Trevor tracker: A running tally of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence's first 17 games in the NFL
Trevor Lawrence came out slinging the ball in the first game of his rookie season in 2021, going 28-for-51 for 332 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in a 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans.
He wouldn't reach 332 passing yards again the rest of the season. He only surprassed the 51 passing attempts once — 54 — in a 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in his seventh game. He also didn't throw for three touchdowns again, either.
Lawrence's 602 passing attempts ranks third all-time for a rookie quarterback, behind only Andrew Luck (627 in 2012) and Carson Wentz (607 in 2016). His 359 completions also ranks third all-time for rookie passers, behind Justin Herbert (396 in 2020) and Carson Wentz (379 in 2016).
He finished with 12 touchdowns to 17 interceptions.
For Lawrence to have a more successful sophomore season, he'll need a more balanced rush attack. The Jaguars were 22nd in the league in rushing with 1,755 yards for the season, or 103 yards per game.
Here is a look at how Lawrence did week-by-week in 2021, as well as a running total after each game.
Game 1
Houston 37, Jacksonville 21
Sept. 12, 2021
Attempts: 28-for-51
Yards: 332
Touchdowns: 3
Interceptions: 3
Rushing yards: -2
Rushing TDs: 0
Game 2
Denver 23, Jacksonville 13
Sept. 19, 2021
Attempts: 14-for-33
Yards: 118
Touchdowns: 1
Interceptions: 2
Rushing yards: 21
Rushing TDs: 0
Total after two games
Total Attempts: 42-for-84 (50%)
Total Yards: 450
Total Touchdowns: 4
Total Interceptions: 5
Total Rushing yards: 19
Total rushing TDs: 0
Game 3
Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19
Sept. 26, 2021
Attempts: 22-for-34
Yards: 219
Touchdowns: 1
Interceptions: 2
Rushing yards: 27
Rushing TDs: 0
Total after three games
Total Attempts: 64-for-118 (54.2%)
Total Yards: 669
Total Touchdowns: 5
Total Interceptions: 7
Total Rushing yards: 46
Total Rushing TDs: 0
Game 4
Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21
Sept. 30, 2021
Attempts: 17-for-24
Yards: 204
Touchdowns: 0
Interceptions: 0
Rushing yards: 36
Rushing TDs: 1
Total after four games
Total Attempts: 81-for-142 (57.0%)
Total Yards: 873
Total Touchdowns: 5
Total Interceptions: 7
Total Rushing yards: 82
Total Rushing TDs: 1
Game 5
Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 19
Oct. 10, 2021
Attempts: 23-for-33
Yards: 273 yards
Touchdowns: 1
Interceptions: 1
Rushing yards: 28
Rushing TDs: 1
Total after five games
Total Attempts: 104-for-175 (59.4%)
Total Yards: 1,146
Total Touchdowns: 6
Total Interceptions: 8
Total Rushing yards: 110
Total Rushing TDs: 2
Game 6
Jacksonville 23, Miami 20
Oct. 17, 2021
Attempts: 25-for-41
Yards: 319
Touchdowns: 1
Interceptions: 0
Rushing yards: 11
Rushing TDs: 0
Total after six games
Total Attempts: 129-for-216 (59.7%)
Total Yards: 1,465
Total Touchdowns: 7
Total Interceptions: 8
Total Rushing yards: 121
Total Rushing TDs: 2
Game 7
Seattle 31, Jacksonville 7
Oct. 31, 2021
Attempts: 32-for-54
Yards: 238
Touchdowns: 1
Interceptions: 1
Rushing yards: 11
Rushing TDs: 0
Total after seven games
Total Attempts: 161-for-270 (59.6%)
Total Yards: 1,703
Total Touchdowns: 8
Total Interceptions: 9
Total Rushing yards: 132
Total Rushing TDs: 2
Game 8
Jacksonville 9, Buffalo 6
Nov. 7, 2021
Attempts: 15-for-26
Yards: 118
Touchdowns: 0
Interceptions: 0
Rushing yards: 4
Rushing TDs: 0
Total after eight games
Total Attempts: 176-for-296 (59.4%)
Total Yards: 1,821
Total Touchdowns: 8
Total Interceptions: 9
Total Rushing yards: 136
Total Rushing TDs: 2
Game 9
Indianapolis 23, Jacksonville 17
Nov. 14, 2021
Attempts: 16-for-35
Yards: 162
Touchdowns: 0
Interceptions: 0
Rushing yards: 33
Rushing TDs: 0
Total after nine games
Total Attempts: 192-for-331 (58.0%)
Total Yards: 1,983
Total Touchdowns: 8
Total Interceptions: 9
Total Rushing yards: 169
Total Rushing TDs: 2
Game 10
San Francisco 30, Jacksonville 10
Nov. 21, 2021
Attempts: 16-for-25
Yards: 158
Touchdowns: 0
Interceptions: 0
Rushing yards: 23
Rushing TDs: 0
Total after 10 games
Total Attempts: 208-for-356 (58.4%)
Total Yards: 2,141
Total Touchdowns: 8
Total Interceptions: 9
Total Rushing yards: 192
Total Rushing TDs: 2
Game 11
Atlanta 21, Jacksonville 14
Nov. 28, 2021
Attempts: 23-for-42
Yards: 228
Touchdowns: 1
Interceptions: 1
Rushing yards: 39
Rushing TDs: 0
Total after 11 games
Total Attempts: 231-for-398 (58.0%)
Total Yards: 2,369
Total Touchdowns: 9
Total Interceptions: 10
Total Rushing yards: 231
Total Rushing TDs: 2
Game 12
Los Angeles Rams 37, Jacksonville 7
Dec. 5, 2021
Attempts: 16-for-28
Yards: 145
Touchdowns: 0
Interceptions: 0
Rushing yards: 10
Rushing TDs: 0
Total after 12 games
Total Attempts: 247-for-426 (58.0%)
Total Yards: 2,514
Total Touchdowns: 9
Total Interceptions: 10
Total Rushing yards: 241
Total Rushing TDs: 2
Game 13
Tennessee 20, Jacksonville 0
Dec. 12, 2021
Attempts: 24-for-40
Yards: 221
Touchdowns: 0
Interceptions: 4
Rushing yards: 2
Rushing TDs: 0
Total after 13 games
Total Attempts: 271-for-466 (58.2%)
Total Yards: 2,735
Total Touchdowns: 9
Total Interceptions: 14
Total Rushing yards: 243
Total Rushing TDs: 2
Game 14
Houston 30, Jacksonville 16
Dec. 19, 2021
Attempts: 22-for-38
Yards: 210
Touchdowns: 0
Interceptions: 0
Rushing yards: 21
Rushing TDs: 0
Total after 14 games
Total Attempts: 293-for-504 (58.1%)
Total Yards: 2,945
Total Touchdowns: 9
Total Interceptions: 14
Total Rushing yards: 264
Total Rushing TDs: 2
Game 15
New York Jets 26, Jacksonville 21
Dec. 26, 2021
Attempts: 26-for-39
Yards: 280
Touchdowns: 0
Interceptions: 0
Rushing yards: 37
Rushing TDs: 0
Total after 15 games
Total Attempts: 319-for-543 (58.7%)
Total Yards: 3,225
Total Touchdowns: 9
Total Interceptions: 14
Total Rushing yards: 301
Total Rushing TDs: 2
Game 16
New England 50, Jacksonville 10
Jan. 2, 2022
Attempts: 17-for-27
Yards: 193
Touchdowns: 1
Interceptions: 3
Rushing yards: 17
Rushing TDs: 0
Total after 16 games
Total Attempts: 336-for-570 (58.9%)
Total Yards: 3,418
Total Touchdowns: 10
Total Interceptions: 17
Total Rushing yards: 317
Total Rushing TDs: 2
Game 17
Jacksonville 26, Indianapolis 11
Jan. 9, 2022
Attempts: 23-for-32
Yards: 223
Touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 0
Rushing yards: 17
Rushing TDs: 0
Total after 17 games
Total Attempts: 359-for-602 (59.6%)
Total Yards: 3,641
Total Touchdowns: 12
Total Interceptions: 17
Total Rushing yards: 334
