ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Police officer accused of blinding Asheville protester loses claims against city

By Joel Burgess, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmGhT_0hlAJGGE00

ASHEVILLE - A police officer being sued in federal court by a partially blinded protester has lost his crossclaims against the city.

Sgt. Brett Foust had told a U.S. District Court judge in Asheville that the city should have represented him in the lawsuit by protester Matthew Rous. He asked the court to rule that there was an implied contract to provide him with a lawyer and that there was already an attorney-client relationship between him and the city Aattorney.

While not directly part of his claim, Foust also alleged the Asheville Police Department failed to train officers in crowd control prior to the historic 2020 racial justice protests that saw up to a 1,000 people in downtown streets and, at times, spilling onto and shutting down the interstates.

In a Sept. 5 order, Judge Max Cogburn dismissed Foust's crossclaims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338OI7_0hlAJGGE00

"Foust argues that the city has a contractual obligation to represent him and further asks the court to declare that an attorney-client relationship exists between him and the City Attorney’s office," Cogburn wrote.

Previously: George Floyd protester sues Asheville police, says projectile aimed at head blinded him

Read this: BLM counterprotester, ex-KKK member plead guilty to gun charges from Asheville rally

"However, no express contract requires the city to indemnify and represent Foust. North Carolina law does not authorize the court to enforce any implied contract against a municipality," the judge said.

Foust's attorney Bo Carpenter declined to comment Sept. 6.

Senior Assistant City Attorney Eric Edgerton said the city usually defends employees if they are sued for something related to their work. But, as noted by Cogburn, Foust is also suing the city in a separate federal lawsuit. In that suit, Foust claims there were adverse actions against him by APD including a demotion because of being called away by the National Guard to help with pandemic response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KoDac_0hlAJGGE00

"The city typically defends our employees whenever they are named in litigation relating to their job, so having to be adverse to one for the purposes of the motion heard in the District Court was not the most comfortable experience for any of us," Edgerton said. "That said, we thought the law was clearly on our side, and are pleased the court agreed."

The main part of the lawsuit, Rous' claim against the city and Foust, is ongoing. A potential jury trial is set to start in 2023.

In his original claim filed in January, Rous, now a 24-year-old graduate student at Western Carolina University, said he was peacefully protesting May 31, 2020, when Foust fired a 40 mm "powder dispersion round" from about 15 yards away.

Rous said the round struck him in the throat and he indicated to Foust what had happened. But he said the officer fired another round, striking him in the eye. Rous said despite medical attention he lost much of the ability to see out of the eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HlKAz_0hlAJGGE00

Foust, who was named "officer of the month" for actions during the protests, denied he fired the round, saying the less lethal ammunition he used would not have reacted in such a way. He also alleged in a court filing the city failed to store and maintain the rounds properly and that officers lacked training.

Jury verdict: Jury verdict: MSD was negligent in young woman's death, but no compensation for family

More: Update: Asheville settles federal discrimination lawsuit by female firefighter

Rous' attorney, Brian Elston, is seeking release of police body camera footage from the protest through a petition in Buncombe County Superior Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02NZWo_0hlAJGGE00

District Attorney Todd Williams has said he received no information from police about potential criminal activity by officers during the protests. Rous' incident was not mentioned in APD's After Action Report . The report did include an incident in which protester Cassidy Doyle was struck with a nonlethal munition. She suffered head injuries that could have resulted in the loss of her eye had she not been wearing goggles, Doyle has told the Citizen Times.

Asheville protests: Munition that hit demonstrator in head likely fired by state trooper

Asheville Police Department: Asheville Police Department: Two people arrested for IEDs, armed at previous protest

Williams said APD told him bodycam footage showed an officer with the state Highway Patrol appearing to fire the munition that struck Doyle. Williams said he advised APD to send the video to the Highway Patrol. That agency, which was called in to assist with the protest, has not responded to requests for comment.

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Police officer accused of blinding Asheville protester loses claims against city

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
tribpapers.com

Asheville’s Fentanyl Response Bordering On Absurd

Asheville – In April, Asheville made national headlines when police seized 2.76 pounds of “suspected” fentanyl. This would amount to between 1.5 million and 12.5 million prescription doses, or enough to give every man, woman, and child in Asheville 15-125 pills, which are normally taken as-needed. Also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Suspect sought in Rutherfordton larceny

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a larceny suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle involved in the recent larceny from Carpenter Mulch Products Inc. in Rutherfordton.
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
my40.tv

Weaverville hires new fire chief, addresses pay concerns for department

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville leaders making efforts to rebuild the town fire department after a number of vacancies have named a new chief. Town Manger Selena Coffey said Scottie Harris is Weaverville’s next fire chief. According to a release from Weaverville, Harris currently serves as chief of...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Williams
FOX Carolina

Missing Greenville County 12-year-old found safe

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe. Haley Taylor was last seen at around 4 p.m. on Thursday at East Lee and Cardinal Drive at a bus stop. She has been located and is safe.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

THE SYLVA POLICE DEPARTMENT

THE SYLVA POLICE DEPARTMENT is currently accepting applications for the position of Police Sergeant. Applicants must possess the following minimum requirements: High School diploma or GED, a valid North Carolina driver's license, and a NC Basic Law Enforcement Certificate, or if previously employed as law enforcement officer in another state, meet eligibility requirements for certification as a NC Law Enforcement officer. Minimum starting salary will be in accordance with Town of Sylva salary schedule for Sergeant, which starts at $43,977. Applications and a complete job description can be found at www.townofsylva.org or www.sylvapolice.org. 27-28e.
SYLVA, NC
thejournalonline.com

SLED helps find missing man

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were called Tuesday by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to assist the Anderson Technical Rescue Team, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, and Rock Springs Fire Department in a search for Tony Boseman, 77, who was missing since Sunday. Members of the SLED Tracking Team and Regional Agents, as well as SLED’s Aviation Unit arrived at noon and located Boseman just before 2 p.m. in a wooded area near his Anderson County home. Boseman was airlifted to the hospital, where he is being treated for severe dehydration.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Blinding#Protest#Politics Courts#Politics State#District Court#Blm
Sylva Herald

E. Main house burns

An abandoned house at 276 E. Main St. beside Zaxby’s burned to the ground Monday morning. The call came in at 3 a.m. and the fire took about 1 1/2 hours to contain, according to Sylva Fire Chief Mike Beck. The house was destined to be demolished to make way for the reconfiguration of N.C. 107. Balsam, Cullowhee and Savannah fire personnel were also on scene, as were the Sylva Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Harris EMS.
SYLVA, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville City Schools says a possible bus outage has been avoided, for now. An email was sent to parents Tuesday saying outages were expected this week for three buses. The transportation coordinator says drivers are already doubling-up on routes. Officials say they’ve found a way to provide transportation for all students by using school administrators and other employees as substitute drivers this week. Right now, Asheville City Schools wants to fill six bus driver openings.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
spectrumlocalnews.com

Veteran mural in Hendersonville being rededicated

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 attacks. Many communities around the state are honoring the almost 3,000 lives lost that day. Nonprofit Mission 22 is holding 9/11 Memorial Drive. They will be rededicating a veteran mural in Hendersonville. The rededication begins at 10 a.m....
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe considers parking solutions for low-income workers

Both on the streets and in the chambers of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, members of Asheville Food and Beverage United showed up Sept. 6 to advocate for affordable parking. The group of local food service employees held a rally outside the county courthouse prior to making their case before the board during public comment.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSAV News 3

Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time.  Under the Safe […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WDEF

Pilot in fatal plane crash used to practice medicine here

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Medical Examiner has now identified the victims in Monday night’s plane crash. They were Dr. William Edward Gist and his wife, Beth Ann. The Gists were living in Black Mountain, North Carolina and Dr. Gist practiced in Asheville. But they moved...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy