence located in the 100-block of 5th Street. Seal...
knock-la.com
LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him
Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally stabbed in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – A man in his 50s was fatally stabbed Friday in an unincorporated area bordering Compton. Detectives were sent to the 13200 block of Penrose Avenue, two blocks west of Alameda Street and near El Segundo Boulevard, about 8:25 a.m. and found the man inside a house unresponsive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in Riverside County Jail
A convicted murderer in a high-profile Palm Springs case has been killed during an altercation at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on Tuesday. Kaushal Niroula According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 2:30 pm, 41-year-old Kaushal Niroula was found at the jail unresponsive. Deputies and medical staff initiated medical aid while waiting for The post Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in Riverside County Jail appeared first on KESQ.
Families of South LA pursuit crash victims announce wrongful death lawsuit against LAPD
The families of two innocent victims who were killed in a pursuit crash want the Los Angeles Police Department to be held accountable, and say they would still be alive if police hadn't initiated the chase.
spectrumnews1.com
No official timeline on closure of Men’s Central Jail
On June 22, 2021, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to implement the closure of the Men’s Central Jail. Supervisor Kathyrn Barger cast the single dissenting vote. She warned that the county doesn’t have enough treatment resources to adequately help inmates battling addiction or mental illness.
