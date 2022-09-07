ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Letters to the editor: Election results did show voter revolt against zoning changes

By The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWg3h_0hlAIBoO00

Letters to the editor present the opinions of readers on news stories and other pieces published by The Sun.

Voter revolt

If, as Ron Cunningham writes in his most recent column, there was no voter revolt against the commission's decision to eliminate single-family voting throughout Gainesville, why did David Arreola win his commission race just two years ago with 59% of the vote and get just 15% this time? Yes, there were more candidates this time, but he was the only serious one (i.e. getting double figures) who supported eliminating single-family zoning.

And if a silent majority (which Cunningham implies exists) favored the elimination of single-family zoning, why did the current commission deliberately push it through before the election? Obviously, Mayor Lauren Poe et al. didn't share his confidence.

Then there is Cunningham’s suggestion that those, like me, who oppose the complete abolition of single-family zoning therefore oppose equity and affordable housing. That is a cheap shot — and he knows it! Don't take my word for it. Listen to the many folks from old, lower-income east side neighborhoods who disagree with him.

Yes, a lot more growth is inevitable and the city and county commissions need to plan accordingly. But that growth will be throughout the county, not just in Gainesville. Most of it is, and will continue to be, west and north of Gainesville, where there are fewer wetlands and there is proximity to Interstate 75.

Geoff Pietsch, Gainesville

The achievement gap

In a recent article, the newly elected members of the School Board discussed addressing three issues. One of the issues mentioned was reducing the student achievement gap.

Say there are two students, A and B. A has an achievement score of 60 and B has 80. The gap here is 20. There are two ways to reduce the student achievement gap.

Plan one: Reduce resources directed at B and get B's score to 75 and increase A's score to 65. Now the gap is reduced to only 10. But one set of students actually reduced their achievement, even though the gap also was reduced.

Plan two: Direct resources in such a way that A's score increases at a faster rate than B's. So, say A goes to 75 while B goes to 85. Now the gap is reduced to only 10. But in this plan, both A and B increased their achievement.

I hope the School Board focuses on the second plan and not the first plan in achieving a reduction in the achievement gap.

Praveen Pathak, Gainesville

False rhetoric

Last Sunday, a letter writer proclaimed the mainstream news media is dysfunctional, insinuating that right-wing outlets like Fox News are not! He demands “fair and factual news,” yet in several recent slander lawsuits against Fox News, their own attorneys insisted that “no reasonable and rational person” could/should rely on Fox News for factual news — just entertainment.

But, when fiction is carelessly and deceptively told as truth, to a gullible public known to believe it, that’s not acceptable entertainment. Fox promoted a known lie that the last election was fraudulent and stolen, and defended fake electors. They now promote the FBI being defunded, for simply trying to protect America. That’s more than dysfunctional, it’s un-American.

They defended Donald Trump for stealing classified documents, refusing to return them and then lying in an official court affidavit that all documents were returned, but later discovered in his personal desk. Was he planning to sell the missing contents of the 40 plus “empty” folders marked “Classified” to our enemies? Should Fox defend Trump’s recent promise to fully pardon and apologize to all the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, if re-elected?

Mainstream news outlets would never disseminate and defend false, anti-democratic, un-American political rhetoric.

Ted Quinn, Alachua

More self-governance

President Joe Biden’s “Soul of the Nation” address Sept. 1 was at Independence Hall, in the “City of Brotherly Love.” The irony of that would appall our Founders. A career politician, Biden defends a government opposed to the Bill of Rights and election integrity (instead, portrayed as a united militant enemy) — with U.S. Marines basking in “Triumph of the Will” lighting.

In 1776, the setting in Philadelphia was about self-governance, with minimal government — the way our Founders intended. The appeal of Trump is he’s not a career politician. We see a corrupt government failing but the mainstream media making endless excuses for it — “resisting” us at a time in history when we have more tools to govern ourselves, with less government and less politics.

Voters do not want a dictator, but don’t want a predatory bureaucratic police state either. We want less politics and more self-governance. That’s what Brotherly Love means: more mutual progress and less divisive electioneering in our lives.

Jeff Knee, Gainesville

Join the conversation

Share your opinions by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.

Journalism matters. Your support matters.

Get a digital subscription to the Gainesville Sun. Includes must-see content on Gainesville.com and Gatorsports.com, breaking news and updates on all your devices, and access to the eEdition. Visit www.gainesville.com/subscribenow to sign up.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuft.org

Alachua County candidate faces lawsuit over residency

Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler is being sued in Alachua County Circuit Court over questions about her residency following her August 23rd victory in the Democratic primary for the district 2 seat. County Resident Eugene Garvin filed a lawsuit against Wheeler Thursday citing an alleged violation of candidate residency requirements.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Fort White votes to change town charter

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The council for the town of Fort White voted to change the town charter to allow the mayor to have more input in decisions. The council decided to allow the mayor to vote only when there are not enough members to reach a quorum. The...
FORT WHITE, FL
WCJB

Williston Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird voted unanimously as interim city manager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston City Council voted unanimously to replace the previous city manager, Jackie Gorman, whose letter of resignation had just been accepted moments before, with Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird. Bovaird will be the interim replacement. One of the topics of discussion on Tuesday’s meeting was whether or not to allow the city manager, along with the deputy city manager, Deanna Nelson, who had also submitted a letter or resignation, to continue working through their intended resignation dates. The council ultimately decided to accept both of their resignations, before voting on an interim replacement. The pair will both get paid through the intended resignation dates. City Council President Debra Jones cites a disagreement in leadership styles that had most recently been brought up during the budgeting process. Because Bovaird cannot hold both the deputy police chief and interim city manager positions at the same time, he will leave his current position.
WILLISTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Second vote to ax single-family zoning in Gainesville expected in the coming weeks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Lauren Poe is making it his mission to move forward with ending single-family zoning in the city before he exits office. On Thursday, The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, or DEO, sent a letter to the city of Gainesville recommending staff to withdraw amending the city’s charter to allow for multi-family zoning. Mayor Poe says the city will take that into consideration.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

State Department of Economic Opportunity recommends withdrawal of single-family housing ordinance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A letter from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe recommends the withdrawal of the City’s Comprehensive Plan amendment that removes single-family zoning throughout the city, saying the amendment is inconsistent with the City’s Comprehensive Plan and that it “results in a scattered, unplanned, unfocused, and untenable approach to providing affordable housing.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
bctelegraph.com

School employees complain about pay compression

Two Clay County School District employees told the school board that newly approved labor agreements unfairly penalize veteran employees. The workers said the new contracts, one for teachers and a second for support personnel, compensate new employees at the same rate as veteran workers. Joel Miller said that when he...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Quinn
Person
Donald Trump
Ocala Gazette

Plans to restore the Hotel Marion pass their first hurdle

When local philanthropists and real estate developers David and Lisa Midgett announced their intention to restore the tallest building in downtown Ocala back into a boutique hotel called The Hotel Marion, there was one big challenge: they needed to own all of the units in the historic structure. David Midgett...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to ask judge for his freedom after illicit visit to neighborhood pool

A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents gather to pray over recent gun violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pastor and residents from Gainesville gathered in Eastside High School to pray over gun violence and the community. Pastor Lorenzo Hagins from Eustis Florida, said he felt called to meet at the high school. “Police, they’re trying to do what they can and reality is,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Fbi#Electioneering#School Board Election#Election Fraud#Election Local#Inter
villages-news.com

Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284

The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
WCJB

Mega Mixer events draws young professionals to Celebration Pointe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Groups from around Gainesville met up Thursday as part of a Mega Mixer. The event is meant to help bring networking opportunities for young professionals in the area. Five different groups representing young professionals from the Gainesville area all attended. Events like this offer a chance...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Roof and Home Repair Funding Available for County Residents

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Housing Division will make available $200,000 in SHIP funding for home repair as part of the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation program. The funds include grants for low and very low-income eligible applicants only. Applications will only be accepted as long as budgeted funds for the strategy are available.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy