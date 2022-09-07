'A Little More Country Than That': Easton Corbin knows how to please listeners

Easton Corbin has that, call it growly, onset (the very first sound a singer's voice produces on a note) that conjures, just for a milli-second, Tom Waits.

Over the phone, it's hard to tell from Corbin's voice, soaked in Southern drawl, if he's just being modest or if he really doesn't know why he has 1.2 million Facebook fans. Corbin is coming to the Brown County Music Center Sept. 16, and seats, as you might anticipate, are selling.

"I come from the smallest county in Florida," he said. But that didn't stop him from turning his baritone voice and musicianship into big success, including two No. 1 singles, "Roll with It" and “A Little More Country Than That." He also has three American Country Awards and more than twice that many Top 10 singles.

Corbin was surrounded by music in his youth and, as do many country singers, credits Merle Haggard and Hank Williams for defining his musical memories. Even as a little boy, Corbin knew he wanted to be a country music singer.

" 'A Little More Country Than That' still reflects who I am as an artist and where I see my career going, even after successes. I'm still that same guy. The song describes who I am, even now, living in Nashville (Tennessee)."

That very catchy song tells his listeners about his down-home attributes, some even more country than dirt roads and catching channel cat. He sings, too, about planning to stay faithful — " 'cause, girl. I'm not the kind to two-time or play games behind your back. I'm a little more country than that ..."

Corbin wrote "Marry That Girl" with Shane Minor, Wade Kirby and Adam Craig. The romantic lyrics came from Craig talking about the woman he knew he would marry, whom he did. The moment Craig uttered those words, the team realized they had a hook for their song.

Corbin's been photographed with a guitar and motorcycles; they and dirt bikes are what he enjoys when not on stage.

In 2010, he was Top New Country Artist, mixing modern and traditional country techniques. His first album won Country Breakthrough Album of the Year from iTunes Rewind Best of 2010.

On Sept. 16 Corbin will perform his hits, a variety of songs from his latest album and a cover or two. His single “I Can’t Decide" pings with pedal steel and fiddle accompaniment to a stomping beat, made festive by plucked guitar and Corbin’s rich voice.

If you go

WHAT: Easton Corbin

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sept. 16

WHERE: Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple leaf Rd., Nashville

TICKETS: ticketmaster.com/easton-corbin-nashville-indiana-09-16-2022/event/05005CC9DB57970F

Doors open one and a half hours before event. No refunds or exchanges. No weapons or outside food or drink. Venue has clear-bag policy. Parking available in gravel lot. No health check.