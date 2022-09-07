Medical Report: Breakfast is essential to start the day — but what's a 'good' breakfast?
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Study after study, performed over dozens of years, has found that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, a good breakfast is more than just whatever you like to eat in the morning.
Your goal for a healthy breakfast should be goods that contain protein and fiber. Fiber can be found in cereal grains and fruits — but stay away from sugary cereals. For protein, eggs are good in moderation. Or consider adding a cheese stick. Not every breakfast has to be healthy, but the more you achieve these goals, the better off you will be.
KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.
Comments / 0