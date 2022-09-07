Read full article on original website
Sept. 9 high school football roundup: Unity Reed, Battlefield stay unbeaten
UNITY REED 27, WOODBRIDGE 7: Dashaun Gibson caught two touchdown passes from Blake Moore and Jai’von Haney returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the Lions’ non-district victory Friday at Woodbridge. Unity Reed (2-0) went up 7-0 in the first quarter on Gibson’s first touchdown reception before Woodbridge (1-2)...
Freedom-Woodbridge off and running in 36-13 romp over Stone Bridge
There are wins and then there are wins. Freedom-Woodbridge opened the season with convincing victories over Brooke Point (62-3) and Riverbend (74-0). But to take their season to the next level, the Eagles felt like they needed to defeat Stone Bridge Thursday at home. The Bulldogs entered the game as the two-time defending Class 5 champion with a 26-game winning streak that included a 38-35 win last season over Freedom.
Patriot's balanced offense leads to win over Forest Park
Patriot High School’s offense totaled 490 yards Thursday on 40 plays in their 37-20 non-district at Forest Park. Scott Bateman threw for 200 yards on 8 of 12 passing and two touchdowns as the Pioneers improved to 2-0. Bateman replaced starter Sam Fernandez, who left the game after he fell on his shoulder on the Pioneers' four offensive play of the game.
Marshall High graduate resumes baseball career
Kent Blackstone assumed his baseball playing days were over. But the Marshall High School graduate was wrong. Blackstone recently was contacted by the Great Britain team about getting ready to play for the squad that will be participating in a 12-team qualifying tournament this month in Regensburg, Germany, for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Blackstone jumped at the chance and began baseball workouts in Arlington with some of his former minor-league Maryland Blue Crabs teammates, including Yorktown High graduate Jake Marshall, in preparation for the competition.
How the 1974 Woodbridge football team changed the Prince William County sports landscape forever
The 1974 Woodbridge High School football team left its week-long summer camp at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania unsure of its potential. There was no doubt they were good. The Vikings returned the majority of their players from a 6-4 team led by first-year head coach Red Stickney. But were they good enough to build on that success and reach the postseason for the first time in school history? They would soon find out.
Arlington 'Distinguished Democrats' named for 2022
Marjorie Hobart and Cragg Hines have been tapped as the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s “Distinguished Democrats” for 2022. The two will be honored during an event to be held Sept. 17 in Crystal City. Hobart was the longtime executive director of the Arlington Education Association. Hines is...
Checkers to open second spot in Manassas
Checkers restaurant will open its second Manassas location Sept. 12, according to a news release from the company. The “iconic and innovative drive-thru” is known for its bold and flavorful food, the release states, including burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and seasoned fries. The new location, the eighth Checkers...
Sister City student exchanges set to resume between Arlington, Aachen
If all goes according to plan, a key element of the Arlington Sister City Association’s outreach efforts will be back on track after a two-year COVID derailment. Later this month, a group of fifth-grade students from the county’s Sister City of Aachen, Germany, will descend on Arlington. “Over...
Contenders grapple with host of issues in Arlington School Board debate
COVID-era learning loss, building security, the persistent academic-achievement gap and the future of capital projects all were part of the Arlington School Board candidate forum held Sept. 6 and sponsored by the Arlington County Civic Federation. “We need to get our schools back on track,” said James “Vell” Rives, who...
For sale: A pirate ship on the Potomac River
If you have 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then have yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder now spends his days transforming old vessels like this house boat into pirate ships at his home in the Northern Neck, and it's for sale. Scroll...
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
D.C. mayor declares public emergency over thousands being bused from southern border
(The Center Square) – Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over several thousand foreign nationals arriving in the nation’s capital from the southern border after the Pentagon twice rejected her request to activate the National Guard to provide assistance. Bowser announced the emergency...
'Missing Middle/ zoning changes dominate first Arlington County Board debate of season
Drawing flak from both sides, the lone incumbent County Board member on the Nov. 8 ballot attempted to hew a middle-of-the-road path on Arlington’s contentious Missing Middle housing debate during the opening event of the community’s two-month election sprint. Matt de Ferranti, a Democrat who is seeking to...
InFive: Fatal crash on I-66, a new burger option and a partly sunny day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. One person died and several others were injured in a Thursday evening crash between a recreational vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County. 4. Micron chip update. Micron won’t be bringing more microchip production to Manassas, at...
Micron announces plans for new semiconductor plant in Idaho
Micron won’t be bringing more microchip production to Manassas, at least for now. Late last week, the semiconductor manufacturer announced that its next $15 billion plant would be built in Boise, Idaho, adding 17,000 jobs to the city where the company is headquartered. The decision leaves any further expansion plans in Manassas – and the fate of the E.G. Smith complex where the Greater Manassas Baseball League plays – up in the air.
Whitlock Wealth Wisdom: Connecting to our community and beyond
In response to the sudden changes brought about by the pandemic, Whitlock Wealth Management launched a weekly webinar in April 2020 to provide timely market updates and insights, along with relevant educational topics. As the webinar progressed, the focus, format and structure of our presentation evolved into what has become...
Fairfax officials open annual deer-management season
The Fairfax County Deer Management Archery Program began Sept. 10 and will run through Feb. 18. Under the oversight of the Fairfax County Police Department, in collaboration with the Fairfax County Park Authority, NOVA Parks and other public landholders, the archery program is conducted in parks and other locations throughout Fairfax County. Signs alerting the public are posted in archery-program areas, at park entrances and trailheads.
Vienna honors young, young-at-heart in accolades
A local historian, a late business-community advocate and a successful Little League Team all earned plaudits Aug. 29 from the Vienna Town Council. Council members honored local historian Leigh Kitcher, who was a driving force behind the inaugural Liberty Amendments Month celebration last year. Kitcher put in more than 1,000...
Arlington police arrest man in connection with springtime abduction
Arlington County police have arrested a Maryland man in connection with a springtime malicious-wounding incident. On May 15, a woman was driving in the area of Wilson Boulevard at North Vermont Street when she observed a black SUV swerving and traveling at a high rate of speed, police said. The bystander reported seeing an individual pushed from the SUV into the roadway.
Community Foundation for Northern Virginia plans in-person gala in October
The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia will hold its annual fundraiser, the Raise the Region Gala on Friday, Oct. 7. For the first time since 2019, there will be an in-person component available to those interested. The event will enable the Community Foundation to respond to need, seed innovation and lead and convene the community, helping to build a Northern Virginia that works for everyone, according to a news release.
