Bronny James Looks Good in an Ohio State Uniform, Buckeyes Get Paid in the NFL and Gareon Conley is Working Toward a Return to the League

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — On paper, there was no reason to believe that Appalachian State would have a chance Saturday against No. 6 Texas A&M. But Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark, who makes 10 times less than the over $9 million Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher receives each season at the Southeastern Conference school, made it clear to his 18 1/2-point underdog team that the game is not played on paper and mindset would mean everything. “The key was belief,” an exhausted Clark said. “You have to believe in yourself and believe in this program. I told them take the logo off of the helmet, take the logo off the field and let’s go play football.” And play football they did, with Chase Brice throwing for 134 yards and a touchdown and a stingy defense taking advantage of two turnovers to stun the Aggies 17-14.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 11 MINUTES AGO