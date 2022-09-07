Read full article on original website
5 from NELA named to first ever state teacher advisory council
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement today on the Department’s social media channels. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range...
Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana's wild 'whoopers'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An International Crane Foundation official says it's exciting that a record eight whooping cranes have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it's not just a Louisiana record for the world's rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered bird.
Louisiana Association of Museums Annual Meeting & Conference September 11-13
Monroe-West Monroe, LA – The Louisiana Association of Museums (LAM) will host their annual meeting and conference September 11-13 in Monroe. This conference will bring together museum professionals from across the state to share ideas and network. This conference will have sessions and events at Biedenharn Museum & Gardens, Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum, Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Museum, and Chennault Aviation & Military Museum.
Meet South Dakota's new corn-bassador, a boy who recently found out that corn is real
Everything changed for 7-year-old Tariq when he slapped some butter on an ear of corn. He knew it tasted good, but butter made it better. His passion for produce landed him a sweet gig last Saturday as South Dakota's official Corn-bassador. Some people might see corn as just a starchy...
