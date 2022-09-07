ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockledge, FL

September 11 events, memorials across the Space Coast

By Christina LaFortune, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago

Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

Patriot Day, observed on Sunday, Sept. 11, commemorates those who lost their lives in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. To honor the day, organizations across the Space Coast will host ceremonies and events.

Take a look: SCCAP Apprenticeship Signing Ceremony at Space Florida

Please note that not all of these events take place on Sunday, Sept. 11.

9/11 Remembrance ceremony: The City of Rockledge will host a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony at Rockledge City Hub, 530 Barton Blvd., on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. The event will feature guest speakers, music and more. Admission is free. Call 321-221-7540 or visit cityofrockledge.org .

Remembering September 11: The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra will pay tribute to those whose lives were impacted by 9/11 with a concert featuring Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Barber’s “Adagio for Strings” and more. It will be at the Scott Center at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, 5625 Holy Trinity Drive, Melbourne, on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. A second performance will be at the Community Church of Vero Beach, 1901 23rd Street, Vero Beach, on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Students ages 18 and younger or with a college ID are admitted free. Call 855-252-7276 or visit spacecoastsymphony.org .

Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony: The ceremony will take place at Palm Bay City Hall, 120 Malabar Road, on Sunday, Sept. 11 at noon. Guest speakers will be featured, along with a bell ringing ceremony and a moment of silence. Visit facebook.com/events/1490783174706576 .

September 11 memorial: Guests are welcome to pay their respects for the lives lost on 9/11 throughout the day on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the World Trade Center memorial site at The Avenue Viera , 2261 Town Center Ave. The site, located across from AMC Theatres, has remnants of the World Trade Center. The Avenue Viera will have flowers and flags available for guests to leave at the site or take with them in memory of the fallen. Visit avenueviera.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsQdV_0hlAJMYa00

Remembering 9/11, 21 Years Later: There will be a special 9/11 remembrance and tribute ceremony at the Brevard Veterans Memorial Center , 400 Sykes Creek Pkwy., Merritt Island. The event starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Call 321-453-1776, or visit veteransmemorialcenter.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIXVz_0hlAJMYa00

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb: Join the Cocoa Firefighters for this event honoring the 343 firefighters who gave their lives at the World Trade Center on 9/11. Members of the community are invited to climb the equivalent of 110 stories – the height of the fallen World Trade Center towers – on the steps of Richard “Dick” Blake Stadium, 2001 Tiger Trail, Cocoa on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. The stair climb is not a timed race and participants can climb to any desired level. An adult or guardian must accompany minors who participate. Call 321-586-9616, email cocoastairclimb@gmail.com or visit cocoa911stairclimb.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lvk1F_0hlAJMYa00

Christina LaFortune is the Entertainment and TgIF Editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/christinalafortune , on Twitter at @lafortunec , or send her an email at clafortune@floridatoday.com .

Whether you're interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has got you covered. Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: September 11 events, memorials across the Space Coast

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks hallway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Rockledge, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Merritt Island, FL
City
Rockledge, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
hometownnewsbrevard.com

America Returns to the King Center

MELBOURNE - It’s not often that the founding members of a band with a history spanning more than 50 years are still at the helm. Countless member changes are often the hallmark of a band with decades of longevity. But, it’s also not often that a Grammy-award winning band named America forms in the British capital of London - so one could be forgiven for making assumptions.
MELBOURNE, FL
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Memorials#World Trade Center#The Community Church Of
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX to Launch Starlink and BlueWalker Satellites from Kennedy Space Center Saturday at 9:10 p.m.

ABOVE VIDEO: SpaceX to Launch Starlink and BlueWalker Satellites from Kennedy Space Center Saturday at 9:10 p.m. BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – SpaceX is targeting today, Saturday, September 10 for a Falcon 9 launch of 34 Starlink satellites and AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite to low-Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

Melbourne Fire Department 9/11 5k

The 9/11 memorial 5k has returned! Please do come out and walk or run in remembrance of those that gave their lives for us. This event is organized by the Melbourne Professional Firefighters Benevolent and proceeds go to benefit Firefighters in need and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
MELBOURNE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Reedy Creek replacement in the works

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In 1967, Florida Gov. Claude Kirk signed into law the legislation creating Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the legislation abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Now a new district is on its way. “Since we...
FLORIDA STATE
clayconews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, FL - The Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis (pictured above) is reporting the following concerning the activation of the Florida National Guard. FROM: Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications, Governor Ron DeSantis. DATE: Friday, September 9, 2022. RE: Executive Order 22-213 (Activating Florida National Guard to Assist the Department...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy