An illegal gaming operation can be … well … a gamble. It was a chance that didn’t pay off for four people arrested on Wednesday by Westminster police. According to the WPD, at about 4 p.m. officers along with the West Orange County SWAT, served a search warrant at a home suspected to be an illegal gambling operation in the 13200 block of Cherry Street, northeast of Trask Avenue and Goldenwest Street.

WESTMINSTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO