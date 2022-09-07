ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

New Health Secretary will not seek to ‘undo’ abortion laws

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXilP_0hlAK18n00

New Health Secretary Therese Coffey has said she will not seek to “undo any aspects of abortion laws” despite her views on the subject.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who is a Catholic, voted against same-sex marriage in 2013 and extending abortion rights in Northern Ireland.

She also voted against making at-home abortion pills, introduced during the pandemic, permanently available in England and Wales.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), which offers NHS-funded abortions, has said her record on abortion rights is “deeply concerning”.

Asked on BBC Breakfast about her views, Ms Coffey said access to abortions will continue, adding that her responsibility is for what happens in England.

Regarding the vote on at-home pills, she said: “Well, I’m a democrat and the vote was won in Parliament by people who wanted to make that permanent.

“There are many other people who are exceptionally pro-abortion who did not want that to happen.

“However, Parliament voted and that happened and the regulations are already in place.”

I’m conscious I have voted against abortion laws. What I will say is I’m the complete democrat and that is done, so it’s not that I’m seeking to undo any aspects of abortion laws

The new Health Secretary was also asked about social media posts circulating on Tuesday night about pictures of her smoking. There were also comments about her being overweight.

“I didn’t look at social media last night, I don’t tend to look at social media,” she said, adding that such comments do not worry her.

Asked about her stance on abortion on Sky News, she said: “I’m conscious I have voted against abortion laws.

“What I will say is I’m the complete democrat and that is done, so it’s not that I’m seeking to undo any aspects of abortion laws.”

Ms Coffey, who has a PhD in chemistry, also told the broadcaster that health and social care will be funded through general taxation.

She was asked about the challenge of paying for health and social care without the guarantee of extra funds from the soon-to-be-axed National Insurance increase.

Ms Coffey told Sky News: “The intention is that will be funded from general taxation and that is the case, so we will continue to invest the same amount into health and social care that we would setting out through the levy”.

A, B, C, D – ambulances, backlogs, care, doctors and dentists

She reiterated her top four priorities: “A, B, C, D – ambulances, backlogs, care, doctors and dentists”.

The Cabinet minister also pledged to do more on delayed discharges of people from hospital, which prevents other people from accessing beds.

“There are actually thousands of people currently in hospital today who don’t need clinically to be in hospital, that need that care for once they leave hospital,” she told the BBC.

“That’s why it’s this combination of focusing on social care and health (that) is going to be critical.”

Growing the economy is the “main element” of this new Government, she said, adding that doing so “will bring in more tax revenues in order to fund public services, but also with our taxpayers as well.”

Ms Coffey was later criticised on Twitter over comments she made on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme referring to chiropractors, who work on muscles and joint pain, but who mostly work privately.

Referring to the NHS, she said the “majority of healthcare is delivered through primary care, through our doctors, our dentists, chiropractors”.

The NHS website says access to chiropractors is not widely available on the NHS.

“If you need hands-on treatment, a GP is more likely to refer you to a physiotherapist,” it says.

She also pledged to help patients get NHS appointments, saying: “I’m very conscious that we want to be promoting what we can do better for patients, so they can get their appointments, whether for a doctor or a dentist to tackle the backlogs, the ambulances and of course social care.”

Meanwhile, Ms Coffey’s interview with LBC’s Nick Ferrari was interrupted by her phone alarm.

She scrambled to switch off her alarm, which was set to the opening bars of the 1999 song by US rapper Dr Dre – Still D.R.E.

“I’ve just realised my alarm is going off on my phone, I apologise,” she said.

“You’re getting a bit of Dr Dre.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dr Dre
newschain

Camilla is now Her Majesty the Queen at Charles’s side

Camilla is now the Queen, serving as a Queen Consort at Charles’s side. The wife of a king automatically becomes a queen consort and only a change in legislation would prevent her from doing so, but there had been much controversy over whether Camilla would use the title. Elizabeth...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

In Pictures: Brothers united in grief for Windsor Castle walkabout

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles. Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Health And Social Care#Uk#Catholic#Bbc Breakfast#Democrat#Parliament
newschain

Father and three children found in submerged car in pond ‘died accidentally’

A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, a coroner’s office said. Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children — Kyran Holland, one, Kyannah Holland, two, and Kyle Moorman II, five — all died of fresh water drowning, with the father found to have been intoxicated, the Marion County coroner’s office said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newschain

Meghan and Harry join William and Kate on walkabout at Windsor Castle

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles. Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
newschain

Harry flies to Balmoral without Meghan to be with the Queen

Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy. Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.
U.K.
newschain

William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “Grannie” the Queen following her death aged 96, saying it would be “some time” before her loss “will truly feel real”. William also said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would “honour her memory” through supporting his father, the King.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace announces

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced. Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother. In a statement, the...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy