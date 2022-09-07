ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Mark Little
2d ago

I think that's the whole point, just saying, and , am I the only one who doesn't like the term " special master" ? I'm a jew, just asking .

David
2d ago

why. how. who is in control of this. this makes no sense and is wharpped crap. for this to happen makes me know that what he said as president about doing on 5th avenue just doing anything he gets away with it. I hope our government comes together all parties and separates themselves so we can work on what matters to make it better. let's see how much this hurts from actually worrying about problems we face to fix america

Sg Bax
1d ago

nobody has quit working that case. they already know what's missing and they are still whipping upthe next 4 damning headlines. if a special master actually created anything more than a midterm two-step they would not have been given the clearance level necessary for another breach

Business Insider

Trump described boxes of classified documents as 'mine' and swatted away White House officials who tried to return documents from Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama, report says

The US government reclaimed 300-plus classified documents from Trump, The New York Times reported. The National Archives spent much of 2021 trying to retrieve government property, the outlet said. But Trump reportedly described the items as "mine" and resisted efforts to return the materials. Former President Donald Trump resisted returning...
POTUS
State
Florida State
Washington Examiner

Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled "Info re: President of France" triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
POTUS
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
Person
Antonin Scalia
#Fbi#Executive Privilege#Mar A Lago#Special Master#The Justice Department#The Eleventh Circuit#Mas
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares 'Our Agent Trump' Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia's tightly controlled state media. Moscow's grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington's potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
POTUS
Business Insider

Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'

A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
POTUS
