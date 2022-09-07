Trevor tracker: A running tally of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence's first 17 games in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence came out slinging the ball in the first game of his rookie season in 2021, going 28-for-51 for 332 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in a 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

He wouldn't reach 332 passing yards again the rest of the season. He only surprassed the 51 passing attempts once — 54 — in a 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in his seventh game. He also didn't throw for three touchdowns again, either.

Lawrence's 602 passing attempts ranks third all-time for a rookie quarterback, behind only Andrew Luck (627 in 2012) and Carson Wentz (607 in 2016). His 359 completions also ranks third all-time for rookie passers, behind Justin Herbert (396 in 2020) and Carson Wentz (379 in 2016).

He finished with 12 touchdowns to 17 interceptions.

For Lawrence to have a more successful sophomore season, he'll need a more balanced rush attack. The Jaguars were 22nd in the league in rushing with 1,755 yards for the season, or 103 yards per game.

Here is a look at how Lawrence did week-by-week in 2021, as well as a running total after each game.

Game 1

Houston 37, Jacksonville 21

Sept. 12, 2021

Attempts: 28-for-51

Yards: 332

Touchdowns: 3

Interceptions: 3

Rushing yards: -2

Rushing TDs: 0

Game 2

Denver 23, Jacksonville 13

Sept. 19, 2021

Attempts: 14-for-33

Yards: 118

Touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 2

Rushing yards: 21

Rushing TDs: 0

Total after two games

Total Attempts: 42-for-84 (50%)

Total Yards: 450

Total Touchdowns: 4

Total Interceptions: 5

Total Rushing yards: 19

Total rushing TDs: 0

Game 3

Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19

Sept. 26, 2021

Attempts: 22-for-34

Yards: 219

Touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 2

Rushing yards: 27

Rushing TDs: 0

Total after three games

Total Attempts: 64-for-118 (54.2%)

Total Yards: 669

Total Touchdowns: 5

Total Interceptions: 7

Total Rushing yards: 46

Total Rushing TDs: 0

Game 4

Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21

Sept. 30, 2021

Attempts: 17-for-24

Yards: 204

Touchdowns: 0

Interceptions: 0

Rushing yards: 36

Rushing TDs: 1

Total after four games

Total Attempts: 81-for-142 (57.0%)

Total Yards: 873

Total Touchdowns: 5

Total Interceptions: 7

Total Rushing yards: 82

Total Rushing TDs: 1

Game 5

Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 19

Oct. 10, 2021

Attempts: 23-for-33

Yards: 273 yards

Touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 1

Rushing yards: 28

Rushing TDs: 1

Total after five games

Total Attempts: 104-for-175 (59.4%)

Total Yards: 1,146

Total Touchdowns: 6

Total Interceptions: 8

Total Rushing yards: 110

Total Rushing TDs: 2

Game 6

Jacksonville 23, Miami 20

Oct. 17, 2021

Attempts: 25-for-41

Yards: 319

Touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 0

Rushing yards: 11

Rushing TDs: 0

Total after six games

Total Attempts: 129-for-216 (59.7%)

Total Yards: 1,465

Total Touchdowns: 7

Total Interceptions: 8

Total Rushing yards: 121

Total Rushing TDs: 2

Game 7

Seattle 31, Jacksonville 7

Oct. 31, 2021

Attempts: 32-for-54

Yards: 238

Touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 1

Rushing yards: 11

Rushing TDs: 0

Total after seven games

Total Attempts: 161-for-270 (59.6%)

Total Yards: 1,703

Total Touchdowns: 8

Total Interceptions: 9

Total Rushing yards: 132

Total Rushing TDs: 2

Game 8

Jacksonville 9, Buffalo 6

Nov. 7, 2021

Attempts: 15-for-26

Yards: 118

Touchdowns: 0

Interceptions: 0

Rushing yards: 4

Rushing TDs: 0

Total after eight games

Total Attempts: 176-for-296 (59.4%)

Total Yards: 1,821

Total Touchdowns: 8

Total Interceptions: 9

Total Rushing yards: 136

Total Rushing TDs: 2

Game 9

Indianapolis 23, Jacksonville 17

Nov. 14, 2021

Attempts: 16-for-35

Yards: 162

Touchdowns: 0

Interceptions: 0

Rushing yards: 33

Rushing TDs: 0

Total after nine games

Total Attempts: 192-for-331 (58.0%)

Total Yards: 1,983

Total Touchdowns: 8

Total Interceptions: 9

Total Rushing yards: 169

Total Rushing TDs: 2

Game 10

San Francisco 30, Jacksonville 10

Nov. 21, 2021

Attempts: 16-for-25

Yards: 158

Touchdowns: 0

Interceptions: 0

Rushing yards: 23

Rushing TDs: 0

Total after 10 games

Total Attempts: 208-for-356 (58.4%)

Total Yards: 2,141

Total Touchdowns: 8

Total Interceptions: 9

Total Rushing yards: 192

Total Rushing TDs: 2

Game 11

Atlanta 21, Jacksonville 14

Nov. 28, 2021

Attempts: 23-for-42

Yards: 228

Touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 1

Rushing yards: 39

Rushing TDs: 0

Total after 11 games

Total Attempts: 231-for-398 (58.0%)

Total Yards: 2,369

Total Touchdowns: 9

Total Interceptions: 10

Total Rushing yards: 231

Total Rushing TDs: 2

Game 12

Los Angeles Rams 37, Jacksonville 7

Dec. 5, 2021

Attempts: 16-for-28

Yards: 145

Touchdowns: 0

Interceptions: 0

Rushing yards: 10

Rushing TDs: 0

Total after 12 games

Total Attempts: 247-for-426 (58.0%)

Total Yards: 2,514

Total Touchdowns: 9

Total Interceptions: 10

Total Rushing yards: 241

Total Rushing TDs: 2

Game 13

Tennessee 20, Jacksonville 0

Dec. 12, 2021

Attempts: 24-for-40

Yards: 221

Touchdowns: 0

Interceptions: 4

Rushing yards: 2

Rushing TDs: 0

Total after 13 games

Total Attempts: 271-for-466 (58.2%)

Total Yards: 2,735

Total Touchdowns: 9

Total Interceptions: 14

Total Rushing yards: 243

Total Rushing TDs: 2

Game 14

Houston 30, Jacksonville 16

Dec. 19, 2021

Attempts: 22-for-38

Yards: 210

Touchdowns: 0

Interceptions: 0

Rushing yards: 21

Rushing TDs: 0

Total after 14 games

Total Attempts: 293-for-504 (58.1%)

Total Yards: 2,945

Total Touchdowns: 9

Total Interceptions: 14

Total Rushing yards: 264

Total Rushing TDs: 2

Game 15

New York Jets 26, Jacksonville 21

Dec. 26, 2021

Attempts: 26-for-39

Yards: 280

Touchdowns: 0

Interceptions: 0

Rushing yards: 37

Rushing TDs: 0

Total after 15 games

Total Attempts: 319-for-543 (58.7%)

Total Yards: 3,225

Total Touchdowns: 9

Total Interceptions: 14

Total Rushing yards: 301

Total Rushing TDs: 2

Game 16

New England 50, Jacksonville 10

Jan. 2, 2022

Attempts: 17-for-27

Yards: 193

Touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 3

Rushing yards: 17

Rushing TDs: 0

Total after 16 games

Total Attempts: 336-for-570 (58.9%)

Total Yards: 3,418

Total Touchdowns: 10

Total Interceptions: 17

Total Rushing yards: 317

Total Rushing TDs: 2

Game 17

Jacksonville 26, Indianapolis 11

Jan. 9, 2022

Attempts: 23-for-32

Yards: 223

Touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 0

Rushing yards: 17

Rushing TDs: 0

Total after 17 games

Total Attempts: 359-for-602 (59.6%)

Total Yards: 3,641

Total Touchdowns: 12

Total Interceptions: 17

Total Rushing yards: 334