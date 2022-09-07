Read full article on original website
Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
Burger King Is Launching New Buns, But There's A Catch
When it comes to constructing the perfect hamburger, there's no denying that the patty is the star. All juicy and beefy, this tempting circle (or square if you're at Wendy's) of meat is what makes a burger a "burger." Even the world's most devoted carnivore has to admit, however, that the finest beef patty would be next to nothing without its other sandwich components. After all, your favorite condiments and other fixings definitely enhance your burger's flavor. Where would a Big Mac be without its trademark sauce? But there is one burger building block that is often overlooked, even though it's what holds the whole thing together — the bun.
Classic Monte Cristo Sandwich Recipe
The Monte Cristo sandwich is a dish that may take its name from a 19th century French novel called "The Count of Monte Cristo" written by Alexander Dumas (the same guy who wrote "The Three Musketeers"), but we daresay more people these days are familiar with the sandwich than the novel or even the numerous movie versions. Fair enough, as it is a pretty great sandwich, so much so that it even has its own national day celebrated on September 17th. Mark that on your calendars and be sure to save this recipe for your festivities. As per developer Ting Dalton, "This is the ultimate grilled sandwich. Crunchy and buttery on the outside, and super delicious flavors and melted cheese on the inside."
Baked Tostones Recipe
Twice-fried green plantains, also known as tostones, are a popular side dish and snack in many parts of Latin America and the Caribbean. These golden brown treats are crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and have a mild potato-like flavor. Tostones are usually first deep-fried for a few minutes, then pressed to flatten, and fried again until crispy. This technique ensures that the plantains get cooked through completely before getting too brown too quickly.
The Fan-Favorite Burger That's Finally Returning To Wendy's
Ever since it first opened its doors in Columbus, Ohio back in 1969, Wendy's has been famous for its square-shaped, fresh and never frozen burgers (per Wendy's). That, plus its famous baked potatoes, hearty chili, and Frostys have set it apart from other fast-food chains like McDonald's or Burger King. Over the years, the Wendy's menu has grown to include a variety of other offerings, from spicy chicken nuggets to southwest avocado salad.
Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to $280 off
Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Sun Joe, Dr. Martens and more? These are our favorites:
I'm a Brit who moved to the US and now loves shopping at Costco. Here are 12 things I like to buy.
I shop at the US-based, wholesale chain every month for bulk buys like Charmin toilet paper, Rao's marinara sauce, and Kirkland butter croissants.
Reddit Is In Disarray Over A Wendy's Bacon Burger Nightmare
Picture this: You pull up to the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant to order your favorite meal and against your better judgment, you leave the parking lot without checking if your food is made right. After you get home, you realize that part of your order is missing or your burger has toppings you asked them to leave off. Unfortunately, this exact scenario has probably happened to you a few times in your life. According to a study by QSR, the chance of receiving the correct food in a drive-thru was around 84.4% in 2019. It's also more common for orders to be wrong around dinner time.
Why People Prefer Costco Over Sam's Club, According To Reddit
Years ago, it might have been difficult to convince someone that in the future, people would want to wander around a warehouse and buy three years' worth of toilet tissue so badly that they would pay a membership fee to do it. Yet, it is the age of warehouse wholesalers such as Costco and Sam's Club, where bulk shopping is big business and $1.50 hot dogs with ice-cold soda is as close as humans can get to pure bliss.
