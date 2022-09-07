Biden's plan to cancel some student debt treats everyone else like suckers

President Joe Biden does not have the courage to address the root cause of the college cost problem. Instead, he insults our intelligence with an ill-considered stunt, timed to affect the election: his announcement that he will cancel certain student loan debt and extend a “temporary” moratorium on student loan payments, originally based on COVID, until Dec. 31.

I would have thought that real progressives would be outraged at the regressive nature of the plan. To impose on the 62% of Americans who do not have college degrees the costs of college debt incurred by those who have graduated or are in college is reprehensible.

Those who graduate will, on average, earn about $22,000 more, per year, than non-graduates. Maybe Biden should be honest and require all non-college graduates to send a check for $10,000, directly, to each college debtor, and end the artifice.

More from Edward B. Harmon:

Biden’s spending splurge has already pummeled Americans with soul-crushing rates of inflation. His college debt forgiveness plan will cost $650 billion or more over the next decade. Comparing that to the total U.S. Department of Education budget of $73.5 billion should give you some clue as to the sheer dimensions.

A prominent liberal democratic economist, Jason Furman, said, “Pouring roughly half a trillion dollars on the inflationary fire that is already burning is reckless.” Larry Summers, another liberal economist, stated, “Student loan debt relief is spending that raises demand and increases inflation … It will also tend to be inflationary by raising tuitions.”

So, the game will continue: Colleges will just continue to raise tuition to unfathomable levels and churn out students with debts they cannot pay.

The clarity of Biden’s message is clear. To all of the students who have worked hard, saved, sacrificed and repaid your loans; those students who went to less expensive schools to avoid debt; those Americans who went into the military to get G.I. benefits; and those parents who worked two jobs, saved, scrimped and suffered to help their kids pay their debts; you are all suckers and rubes.

There is also a clear expectation, if this plan happens, that future student debt will be cancelled so colleges will be incented to raise tuition even more and students will borrow more, believing that if they wait some “Joe” will let them off the hook.

We can all agree that college prices are absurdly high. In 2020-2021 one survey found that the average cost of tuition and fees was $43,775 at private colleges, $28,238 for out-of-state students at state schools and $11,631 for in-state students — and that does not include room, board and incidentals.

Why are the costs so high? Colleges have no incentive to keep down costs. They know students will borrow as much as they need to pay them, as they have.

Another clear reason is administrative bloat. Administrative spending comprised 26% of total educational spending in 1980 while instructional spending was 41%. Three decades later administrative spending was 24% while instructional made up 29%. One expert noted that "the interesting thing about administrative bloat" is “that nobody knows who all these people are or what they’re doing.”

Even Biden, of course, feeds at the trough. Biden was paid about $911,643 by the University of Pennsylvania, over two years, and taught no classes and had to attend only six public events.

Is there a solution to college costs? Yes, but it would take courage and taking on big-money interests and large donors to the Democrats, the educational/industrial complex.

Liberals were thrilled when former President Barack Obama imposed “gainful employment” rules on for-profit schools. They killed a competitor. These rules should be imposed, now, on all colleges.

If done, a college would have to prove that graduates’ student debts are less than 8% of their income. If the graduate debt to income ratio was over 12%, the college could not get federal aid and students could not get Pell Grants. This would give colleges a real economic incentive to reduce tuition and stop churning out graduates.

Change is needed, and now, for the sake of the students. Let's fight the special interests to help them and not continue this insanity.

Edward B. Harmon is a retired mergers and acquisitions attorney and law school adjunct professor. A monthly contributor to the Sun, he lives in Gainesville.

Join the conversation

Letters to the editor present the opinions of readers on news stories and other pieces published by The Sun. Share your opinions by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.

Journalism matters. Your support matters.

Get a digital subscription to the Gainesville Sun. Includes must-see content on Gainesville.com and Gatorsports.com, breaking news and updates on all your devices, and access to the eEdition. Visit www.gainesville.com/subscribenow to sign up.