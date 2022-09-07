ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

KEDM

5 from NELA named to first ever state teacher advisory council

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement today on the Department’s social media channels. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range...
LOUISIANA STATE
KEDM

Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana's wild 'whoopers'

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An International Crane Foundation official says it's exciting that a record eight whooping cranes have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it's not just a Louisiana record for the world's rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered bird.
LOUISIANA STATE
KEDM

Louisiana Association of Museums Annual Meeting & Conference September 11-13

Monroe-West Monroe, LA – The Louisiana Association of Museums (LAM) will host their annual meeting and conference September 11-13 in Monroe. This conference will bring together museum professionals from across the state to share ideas and network. This conference will have sessions and events at Biedenharn Museum & Gardens, Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum, Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Museum, and Chennault Aviation & Military Museum.
MONROE, LA

