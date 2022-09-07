ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Here's how you can help hummingbirds tackle the tough fall migration

By Sharon Sorenson
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ilmfc_0hlAIf6400

Annually, the first two weeks in September mark peak hummingbird migration in the Tri-State. Flocks of youngsters and second-nesting females from parts way north arrive hungry, joining our "locals" at life-giving feeders. Length of day triggered their migration here and will trigger their departure for Costa Rica as well.

"Our" males, the ones that summered here, left as soon as females began their second nests, probably early July. Males to our far north, where females can raise only a single brood, probably came through here about the time ours left. Now only an infrequent male visits feeders, birds from parts to our north but where a second brood can still be realized.

By now, though, almost all feeder hordes are breeding females and hatch-year youngsters − mostly the latter. By season's end, virtually all visitors will be youngsters.

Evansville-area food news:Orchard events, new restaurants and food trucks, and more

Despite the fact that they swarm feeders in a mob, however, these youngsters migrate alone. No flocking behavior ever occurs among hummingbirds − at any age. So birds only weeks out of the nest are flying a migratory route from their breeding grounds to the Gulf Coast and crossing the Gulf of Mexico to the Yucatan and on to Costa Rica. Alone.

It's a route genetically hard-wired into their tiny brains.

Along the way, however, they must find food, avoid predation, and survive inclement weather along the over 3,000-mile journey. Given our penchant for bulldozing and paving and eliminating prime habitat and the risk for severe weather over the Gulf during hurricane season, hummingbirds face an unimaginable obstacle course.

Many don't survive. And if they survive the southward trip and the winter in Costa Rica, they're faced with equally unimaginable obstacles on next spring's return trip.

So to have these tiny birds in the yard seems almost miraculous. They've come a long way and have a couple of thousand miles to go − a long trip even on a commercial jet.

Needing to fatten up before reaching the Gulf Coast, hummers rely heavily on nectar, both from late blossoms and from feeders; but they rely just as heavily on tiny bugs, especially arthropods, for protein. Some experts believe hummers' insect intake makes up as much as 80 percent of their diet. Others claim the number is nearer 60 percent.

No matter the percentage, insects are strictly dependent on native plants that support the native bugs. Adding native plants, not just native perennials, to your yard will best serve hummers (as well as all other birds) on their migratory stopovers here.

Although the bulk of hummers will be gone Oct. 1, I've had them as late as Dec. 11; and one Rufous hummingbird visited from Nov. 11-25. Thus, it's recommended to keep feeders clean (scrub them every three days) and fresh (new syrup at least every three days) until about Dec. 1. Of course, should a hard freeze come our way before then, common sense says to bring feeders in, at least for the overnight hours.

Late hummers need special attention. The later they are, the more likely they've suffered from weakness caused perhaps by poor nutrition, late hatches, injury, storms, or other mishaps.

Given declining natural nectar sources even by early October, a fresh feeder may be their only hope for survival. Let's give them a chance.

For more information about birds and bird habitat, see Sharon Sorenson\'s books How Birds Behave, Birds in the Yard Month by Month, and Planting Native to Attract Birds to Your Yard. Check her website at birdsintheyard.com, follow daily bird activity on Facebook at SharonSorensonBirdLady, or email her at chshsoren@gmail.com.

Comments / 3

JDH
2d ago

I have a total of 20 hummingbird feeder’s every on my property! I put out so many feeders because one will guard that feeder so no others can get any! I love love love the amazing little creatures! They amuse me all day long!!! Especially at early morning and late evening! They swarm…they fight.. and they manage to empty the feeders! I put my feeders out starting in April one at a time until July when they are full blown! and then by last of November they are all gone😩Great article!!! Truly enjoyed it!

Reply
8
AP_000610.c6d2217504a8424fb98f6bd269f17a55.0632
2d ago

Mine stay out until into December. I also make sure early April so when they come in they have food. I love my hummingbirds! They swarm me when I am removing an empty feeder and wait for me to return it full!

Reply
6
Related
14news.com

Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation. “We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”
ROCKPORT, IN
WBKR

Who’s Your Favorite Veterinarian in the Tri-State? Here’s Your Nominees

Let's face it our pets are like family. We want them to live long and healthy lives. That's why it's important to choose a veterinarian you can trust. Where do you receive the highest level of veterinary services? Who has the most knowledgeable doctors, compassionate vet techs, and friendliest staff? It's time to show them some love! #myvetsthebest.
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

Owensboro Priest reaches for the sky despite challenges

SHASTA COUNTY, CA (WEHT) – Climbing a volcano presents challenges for anyone looking to climb it, but for Owensboro Priest Jamie Dennis of Owensboro, climbing a volcano is even more difficult when you’re blind. Father Dennis recently climbed Lassen Peak in California for the second time all while...
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Murphy is an Adoptable Persian Cat in Indiana with Fantastic Social Media Influencer Potential [UPDATE: ADOPTED]

Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.
NEWBURGH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Pets & Animals
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WBKR

Owensboro Shopper Saves a Whopping $1700 at Local Grocery Store

If you need some money-saving inspiration today, this will do it. Charlene Salpietra, who owns and operates Express Employment Professionals in Owensboro, Kentucky, had an absolutely epic shopping trip this week. She went to a local Kroger store and managed to kick inflation's behind up and down the aisles. She saved over $1700.You read that correctly. She saved $1700. In a single shopping trip! And she drove away with a truckload of supplies.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Migratory Birds#Hummingbirds#Yucatan
14news.com

Rain causes flash flooding in parts of Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State Saturday, leaving some roads flooded. Several viewers sent us pictures and videos of some flooding. They showed cars stuck in driveways in Owensboro and cars being pushed out of roads in Evansville. Some residents say the flash flooding caused basement flooding...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video. “We were […]
PRINCETON, IN
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
nypressnews.com

Kia, Volvo, Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships sell across 4 states

Four dealership groups expanded their holdings with purchases of stores in first-, second- and third-quarter acquisitions. Here’s a look at the deals involving import, luxury and domestic dealerships in Indiana, Hawaii, Ohio and Wyoming. Lou Fusz buys Kia dealership in Indiana. Lou Fusz Automotive Network of St. Louis on...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
warricknews.com

Rivertown Pickleball breaks ground

Pickleball players in Newburgh should be excited to know that they will soon have a place for outdoor matches right in their own town, and it might be ready by the end of fall. Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, a Newburgh based organization dedicated to furthering the sport in the...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HFD: Car suspended in air, halfway inside Dollar Tree

The Henderson Fire Department responded to the Dollar Tree in the 400 block of south Green Street due to a report of a car hitting the store. When first responders got to the scene they realized the car was halfway inside the building.
cbs4indy.com

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
14news.com

Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - More than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out after an incident at Toyota Boshoku Wednesday night. We’re told the facility was evacuated as well. The Princeton Fire Chief says crews were working on an addition to the building when...
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

Barge worker killed in accident on Ohio River near Evansville

A barge worker is dead after a recent accident that happened on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana. While few details are available on the incident, officials with the Ingram Barge Company told 44News that Ingram Barge employee Anthony Belt died in an accident that happened on Friday. Ingram Barge...
14news.com

Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue

CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy