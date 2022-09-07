ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Report: Buncombe lost scores of early childhood workers in the last few years

By Andrew Jones, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VB55_0hlAJH8x00

ASHEVILLE - The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Buncombe’s early childhood development efforts hard, according to a new annual report, potentially resulting in, among other things, the loss of scores of workers since 2019.

Members of the Buncombe County Early Childhood Committee in an annual report said that though some numbers like employment have trended down over the past few years, they might have been a lot worse if the county wasn’t investing $3.6 million each year, money from the Early Childhood Education and Development Fund.

According to the report — presented Aug. 6 by committee members Kit Cramer, Leslie Anderson, Wendy Wieber to Buncombe County Board of Commissioners — the early childhood workforce is bleeding talent. It's gone from 1,045 workers in 2019 to 869 in 2022, a loss of 176 employees.

Thus far the fund has pumped $14.8 million into the program and widened opportunities for early care and education to many. The committee projects available slots to participate in it will increase from 551 in fiscal year 2022 to 899 by the end of fiscal 2023. A "slot" is a place in the program for a single child.

Dogwood study:Number of WNC under-6 kids who live in poverty; likely underestimated

There are 112 early childhood care and education facilities in Buncombe, including centers and homes and many are struggling to keep or attract workers.

Those inhibitions include affordable housing and non-competitive salaries.

The committee also reported that, during the fiscal year that lasted from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, the program met 71% of its goals. It had successes related to student achievement, according to the report, but struggled to meet objectives related to enrollment, attendance and staffing.

As of 2022, there are 12,752 age birth through kindergarten, according to the report: 3,737 are enrolled in licensed early education and care centers.

Cramer, Anderson and Wieber all noted the ongoing impacts of the COVID pandemic, which included issues related to delayed vaccinations for young children, lack of classrooms due to staffing shortages, lower enrollment -- as families chose other care and learning options -- and limited volunteer engagement.

“As far as those trendlines you mentioned, I’m sure if you hadn’t done all this work, they would have been worse,” Commissioner Teri Wells told presenters.

Wells asked about demand, wanting to know how many people wanted but couldn’t get access to early childhood care and education in Buncombe..

“Demand for early care and education is something that’s hard to pinpoint,” said Director of Strategic Partnerships Rachael Nygaard, who helped answer a question after the presentation. “Right now we have demand on a center-by-center basis through waitlists.”

100s of cameras, 'buzz in' doors, SROs:How Buncombe County plans to keep students safe

As it stares down a number of struggles, Buncombe is in the middle of celebrating some successes aimed at expanding early childhood service access. The Aug. 6 presenters noted several of these, including:

  • The creation of 119 new enrollment slots.
  • Supporting 551 existing slots.
  • Providing 708 hours of behavioral therapy.
  • Improved income or education status of 382 parents.
  • Providing 164 family learning kits for kindergarten readiness.

The Early Childhood Committee is also embarking on one of its most ambitious endeavors yet: its two-year, $3.2 million pilot expanding the North Carolina Pre-K Program, boosting local funding for individual centers and raising teacher pay by thousands over the next two years.

Local operations that are a part of that program will start seeing money by the end of September, Commissioner Jasmine-Beach Ferrara noted.

That program is now officially underway and is funded by American Rescue Act Plan dollars.

Commissioners wanted to know if there was any legislation they needed to support to bolster Buncombe’s early childhood efforts.

Cramer said yes, noting the potential to tailor law related to salary supplements for early childhood workers. Salaries as they currently exist could help support long-term efforts to maintain the early childhood workforce. Cramer called this and other big-picture issues “barriers” to achieving vital goals.

“In an environment where it’s difficult to get workers, those barriers need to be knocked down,” Cramer said. “While we’re doing some exciting things with local dollars, we’re concerned about sustainability over time.”

Regardless of struggles, the committee reported that the millions in funding for early childhood development continue to be “wise” and that the program is “off to a great start, demonstrating early successes,” despite “unprecedented circumstances with the pandemic.”

It currently has strategies “at the ready” to build a strong and equitable recovery from the pandemic, according to the presentation.

“There’s more to be done, and hopefully not during a pandemic,” Cramer said.

Andrew Jones is an investigative reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at @arjonesreports on Facebook and Twitter, 828-226-6203 or arjones@citizentimes.com. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

Comments / 1

Related
tribpapers.com

Asheville’s Fentanyl Response Bordering On Absurd

Asheville – In April, Asheville made national headlines when police seized 2.76 pounds of “suspected” fentanyl. This would amount to between 1.5 million and 12.5 million prescription doses, or enough to give every man, woman, and child in Asheville 15-125 pills, which are normally taken as-needed. Also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Government
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Spartanburg man sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole

Fernanders found guilty of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle by Polk County jury. POLK COUNTY– On Wednesday, September 7, Kwame Fernanders, of Spartanburg, was found guilty for a murder that took place in Columbus in March of 2016. A Polk County jury found Ferananders guilty of first-degree murder and posession of a stolen vehicle.
POLK COUNTY, NC
theonefeather.com

“Disruption” shakes up Museum of the Cherokee Indian exhibit

The Museum of the Cherokee Indian is switching gears on its permanent exhibit and taking funerary and ceremonial objects off display. Taking these items off display created holes in the exhibit which have been filled with contemporary Cherokee art pieces. The pieces create a different flow to the Museum exhibit...
CHEROKEE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Village Art & Craft Fair marks 50th anniversary

The late John Cram, an Asheville entrepreneur and gallery owner, started the Village Art & Craft Fair in 1972 with two simple goals: to bring business into Biltmore Village and to create a place for local artists to showcase their work. Five decades later, his vision is still going strong.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Anderson
my40.tv

Suspect sought in Rutherfordton larceny

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a larceny suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle involved in the recent larceny from Carpenter Mulch Products Inc. in Rutherfordton.
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnc
Go Blue Ridge

Fatal Car Crash in Lenoir

On Wednesday, September 7th, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Caldwell County on Calico Road near Vantage Heights Circle. A 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Calico Road, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left,...
LENOIR, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Troopers: Woman killed after car runs off road, hits pole in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed after her car hit a pole in Caldwell County Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers were called at about 5 a.m. Wednesday to Calico Road, near Pennsylvania Avenue for a single-car crash. They said the driver was thrown out of the car when she hit a pole just off the road. She died at the scene, troopers said.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy