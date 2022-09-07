ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow, FL

Aquatic cleanup event planned for Bartow

By Gary White, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLsg8_0hlAIH6k00

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold an aquatic cleanup day on Sept. 17 at at Mary Holland Park in Bartow.

Trash talk:Missed trash collections spiked again in west Polk. Should the county get a new contract?

'We're doing them a favor':Polk County government taking over trash collection in some areas

The cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2015 Shumate Drive in Bartow. The event is free and open to the public. Ice cream will be served to volunteers.

For more information, contact Taylor Dluzniewski at 863-272-3923 or taylor.dluzniewski@myfwc.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakeland Gazette

Sandbag Sites Open in Polk County

Following a very dry summer, the rainy season has finally arrived in Central Florida. Areas of the county are extremely wet, which prompted the Southwest Florida Water Management District to release an Emergency Final Order in response to high rainfall and anticipated flooding in the North Winter Haven Chain of Lakes area.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bartow, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
City
Bartow, FL
Local
Florida Government
10 Tampa Bay

Tornado warning expires for Pasco County

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A tornado warning in effect through 1:15 p.m. Thursday for parts of Pasco County has been allowed to expire. The National Weather Service warned that a severe storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Zephyrhills, moving northeast at 10 mph. The warning was for...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Holland
WSVN-TV

Tornado touches down on mobile home parks in Manatee County

(WSVN) - A tornado created an apocalyptic scene in Manatee County. Two mobile home parks in Bradenton, near Tampa, were demolished after the winds briefly blew into the community on Friday. A new video of the damage was filmed through an emergency medical services ambulance. The National Weather Service confirmed...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
polksheriff.org

WANTED: Robert James Pope

Polk County Sheriff's detectives are looking for 43 yr old Robert "Little Man" James Pope (DOB 10/1/78) who has a Polk County warrant for written threats to kill and is to be considered armed and dangerous. He has a violent criminal history and has been to Florida state prison, and has lived in GA and TN.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Bay area residents seeing high electric bills

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida residents could see a jump in their electricity bill next year as utility companies are still struggling to keep up with the rising cost in natural gas, according to Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times. What You Need To Know. Florida...
LAKELAND, FL
sltablet.com

What’s Happening in South Lake? Clermont Gets A New Publix

On Thursday, September 8, at 7 am, the new Clermont Publix, located in the Home Depot Shopping Center, opened its doors and customers were able to enjoy a “different type of Publix”. Near the entrance of the store is a “Pause Area”, where various coffees, beers, wines, and...
CLERMONT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Volunteers#Aquatic#Holland Park#City Planning#Construction Maintenance
10 Tampa Bay

Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
PLANT CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Environment
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24

A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
SIESTA KEY, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy