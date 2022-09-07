Hubbs-SeaWorld study: for bottlenose dolphins, mamma knows best

Turns out dolphins are just marine mammal mamma's boys — and girls.

Their in-group preference makes them hang flipper-to-flipper with "mommy" for much longer than biologists had assumed, and that quality time with mom varies based on where they grow up.

A new Hubbs-SeaWorld study found that bottlenose dolphins in the Indian River Lagoon are more "family-oriented" than previously thought.

The 10-year study found dolphins in the northern lagoon kept close to their mother for much longer than previously assumed and preferred to be around siblings. Some biologist used to suspect that young dolphins wean off their mothers in less than two years. The Hubbs study shows they can stay with the mother for up to eight years.

That has conservation implications, the researchers say, given mother's life lessons. (If mamma gets tangled in fishing gear, looking to wolf down the bait, her offspring will, too).

Like all other DNA, dolphin genes can be selfish, propagating behaviors that favor their own ilk above all others. Call it strength in numbers.

"Hanging out with your siblings and your 'childhood friends' may provide some level of protection," said Wendy Noke Durden, a scientist with Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute.

Another revelation of the what the scientists found: a third of the northern lagoon dolphins they watched had shark bites on them.

Dolphins' family lives provide insights into the "population health, foraging and reproductive success, gene flow and even the cultural transfer of knowledge such as interacting with harmful fishing gear."

The study, published this month in the Journal of Mammalogy, shows at least through their juvenile stages — not unlike humans, or maybe sometimes not — dolphins get along with their brothers and sisters.

Juveniles tend to hang with their sisters and brothers more so than other dolphins.

Scientists from Hubbs and the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine used images gathered during photoidentification surveys to track dolphins over a decade by unique markings on their dorsal fins. It's like a dolphin fingerprint.

They surveyed from boats 242 times and analyzed 2,800 dolphin sightings from the Florida’s northern lagoon and Halifax River.

The study was funded by the SeaWorld Busch Gardens Conservation Fund, Discover Florida’s Oceans specialty license plate, HSWRI and Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

The researchers said that the findings shed light on on human and dolphin behavior patterns that put bottlenose at risk. When mother dolphin messes with fish traps or otherwise gets wound up in monofilament line, her offspring tend to follow.

"We've had several animals in the last couple weeks that were tangled up in fishing gear," Noke said. "We see these interactions all throughout the lagoon."

