Brown County, IN

On the Menu: Brownie's Restaurant in Bean Blossom adds new items; Tudor Room reopens

By Carol Kugler
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago

As autumn approaches and the leaves begin to change, many people think of traveling to Brown County. One longtime restaurant worth a visit is Brownie's Restaurant in Bean Blossom, just a little north of Nashville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmJ81_0hlAItD000

Owner Tania Lattimore is there every day except Thursday, serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. While Lattimore and her husband have only lived in Brown County for the past two years, they've been visiting Brownie's and Brown County for decades, often with their four children.

Brownie's was first owned and operated by Ed and Shirley Brown, who sold the restaurant in 2020, about the time COVID hit. That owner operated it for about a year before selling to Lattimore.

There have been changes to the menu, including deep-fried frog legs, but much of it remains the same. Once a week, plant-based tacos are served alongside meat tacos as a way for patrons to try something different. The plant-based foods are created by Dustie Condon, who operates The Tasty Plate. Lattimore said the street tacos have been well received. Each week has a little different flare — Asian, southwest or traditional — and customers can get a taste of something plant-based or opt for beef or chicken.

"In most cases, the people who have tried it say the same thing we did, which is, 'Wow! This tastes just like beef,'" Lattimore said.

Brownie's menu mainly consists of comfort food that keeps locals coming daily, from beef Manhattans to thick pork tenderloins (grilled or breaded). Most customers want the "meat and potatoes" dishes that begin at 7 a.m. with eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and waffles. Lunch and dinner are offered starting at 11 a.m., including grilled cheese, burgers and patty melts. The deep-fried catfish is all-you-can-eat on Fridays and on Mondays, it's meatloaf. There's also hamburger pie, spaghetti casserole and chicken alfredo.

Lattimore is proud to provide all homemade desserts. Nothing store-bought or frozen, but created with rich ingredients like milk, cream, eggs and butter. The sugar cream pie is one of her favorites. She's also planning to introduce a few new pies, so stop by and see what's available at 5730 N. State Road 135.

Tudor Room now open for Sunday brunch

Brunch is back at the Tudor Room in Indiana University's Indiana Memorial Union and is bigger than before. There's an omelet bar as well as a waffle bar. Brunch is still served buffet style with the omelets and waffles made to order, as well as a dessert table. Brunch hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost of the Sunday brunch is $21.99 for adults, $18.99 for seniors age 65 and older and IU students and $15.99 for children age 12 and younger. Reservations are encouraged and can be made online at OpenTable.

The Tudor Room is open six days each week, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as Sunday. All week patrons can enjoy the salad and soup bar as well as the bufett that includes rotating dishes and carved meats.

Truffles wine dinner set for Sept. 15

Truffles Restaurant will have a Robert Craig "Back in Indiana" wine dinner beginning with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15. The dinner is $120 per person, with tax and gratuity included. Executive chef Robert Adkins will prepare a five-course meal beginning with rainbow trout served with mushrooms and bacon, followed by Indiana duck breast two ways: house cured prosciutto and duck leg confit rilletes. Third course will be seared pork belly with tomato chutney, braised romaine hearts served with garlic mayo. A prime brisket and chuck meatloaf alongside whipped potatoes, summer vegetable ragout with red wine gravy will follow. Dessert will be Zinfandel and chocolate sugar pie and red wine and chocolate frozen custard. All courses will include wine selections from Robert Craig.

Truffles is at 1131 S. College Mall Road. For reservations, call 812-330-1111 or go online to Open Table.

Raising Cane's opens Wednesday

Raising Cane's opens its doors at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. at 9 a.m. Wednesday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting. The fast-food restaurant is known for its chicken fingers and special sauce.

Contact Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com, 812-331-4359 or @ckugler on Twitter.

Comments / 1

WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Herald-Times

