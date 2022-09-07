ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Hill, GA

'He loved people': Missing Richmond Hill man's case grows colder without hard evidence

By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
William Mark Askvig always knew when the Cowboys were playing. He kept the team's schedule on his calendar at work and, like most Cowboy fans, he was faithful to his team and was ready for them to return to their glory days.

But it was his clients he cared about the most. Askvig worked as an associate with State Farm on Whitemarsh Island under Lynn Walker, who praised Askvig's ability to connect with everyone that came into the office.

“He directed calls and helped people to take care of their insurance problems and always had a smile,” said Walker. “Mark always seemed to have a bubbly personality. He became a fixture for us. He was very thoughtful and went out of his way to do stuff. We try to be a good neighbor, and he really lived that.”

On March 13, 2020, Walker said the two talked about doing something fun the following week. That was on a Friday.

On Saturday, March 14, Askvig went missing.

Few leads, still active case

“I couldn't believe it,” said Walker. “Mark and I got to be very close because he worked here for a lot of years.”

He was last spotted near Abbey Drive and Lindsey Drive in Richmond Hill that Saturday.

“His wife left the house that morning to go to work around 7:30 a.m. – she comes home around 5:30 p.m. and he isn’t there,” said Sergeant Jeff Davis from the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office. “Her son is there, which is Mark’s stepson, and he said he didn’t know where he was. During the course of our investigation, we had the helicopter out and we had dogs to search around the house and everything. We suspected some foul play took place. It’s still an active, open case. We have a suspect, but we don’t have any hard evidence. From video we found from one of the people we questioned, we know that the suspect lied to us.”

According to Davis, Askvig did not have any enemies, and neighbor Caitlyn Simons said it is unlikely he would have abandoned his family.

“He was not one to just jump on a bus and leave,” said Simons. “Something is not kosher.”

Another neighbor, Naomi Simmons, said it has been disappointing to see the lack of attention to the case.

“There are not a lot of people talking about it or people looking for him, which is unfortunate,” said Simmons. “He could be in the woods somewhere, and we wouldn’t even know it.”

Walker spoke highly of his former co-worker’s character, saying he was a family man first.

“He loved his wife,” said Walker. “He loved her dearly. And we talked about their marriage and their family and so forth like everybody else. He was a really good guy. During the time he was here, he was working on his master's degree. He enjoyed a challenge, learning and helping people.”

Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe is encouraging the public to submit tips. With the case being just two and a half years old, he wants to get it solved before it grows cold.

“If anyone has information about this case, no matter how small it is, please let us know,” said Crowe. “It could lead to something bigger and generate interest in it. They may have the piece of the puzzle that we need to complete this.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

