ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Does controversy sell movie tickets? The cast of 'Don't Worry Darling' might find out

By Matt Adams
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4axMxP_0hlAH09R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KyJ6b_0hlAH09R00

The 2022 Venice Film Festival started a little over a week ago, and one film has dominated much of the conversation â€” not because of its cinematography, editing or script, but because of reported behind-the-scenes drama that's stolen the spotlight.

Don't Worry Darling is director Olivia Wilde's second feature film, following her 2019 debut, Booksmart . The movie, which stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Wilde herself, premiered on Monday at the festival and is scheduled for wide release on Sept. 23.

The film is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s, in the fictional town of Victory, Calif. Pugh and Styles play Alice and Jack, a married couple who live in the town, which was built by the company Jack works for. As Alice tries to learn more about her community, tensions begin to arise between her and her new neighbors.

Reportedly, the production of the film had also been filled with tension, and interactions between the stars at Venice left the internet to speculate wildly.

"Some aspects of the unfolding interpersonal drama definitely appear like an unwieldy mess," Nicholas Baer, Assistant Professor of Media, Arts & Society at Utrecht University, told NPR. "So although it's always tricky to gauge intentionality, I'd imagine it's a combination of 'authentic' drama and savvy image manipulation."

The memes begin at the Venice Film Festival

On Monday morning ahead of the premiere, Wilde and the film's stars participated in a press conference â€” most of them, that is. Absent from the panel was Pugh, who flew to Italy from Budapest where she had been filming the sequel to Dune . Festival representatives told Variety that her nonattendance was because her flight to Italy wouldn't land until after the presser had taken place.

Pugh has not spoken much about the film on social media or to press since it finished filming, which has led to speculation that she did not enjoy her time on set.

The press had many questions for Wilde regarding her working relationship with Pugh and, in response, the director praised the actress for her work. "I can't say how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing."

When asked about working on the film, Harry Styles â€” who is dating Wilde â€” gave a response that the internet is still trying to understand: "The thing I like about the movie is that it feels like a movie." Chris Pine's reaction to this moment birthed memes that would pave the way for many more to come.

Florence Pugh toasts the internet

Pugh later arrived at the festival in time for the film's red carpet premiere. In a video originally posted to Instagram, Pugh was seen toasting the camera while carrying an Aperol Spritz in a purple Valentino ensemble â€” a carefree look that sparked yet more buzz.

Across the great divide on the red carpet

The night of the film's premiere began relatively lightheartedly, with Chris Pine taking pictures of Florence Pugh on the red carpet.

But then, as the cast began getting ready for a group photo on the red carpet, it appeared that Pugh, Wilde and Styles were strategically separated by fellow actors Pine, Chan, Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll.

Could all of this be a PR stunt? Experts weigh in

Internet speculation didn't stop once the cast went into the theater. The actors were placed in a seating arrangement closely resembling the cast photo, and Chris Pine once again continued his run at the top of the meme leaderboard as he put on his sunglasses just as the lights went down in the theater.

This brings us to a hotly debated moment between Harry Styles and Chris Pine. In a video circulated on social media, Styles approached his seat next to Pine and appeared to lean slightly over, with his lips moving in a puckering motionâ€”then, a moment where Pine stopped clapping, looked down at his lap and laughed. The suspicious movement around Styles' mouth made some wonder: Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?

Although Pine's publicist told People that such claims are "complete fabrication," the video regardless sent the internet into an uproar of jokes, takes and slo-mo'ed video. Analyzing the videos of #Spittake, as some users have put it, has become the Zapruder film of Twitter.

The film has generally not been well received by critics, and there continues to be heavy speculation online that all of this press has been drummed up to help create a buzz for the film.

"As a communications guy, my gut reaction to this kind of thing when it is on an international stage is that it is all about getting attention," says film and media historian Chris Yogerst. "Of course, we learned there was more to the story with the notorious Oscars slap. That may be the case here as well, but because there were many smiles all around, my guess is that this is a PR move or an inside joke of some kind."

A lot of speculation and confusion surrounds what is really going on behind the scenes in the movie, which runs parallel with themes seen in the film, Baer said â€”"a focus on polished appearances and the cracks in attractive facades."

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo

Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Fantastic Four: When is new Marvel movie being released?

MARVEL revealed a number of upcoming projects at this Disney's 2022 D23 Expo. Fans, however, were hoping to learn more about the highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot - but were let down by the lack of details. When is Fantastic Four being released?. The Marvel Studios panel announced the release...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Dana Schwartz
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Olivia Wilde
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Once Confronted Suge Knight Over Radio Diss, Says Spider Loc

Fabolous once confronted Suge Knight over comments he made about him on Hot 97, according to Spider Loc. The former Death Row affiliate spoke about the encounter during a recent interview with Cam Capone News, where he claimed the Brooklyn rapper stepped to Suge outside a music venue in Los Angeles after he shaded him on the New York radio station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Moneybagg Yo Deletes Instagram

Moneybagg Yo has kept a strong grip on hip-hop. The Memphis rapper has seen tremendous success in the past year following the release of A Gangsta's Pain, which stood among the best-selling albums of the year. However, fans have been longing for the release of a follow-up. The rapper has...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Movie Tickets#The Night Of#Utrecht University#Npr
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Reacts To People Telling Her She Was ‘Lucky’ To Be Chosen By Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, 41, shared how she feels about the public’s comments that she was “lucky” husband Prince Harry, 37, “chose her” while chatting with Mindy Kaling, 43. The women were discussing Mindy’s 2015 memoir Why Not Me?, which unpacked the similar sentiment of being “chosen” — which the Duchess empathized with, per PEOPLE. “When I started dating my husband, we became engaged and everyone was just like, ‘Oh my god, you’re so lucky! He chose you!'” she said about her marriage on the Sept. 6 episode of her podcast Archetypes with Meghan.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

Matthew Fox on the impact of Peacock’s postapocalyptic series Last Light

If someone or something tampered with the world’s oil supply, the planet would go into disarray, resulting in chaos. This nightmare scenario plays out in Peacock’s new series, Last Light. Directed by Dennie Gordon, Matthew Fox stars as Andy Yeats, a petrochemist who uncovers a problem with the oil supply in the Middle East, bringing the world into darkness and setting off a series of catastrophic events. With Yeats in the Middle East accompanied by the mysterious Mika Bakhash (Amber Rose Revah), Yeats’ wife, Elena (Joanne Froggatt), and young son, Sam (Taylor Fay), are in Paris while his daughter, Laura (Alyth Ross), is in London. It’s a race to reunite as a family before the population collapses.
TV SERIES
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
132K+
Followers
12K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy