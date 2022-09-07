Bronny James Looks Good in an Ohio State Uniform, Buckeyes Get Paid in the NFL and Gareon Conley is Working Toward a Return to the League

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Damon Wilson Takes over Top Spot As Five New Names Crack the 2023 Recruiting Board
One week after what will possibly be remembered as the biggest recruiting weekend of the season for Ohio State, we’re back with a September edition of Heat Check for Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. Five new names crack this month’s board, as we’ve come up with nine players...
App State uses 2 turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — On paper, there was no reason to believe that Appalachian State would have a chance Saturday against No. 6 Texas A&M. But Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark, who makes 10 times less than the over $9 million Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher receives each season at the Southeastern Conference school, made it clear to his 18 1/2-point underdog team that the game is not played on paper and mindset would mean everything. “The key was belief,” an exhausted Clark said. “You have to believe in yourself and believe in this program. I told them take the logo off of the helmet, take the logo off the field and let’s go play football.” And play football they did, with Chase Brice throwing for 134 yards and a touchdown and a stingy defense taking advantage of two turnovers to stun the Aggies 17-14.
Wisconsin postgame: Paul Chryst talks loss to Washington State
An overview of what Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst had to say follow the three-point loss to Washington State.
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Bryce saves 'Bama; A&M, ND Sun Belted
People spend the college football offseason trying to figure what’s going to happen when the games start. We speculate. Predict. Make an educated guess. Then in Week 2 we realize just how much we didn’t know — and that’s when the fun starts. No. 1 (though maybe not for much longer) Alabama needed every little bit of misfortune that conspired against Texas, plus a Heisman-worthy performance by its Heisman Trophy winner, to avoid its first regular-season nonconference loss since 2007 in Austin.
It’s official: No. 21 BYU will face No. 9 Baylor without star receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua
BYU football: Injury bug continues to plague Cougars, as receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney miss Saturday’s showdown with Baylor
Swin Cash Delivers Slam Dunk Hall Of Fame Speech
New Orleans Pelicans VP Swin Cash delivered a slam dunk of a speech to conclude her induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Sarkisian Explains What Officials Told Him About Controversial Play
For a moment, it looked like the Longhorns would get a 12-10 lead after a possible sack and safety.
