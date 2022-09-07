ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Report: Breakfast is essential to start the day — but what's a 'good' breakfast?

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Study after study, performed over dozens of years, has found that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, a good breakfast is more than just whatever you like to eat in the morning.

Your goal for a healthy breakfast should be goods that contain protein and fiber. Fiber can be found in cereal grains and fruits — but stay away from sugary cereals. For protein, eggs are good in moderation. Or consider adding a cheese stick. Not every breakfast has to be healthy, but the more you achieve these goals, the better off you will be.

