ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral Hospital shatters record for births in August: 'We were busting at the seams'

By Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAQ5i_0hlAHgwa00

When it comes to the population boom taking place in Cape Coral these days, look no farther than Cape Coral Hospital as ground zero for new residents arriving to the city —at least in August.

The team of doctors, nurses and other specialists at the hospital's Family Birth Suites delivered 189 babies. It's the most babies born in one month at the hospital in its 34-year history.

More: Famous artist turned damaged Cape Coral street signs into pop art piece on display at MOMA

Dripping wet: Study ranks Cape Coral one of the sweatiest cities in US

"We were busting at the seams," said Nancy Travis, who has served as the Director of Women and Neonatal Services at Cape Coral Hospital for 22 years. "Every day it was full. We kept asking ourselves 'Where are these ladies coming from?' "

Included in the 189 were 104 boys, 85 girls and four sets of twins. Travis also said two people on her staff delivered their babies in August.

The previous "most births" record was set in July (137) and before that it was September of 2021 with 136. Travis said a normal month yields between 110-125 births.

Travis said it was an incredible feat and it couldn't have happened without the dedication and hard work of her team, who she referred to as family.

"They do incredible work," Travis said. "We have been celebrating this. During the month people would call in to ask 'How many are we up to now?' Everyone wanted to know, from the housekeeping staff to food service."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJNHF_0hlAHgwa00

Here are some more interesting angles and other information about the record:

By the numbers:
Cape Coral Hospital Family Birth Suites

  • 23-Suites Single Room Maternity Care
  • 4-OB Triage beds
  • 2-OB Operating Rooms
  • 2-OB Recovery Rooms
  • 6-beds Special Care Nursery
  • 78-employees work on the Birth Suites
  • 60-Registered Nurses
  • 7-Certified Nursing Assistants
  • 2-Student Nurse Apprentices
  • 2-Birth Registrars
  • 1- Lactation Consultant

Did you know?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dGOy_0hlAHgwa00

Travis said she kept in close contact with Lee Health CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci as the birth count continued to rise. Antonucci delivered the first baby at Cape Coral Hospital in 1988, Travis said.

"I sent him a text last week and said 'Guess what?'," Travis said. "I said 'I have to keep you up to date on your babies being born.' "

More: Sign-a-palooza: More than 57,000 street signs aid navigation in Cape Coral

Safety first

Travis said that despite the record number of births, her staff achieved national benchmarks for safety:

  • NTSV First Time Cesarean Rate: August was 13% National Benchmark less than 23.6%
  • Exclusive Breast Milk Feeding Rate: August 64.3%   Benchmark 55% or greater

Team work is dream work

Travis said her unit had to borrow some cribs from Health Park and "they were very gracious."

"We had to buy three additional cribs that were sent over to us very quickly," Travis said. "It's the first time that had ever happened. We go them within 45 minutes."

The Last word

Travis was asked if she had any theories about what might have caused the spike in births:

"I don’t have any clue other than we have more people moving in all the time in this area and of course nine months previous was start of holiday season 2021. The last couple of months of a year have statistically been strong months for making babies."

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral Hospital shatters record for births in August: 'We were busting at the seams'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homesenator.com

Fort Myers Real Estate Housing Market

Fort Myers is a city in Lee County, Florida, United States. The city is named after Colonel Abraham C. Myers, a 19th-century soldier who fought in the Second Seminole War (1836–1842). The population was 64,995 at the 2010 census and as of 2018 the population estimate was 67,309 according to the census estimate.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Commercial cleaning franchise opening in Cape Coral

Chicago-based Image One Facility Solutions, a commercial cleaning franchise, announced the opening of a new franchise in Cape Coral. The franchise specializing in cleaning business offices will be operated by Pat Rossi and Maria Stella Lacopo and will cover Cape Coral, Matlacha, Pine Island, North Fort Myers and the surrounding area. Services include commercial cleaning, vacancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, post-construction cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hard-surface floor cleaning, post-move cleaning, daily janitorial, green cleaning and window washing.
CAPE CORAL, FL
wild941.com

Transgender Woman Removed From Florida Club After Using The Women’s Bathroom

A Transgender Woman says she was kicked out of a Florida nightclub after using the women’s restroom. Piper Ayers says on Friday she went out with some friends to the Dixie Road house in Cape Coral. Her and her friends ended up arguing with security because Ayers used the women’s restroom. Ayers says she tried to explain to security that she was a trans woman, but they were not having it. They responded that they don’t allow men in there. Ayers says she even spoke to the manager who agreed with security because of what it says on her Id. Ayers has not yet legally changed her gender and name at the time.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Coral, FL
Health
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Health
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Family and friends remember man killed in Cape Coral shooting

A family is mourning after a 20-year-old is killed in a shooting in Cape Coral on Wednesday night. Cape Coral police say Brian Nicholas McKellop Jr. was shot by his stepfather, Gabriel Fernandez, after a family argument inside a home on Southwest 17th Street shortly before 11 a.m. McKellop was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
CAPE CORAL, FL
wengradio.com

Punta Gorda Murder-Suicide Shocks Community

Punta Gorda woman shoots man multiple times before committing suicide. A 59-year-old female made a 9-1-1 call advising she had just shot a man in the residence multiple times and she was planning to shoot herself. Shortly after, a shot was heard over the line. Once on scene, the male...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Car crashes into a building in Cape Coral

A car crashed into a building in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an older person driving crashed into a building at 3108 Santa Barbara Boulevard. Nobody was arrested or injured resulting from the crash but the building was damaged. Nobody was sitting outside...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Travis
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County woman accused of defrauding business after two Botox injections

A woman who got Botox injections defrauded a cosmetic surgery center in the City of Naples for the second time on Thursday. According to the Naples Police Department, Collier County resident Exojaine Balbosa, 44, got Botox on Aug. 24. She paid for the injections with stolen credit card information from a victim living in a different state.
NAPLES, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy Growing

Another airline bases itself in the Sunshine State. On September 8, Avelo Airlines of Texas announced that it will be establishing a base in Fort Myers, Florida. As the world gets used to normality once again, air travel is booming. With that resurgence in passengers wanting to travel, it has also been a good prompt for commercial airlines to consider where they want to base themselves.
FORT MYERS, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Attacked Customer With Weed Wacker

Here’s another “Black, White Or Other” story of Florida just being Florida! Jamie Thompson was arrested by Lee County Sheriff’s Office after according to them, he attacked a man with a weed wacker. Thompson, did some work at the man’s home and after the victim said...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Milk#Medical Services#General Health#Cape Coral Hospital
horseandrider.com

First Equine WNV Case of 2022 in Florida

On Aug. 31, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a 2-year-old Quarter Horse stallion in Collier County positive for West Nile virus. He presented with anorexia, reduced menace response (blink response), yawning, head-pressing, circling, hyperexcitability, and recumbency (down) beginning on Aug. 21. He was unvaccinated and is now deceased. This is the first equine West Nile virus case in Florida in 2022.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals

Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area

The City of Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area. The proposal is for a five-foot-wide sidewalk from the west side of SW Santa Barbara Place from Nicholas Parkway to SW 20th Street. The goal is to improve safety by accessing a high school as...
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Health Services
10NEWS

Police identify 4th man in Charlotte County cold case

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After the skeletal remains of eight men were found back in 2007 in a wooded area of east Fort Myers, authorities have been working diligently to identify them. DNA analyses have helped authorities name three of the men and on Tuesday, they were able to...
FORT MYERS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Bayshore Drive Finalist for Great Places in Florida Award

The Florida chapter of the American Planning Association has announced that Bayshore Drive in Collier County is a finalist for the 2022 Great Places in Florida Award!. Great Places in Florida is a unique award program because communities submit nominations, and the public determines the winner. Each year the nominees focus on unique, memorable places in Florida. This annual award recognizes places with a sense of place, cultural and historical interest, community involvement, and a vision for tomorrow. The program is based on an annual theme to celebrate an element of community planning that contributes to the “greatness” of a place. This year’s theme is Great Healthy Places.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

North Port Police Warn Of Jury Duty Scam

The North Port Police Department has received a few reports of residents being contacted by scammers posing as law enforcement officers from various agencies, under the guise that the victims did not report for jury duty. The bad actors then coerce the potential victims into sending money in lieu of arrest. This will never be the case by any agency. Please know that this is a scam. If you have any questions about jury duty, please contact www.sarasotaclerk.com/court-services/jury-information.
The News-Press

The News-Press

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy