Henderson's tourism revenue is topping pre-pandemic levels

HENDERSON, Ky. − When it comes to tourism, Henderson is back, baby.

Tourism spending in Henderson County last year exceeded pre-pandemic levels, according to a report issued last week by the Kentucky Department of Tourism.

The report declared that in 2021, total spending by visitors to Henderson County generated $81.87 million, representing a 2.5% increase over 2019’s reported figures.

Additionally, a total of 550 tourism-related jobs were reported in Henderson County, and, subsequently, generated $15.4 million in labor income.

In addition, $6.1 million was generated in state and local taxes as a result of visitor spending.The report was prepared by consulting firm Tourism Economics.

“Visitors fall in love with the charm of our river town, and they do so while savoring delicious, locally-sourced food at our restaurants, enjoying live music and entertainment at our world-class festivals and events, and soaking up history and nature at our parks,” Henderson Tourist Commission Executive Director Abby Dixon said in a statement.

Henderson was not hurt as badly economically as some Kentucky communities during the pandemic.

Local news:Former US ambassador to UN highlights Kentuckians' resiliency during Henderson speech

“What we saw, if we look at 2020, the height of pandemic, we saw we were about 15% down” in visitor spending, Dixon said. “We saw that in our room tax revenues, the way we (the Tourist Commission) are funded, and we saw it in our Tourism Economics report. “Across the state, that number was around 30%.”

“We’re not a destination that relies on conventions and meetings,” she said. “You can come to Henderson pretty much any day year -ound and get a great tourism product.”

Using the Tourism Economics model, the economic impact of the tourism industry in Kentucky generated $11.2 billion in visitor spending in 2021, supporting more than 83,081 jobs and $807.9 million in state and local taxes.

“We’re optimistic about the future of tourism and are encouraged by the resiliency of our hospitality partners throughout the pandemic,” Dixon said. “Always looking towards the future, we’ll continue to hone our identity as a bucket-list destination within the region.”

The W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival remains by far the biggest tourism event here — attracting thousands of people — and draws visitors from the greatest distance.

“Of course, Hendersonians love the festival year in and year out, but we see folks from across the U.S. from Washington State to Florida,” Dixon said. “And it’s always interesting as we see folks from Australia, Canada, Germany, the UK, so this festival actually has international reach.”

Exact headcounts aren’t available “since we don’t sell tickets” and people come and go over the four-day event, Steve Gold, who has chaired the event multiple times, said. “There were definitely several thousand each day” this year.

“2021 was one of the largest, if not the largest, in the history of the festival, Gold said. “That’s likely due to the pent-up demand for live music as we were coming out of the pandemic and the weather was absolutely perfect.

“2022 attendance was more in line with our average over the last few festivals. It was hampered during the daytime due to the stifling and oppressive heat. Once the sun went down, the crowds were very strong.”

These days, volunteers with some of the other festivals here are employing alternative ways to market their events to draw in visitors from out-of-town, Dixon said.

For example, she said the Tourist Commission this year hired a social media influencer — someone who is paid to promote a brand to their many online followers — who hosts a podcast about old-time music to help market the annual Bluegrass in the Park event to out-of-town fans.

“From a Tourist Commission standpoint, how we’re partnering with our tourism assets to better promote the area, we’re thinking outside the box,” Dixon said. “Print ads aren’t really where it’s at.” Hence, contracting with a social influencer was a strategy to grow the appeal of Bluegrass in the Park beyond the Henderson area.

“Bluegrass is more of a regional festival at this point,” she said, “but as the (festival) committee continues to ramp up the appeal of bands – for example, this year several of bands have performed in Nashville, playing at Grand Old Opry — investing in the talent means we’re getting a broader draw.

“Bluegrass is having a real moment globally,” Dixon said. “What is the music of Kentucky is now super-trendy on the global stage.” She hopes that can bring in more visitors who will fill hotel rooms and dine out at Henderson restaurants.

The Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival, which takes place in late July, meanwhile has turned to marketing through geofencing — targeting ads via Facebook and Instagram to the smartphone apps of people who are visiting a venue where songwriters perform or live music takes place.

“We used to do the billboards and quit that and switched” to social media advertising, Songfest marketing volunteer Shelbi Carroll said.

The Songfest has for years used tools in social media platforms to target ads to people who live in areas that have a high concentration of country music enthusiasts, such as Nashville and beyond.

“The geofencing takes it one step further and it takes in the actual locations of venues,” using street addresses, Carroll said. “Say, Puckett’s in Franklin, Tennessee, since everyone has location services turned on on their smartphones. Since you’re at Puckett’s, ads start popping up on (the Facebook and Instagram feeds of) your phone. It knows where you are.”

Working with a marketing company, “I provided a list of areas we want to target” — basically, popular music venues in metropolitan areas within about a four-hour drive of Henderson, Carroll said.

Through its online ticket sales platform, the Songfest knows that it drew fans from Henderson and the Tri-state area, but it also sold tickets to folks as far away as Indianapolis, Lexington, Nashville, Atlanta and Louisville, she said. Carroll is anxious to see a report from their marketing consultant to see how many people not only saw geofenced ads, but clicked through and purchased tickets as a result.

Meanwhile, visits by big riverboats has been rising in recent years. This year, 21 boats such as the American Duchess and the much larger American Queen are schedule to dock here, allow visitors to disembark and shop or visit tourist venues such as the John James Audubon State Park Museum.

“Over 5,000” passengers will be brought to Henderson by the riverboats, Dixon said.

“On riverboat days we almost always see folks toting bags back onto the boat,” she said.