Florida State

Florida's secretive toll surveillance program: Five things to know

By Dan Glaun, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago

The USA TODAY Network-Florida has spent the last six months investigating the state's use of warrantless surveillance on toll roads.

Read the full story: Florida has a secret 'black list' to spy on highway drivers

And: Florida officials withhold records about toll 'black list' system

Here are five things we've found:

1. Tracking through technology

Like many highways across the country, toll roads managed by Florida's Department of Transportation now rely heavily on all-electronic tolling. It's a system that uses automated license plate readers to bill drivers who pass through toll gates without having payment transponders, like SunPass in Florida and EZ Pass across much of the Eastern U.S.

That technology also powers a surveillance system, alternately called an enforcement list, black list or Law Enforcement Notification System. Police agencies can request the addition of specific plate numbers or transponder signatures to a list, which sends real-time notifications when those vehicles are detected passing through.

Such systems can be used for things like flagging stolen cars and tracking down Amber Alerts. But Florida has no law limiting when or why police can add vehicles to those lists.

2. State secrecy

Floridians have no way of knowing how toll surveillance is being used, because the state refuses to release that information.

The DOT repeatedly denied public records requests for a copy of its enforcement list, redacted of any personal driver information. It cited exemptions to Florida's public records law that government transparency advocates said did not apply. And officials ignored requests to mediate the dispute under a program run by the state Attorney General's Office.

Officials also refused to answer more general questions about the program, including how frequently cars were tracked, who had access to its data and what policies governed its use.

The USA TODAY Network-Florida sent list of questions to the department on Aug. 3. A spokesperson acknowledged receiving that email on Aug. 5, and a month later has provided no answers.

3. Privacy risks

Privacy advocates told The USA TODAY Network-Florida that widespread use of plate reader systems, as well as real-time hot list tracking, pose risks to drivers' civil and privacy rights.

“Part of the freedom that we think we have comes from the fact that we’re not being spied on and watched all the time,” said Lee Tien, an attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a California-based nonprofit that advocates for digital privacy.

“For many people, they’re like ‘I’m nobody, who the hell cares about me?’ But part of what’s the case about this kind of routinized, ubiquitous surveillance is that they don’t have to care about you at first. They just collect as much data as possible, and then ask who’s doing interesting stuff.”

Benjamin Stevenson, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, said without regulations that plate readers can reveal information about people who are not accused of any crime, from private homes they visit to the times and locations of their doctor’s appointments.

“Detailed information about when and where we travel can paint a picture of a person’s life,” Stevenson said.

4. Previous reform effort died

In 2015, state Sen. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero filed a bill to limit state use of plate readers. It would have required warrants for police to use the technology — except in emergencies and for toll enforcement — and restricted how long police could hold onto plate reader data.

But law enforcement agencies told legislators that would harm their ability to conduct investigations, and the bill died in committee, Rodrigues said.

“The question I never was able to answer in that session was how do you permit the uses for automated license plate readers which everyone agrees are useful, such as toll reading and identifying stolen cars, but prevent plate readers from being abused or utilized to increase surveillance," he said.

Rodrigues also said he never received answers about what non-legislative rules existed to govern how plate reader data was used.

“I don’t remember seeing policies or guidelines," Rodrigues said. "I just remember that people who lobby for law enforcement would meet with members of the committee when it was on the agenda.”

5. No expectation of privacy

Unlike placing GPS trackers on cars and accessing cell phone location records, the U.S. Supreme Court has not ruled that police need a warrant to access license plate readers data.

Federal courts have ruled there is generally no “reasonable expectation of privacy” in public spaces, a principle that broadly allows police to surveil public areas possibly infringing on Fourth Amendment rights. In one recent case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruled that police had the right to install surveillance cameras on utility poles to watch the home of a drug suspect without a warrant.

The U.S. Supreme Court has not ruled on how the Constitution applies to license plate readers. And outcomes in state courts have been mixed.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled in 2020 that police did not violate the rights of a suspected heroin dealer when they added his vehicle to a license plate hot list monitoring bridges to and from Cape Cod.

But the court opinion left open the possibility that real-time plate reader surveillance could violate the Fourth Amendment if it was too widespread.

“If deployed widely enough, ALPRs could tell police someone's precise, real-time location virtually any time the person decided to drive, thus making ALPRs the vehicular equivalent of a cellular telephone ‘ping,'" the court ruled.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida's secretive toll surveillance program: Five things to know

tom
3d ago

I’ve been saying all along they are using this system to track our movements and it’s not just on our interstate roads either take a look around you normal route’s through town look at what’s on the poles on the corners of intersections it’s everywhere

Lisa Miller
3d ago

well, when you do not live near any of these tolls, your license plate can still be accidentally targeted!! I have received bills for using the so called EZ pay and I do not even live close enough to any of these tolls!! I've had to fight over the phone with the people that work for the transportation system!!

Robert R.
3d ago

Law enforcement has been tracking suspects through their cell phones for decades, and this will not change. The difference here is they need a wire tap order from a Judge first, then they get the data from the carriers. The toll system transponder data stores the data under a ruse and law enforcement issues a supeona for the data.

