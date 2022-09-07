'I want things to change': After wrongful death verdict, MSD will reconsider protocol

ASHEVILLE - After a jury determined the Buncombe County Metropolitan Sewerage District was negligent in the death of a young woman who crashed into its truck workstation, the company is reevaluating safety protocol, its general manager said.

"MSD is evaluating potential improvement to protocol, particularly in terms of the mobile/short term maintenance operations such as sewer line cleaning," General Manager Tom Hartye said in an email to the Citizen Times on Sept. 6.

Hartye declined to discuss what changes might be in store or what conversations were taking place at MSD until "we are a little further along."

On Sept. 2, a Buncombe County jury unanimously agreed that the company was negligent in its setup of a workstation and truck on Smokey Park Highway in October 2016. That truck was fitted with an arrow board to redirect traffic, flashing strobe lights and some cones, Hartye said in a prior statement to the Citizen Times on Sept. 2.

But two workers who were clearing debris from a manhole on the multilane highway did not set up a cone taper to warn traffic, and 20-year-old Christina Michaela Nowak crashed into the back of the truck. She died, and one of the workers was taken to the hospital for more minor injuries.

Both workers testified at trial that they were traumatized by the event. And Nowak's parents tearfully shared the pain of losing their daughter, who had recovered from substance abuse mere months before.

"I want things to change," Tina Franklin, Nowak's mother, testified as she locked eyes with Hartye in the courtroom Aug. 31. "She did not have to die that day. I want your policies to change."

Another man, Brian Hudgins, testified Aug. 24 that he had to swerve to miss the parked truck.

During Hartye's own testimony earlier that day, he said that he believed MSD "did nothing wrong." He had not had a formal discussion about the crash with board members, and he had not done anything to change safety protocol at that time, he testified.

"I felt like, being a mobile setup, the flashing lights and cones were enough," Greg Patton, the truck's driver, testified Aug. 29.

Over the course of the trial, other workers gave similar testimony, saying that work zone setups were often situational.

Though the jury found that MSD was negligent, the company skirted past having to pay. The jury also found that Nowak contributed to her own injury, ruling out any compensation. She was driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to data pulled from her car.

The family is appealing, plaintiff attorney Katie Clary previously told the Citizen Times.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com.