Florida officials withhold records, dodge questions about toll surveillance system

Over the course of a six-month investigation by USA TODAY Network-Florida into Florida’s tolling surveillance system, the state Department of Transportation has refused to answer basic questions about its operations.

And it has withheld public records of the system’s use in ways that conflict with open government laws, experts say.

On March 2, USA TODAY Network-Florida sent a public records request seeking a copy of its "black list" -- a database of vehicles being tracked by automated license plate readers in toll plazas. It took the agency a month-and-a-half to respond.

Read the full story: Florida has a secret 'black list' to spy on highway drivers

What to know: Florida's secretive toll surveillance program

“The Department has reviewed your request, and it is unable to provide you with the information requested in item 1 as it is protected from disclosure pursuant to Sections 119.071(2)(c), 316.0777(2), and 338.155(6), Florida Statutes,” wrote Angela Starke, communications director for Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise.

Those exemptions apply to personal identifying information collected by license plate readers or to operate toll systems, as well as “active criminal intelligence information and active criminal investigative information,” according to state law.

This news organization asked the agency to explain how the criminal intelligence exemption could apply to older black list entries that are not part of active investigations; they refused to elaborate. We said we would accept a version of the list redacted of all personal identifying information; they refused to provide one. And we asked the agency to mediate the dispute through a program run by the state Attorney General’s Office; they offered no response.

The exemptions cited by the agency do not appear to legally apply, said Benjamin Stevenson, a staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida. And even if they did, the agency’s blanket denial is not legitimate, he said.

“[The DOT] has a responsibility to redact and exempt responsibly and provide the remainder,” Stevenson said. “Simply because the black list contains some exempt information does not mean the entire list is exempt.”

Florida’s public records laws are among the strongest in the United States. While exemptions exist to keep certain categories of information confidential, the law requires agencies to specifically justify any denial, according to Virginia Hamrick, a former staff attorney with the First Amendment Foundation in Tallahassee.

“The table certainly could be provided with exempt information redacted,” wrote Hamrick after reviewing correspondence between this news organization and the DOT. “I don’t see how withholding the entire list furthers the intended purpose of the exemption.”

With the Department of Transportation refusing to release any version of the black list, USA TODAY Network-Florida sent the agency a set of detailed questions on August 3. Among them: Who is authorized to add vehicles to the black list or receive notifications from it? What policies exist to govern its use? How many times has it been used? And have any officials from the department or Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office intervened to delay responses to our records requests?

“I am working on a response to your questions,” DOT spokeswoman Angela Starke wrote back on Aug. 5.

A month later, there’s been no response.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida officials withhold records, dodge questions about toll surveillance system