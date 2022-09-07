ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville live music best bets: Croce plays Croce, Zach Bryan, Tall Tall Trees

By Jason Gilmer
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago
For decades A.J. Croce didn’t want to play the songs that so many music fans associate with his last name.

His father, Jim, is one of the early-70s best singer-songwriters. He wrote and performed hits like “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim,” “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” and many others before his death in 1973.

Now, though, A.J. has found a connection to his dad’s music and the love of music they share and he tours a show called “Croce Plays Croce.” A.J. will perform the hits, his own music, and covers during an 8 p.m. show Sept. 10 at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts.

“This show is about the connection I have to my father’s music and the music that connects us. All that stuff in his record collection that I grew up listening to as a kid. It’s the stuff that influenced him and also me,” Croce said. “We’ll play the hits. Besides that, I’ll throw in stuff that are deeper cuts that I really like. My dad’s catalog is about 35 or 36 songs that people know. That can’t change very much. But I have 30 years as a recording artist, and there’s covers, and thousands of songs that I can throw in on any given evening of things that influenced us.”

Asheville live music best bets:UB40 and reggae, Amanda Shires, Spoon & Interpol

Previously:LEAF summer festival moves from downtown Asheville to new River Arts District venue

Croce, who was nearly 2 years old when his father died in a plane crash, began to play piano as a child and didn’t pick up a guitar until he was in his 30s. He has released 11 albums during his musical career, has opened for numerous legends, and played with several more.

He still didn’t perform his father’s songs, though.

“I felt like there was no integrity in doing that. I probably would have been far more successful if I started off doing that,” he said. “I felt like I needed to make a name for myself and do my own thing. Once I had recorded a bunch and there was success with charts and that kind of stuff, I knew I had done my thing for 20 or 25 years. I had been working his catalog and the legacy of it since the late-90s on the publishing side. I was really enjoying being behind the scenes with that and doing my own thing on stage.”

One day he was listening to an old cassette of his father’s prepping for a show in a Philadelphia bar. The songs A.J. heard Jim perform caught his attention.

“There were all of these songs that I had been playing since I was a teenager. I had never heard him play them or knew he played them,” Croce said. “These were obscure songs, like a B-sides of Fats Waller stuff, like ‘You’re Not the Only Oyster in the Stew,’ and (blues legend) Pink Anderson stuff. It was all kinds of music and they were the exact songs I had picked to cover.

“So, I felt we had this deeper connection and that was kind of how the whole ‘Croce Plays Croce’ came about. If I was just playing his music, I don’t think I would enjoy that. (I enjoy) being able to share a connection that I have with him that is more than just DNA.”

Bryan brings catalog of country songs to town

Country singer Zach Bryan has become one of the genre’s most prolific performers this year.

In May he released a 34-song album titled “American Heartbreak” for his major label debut. In July he released a nine-song EP titled “Summertime Blues.”

Needless to say, the Oklahoma-born singer will have plenty of songs to choose to perform when he plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium.

“American Heartbreak” hit No. 5 on the U.S. album charts and No. 1 on the country charts. He is most known for songs such as “Something in the Orange” and “Heading South.”

Bryan does have a small connection to Asheville, as he has opened for Luke Combs at Mile High Stadium in Denver in May. Combs is the Reynolds High School graduate who has become one of the genre’s top acts in the past few years.

Banjo picker plays Grey Eagle

Asheville’s own psychedelic banjo player, Mike Savino, who performs as Tall Tall Trees, will play a hometown gig at 9 p.m. Sept. 10 at The Grey Eagle.

Tall Tall Trees released “A Wave of Golden Things” in 2020 and has stayed busy this year with plenty of shows, including a stint opening for Kishi Bashi’s 10th anniversary tour. Savino has played in Bashi’s band for several years.

Savino is a multi-instrumentalist who played bass in New York’s jazz and experimental music scene before he began to focus on the banjo. He will perform with drummer Josiah Wolf during his show at The Grey Eagle.

tribpapers.com

Asheville’s Fentanyl Response Bordering On Absurd

Asheville – In April, Asheville made national headlines when police seized 2.76 pounds of “suspected” fentanyl. This would amount to between 1.5 million and 12.5 million prescription doses, or enough to give every man, woman, and child in Asheville 15-125 pills, which are normally taken as-needed. Also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Suspect sought in Rutherfordton larceny

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a larceny suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle involved in the recent larceny from Carpenter Mulch Products Inc. in Rutherfordton.
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

