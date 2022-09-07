ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
knau.org

Crowdfunding program aims to help Arizona teachers with classroom expenses

The Arizona Department of Education has allocated $5 million to help teachers in the state with classroom expenses they often pay for out of their own pockets. It’s part of this year’s federal COVID-19 relief funding for the nonprofit crowdfunding program DonorsChoose. It aims to provide thousands of K-12 educators statewide with money for technology, instructional materials and classroom supplies. Teacher salaries and per-pupil funding in Arizona continue to rank near the bottom of U.S. states. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius spoke with Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman about the program and the funding challenges facing state education.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

$12 million in federal funds to benefit Arizona drinking water projects

More than $12 million in federal funding will be allocated to clean water projects in Arizona. The money comes from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and is part of an Environmental Protection Agency program that provides communities with low-cost financing for water quality infrastructure. This year alone,...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Panel rejects Hobbs effort to change governor debate

The state commission that sets up candidate debates has rejected Democrat Katie Hobbs’ request to change a planned debate with Republican governor candidate Kari Lake into separate interviews with a moderator. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission on Thursday instead gave its staff seven days to try to persuade Hobbs...
ARIZONA STATE
