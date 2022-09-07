ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Former Loves Park hemp store relocates to Rockford, adds cafe

By Chris Green, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD — After nearly three years of operating The Hemp Center of Northern Illinois in Loves Park, owner Lola Renner has relocated her business into a larger space at 6830 Spring Creek Road in Rockford.

The new space, about 1,000-square-feet larger than its previous location, neighbors Renner's other restaurant, Josef Barbados , a steak, seafood and oyster bar at 6860 Spring Creek Road. The two businesses share the outdoor patio seating in the rear.

With the additional space, the Hemp Center will feature a cafe offering soups, sandwiches, fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, teas, coffees and expresso all sold behind a custom-made 29-foot-long neon-lit bar.

The Hemp Center's new home used to be a Subway sandwich shop, making it an ideal place to expand.

"You're doing soups and sandwiches in a soups and sandwiches shop," Renner said. "The water is ready to go, the kitchen is set up, and the bathrooms are already handicapped-accessible."

More: Celebrating 4/20: Loves Park hemp store marks 2 years in business

Renner and her business partner, Taylor Seitz, are still working on the menu of foods the cafe will offer, but Renner said the sandwiches and soups will be of a higher quality than what is served at a typical cafe.

"Our soup stocks will be made at Josef's and brought over here," she said. "It's kind of neat because you don't really get to have a cafe that has chefs of that (quality) making soups and sandwiches. These guys have some really good experience."

Renner also said none of the food items served in the cafe will be infused.

The Hemp Center is not a dispensary. Instead, the store carries an array of CBD products meant to help alleviate pain, boost the immune system and enhance people's mood.

Renner said she and her staff are dedicated to educating customers about the health benefits of using and consuming CBD or cannabidiol, an active ingredient in cannabis that is derived from the hemp plant but does not cause a high and is not addictive.

"We also have beauty products," she said. "We're also right next door to theXperience (Salon and Spa), and we're going to be working together."

The retail portion of the Hemp Center is open. The cafe is expected to be open by Oct. 1.

Also in the near future, customers can look forward to a poetry night and live music performed by local artists.

"There's so many different things that you can do here," Renner said.

With the addition of the cafe, Renner said she will be hiring six more employees for a total staff of 10.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com ; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Former Loves Park hemp store relocates to Rockford, adds cafe

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Downtown Illinois Business Closing After Owner Shares Cancer Diagnosis

In the last few years we've said good-bye to so many business, but this good-bye hits a little different. We all know what a tough few years it's been, for everyone really, especially small businesses owners. So, when you see a story on social media about a store or location shutting its doors, you imagine it has something to do with the rent being too high or the business just not getting as much traffic as you'd expect.
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

New shoe shop moves into former Fred VanVleet store in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — A new shoe and streetwear store downtown carries more than 20 different clothing brands and wants to supply you with stylish kicks that are hard to find. Magari has moved into the former Fred VanVleet store at 328 E. Street St. and is co-owned by Jordan Merkle and brothers German and Arturo Mendoza. VanVleet’s shop is working on opening a new downtown location soon.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loves Park, IL
Loves Park, IL
Business
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Soups#Hemp#The Hemp Center
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Seafood
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: TONS Of Reports of Aggressive Panhandlers in Winnebago County. Community Members Getting Pissed At Police For Not Doing Anything About It

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A 4 Year Old in Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hard Rock raising wages for all casino employees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hard Rock International announced Friday that it would be increasing workers’ pay, including those working in Rockford. Hard Rock said the wage increases would begin September 22nd and vary based on positions but could be up to $3 an hour for hourly employees, and up to $5,000 annually for salaried employees. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Are thrift stores the new department stores?

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — With rising inflation, many shoppers are looking for a way to save money. “Anywhere we can save is a great thing, so that’s why I started doing it,” said shopper Kari Granderson on Friday. She said shopping at thrift stores saves her enough money to use on necessities like groceries […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Hilldale to welcome new store this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
MADISON, WI
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy