ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashpee, MA

H.S. ROUNDUP: Mashpee girls volleyball (and new coach Andy Mather) makes a memorable debut

By André Simms, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

MASHPEE -- Tuesday marked a new beginning for the Mashpee High girls volleyball team.

It was not only the Falcons season opener, but first-year coach Andy Mather was also making his debut. Mashpee defeated Sturgis West, 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 27-25, 25-21), to notch the new coach's first victory.

Mather takes over a program that finished last season with a 6-11 record, and this year is focused on realizing its potential.

More: Mashpee High football: Schedule, key matchups, top players and insight for 2022 season

He's hoping to get his team to see the opportunities for success that will be out there. Mather spoke post-match about shattering the ceiling and wanting his team to consistently strive for more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKsdl_0hlAGmm500

"Isabel (Nunes) had a great day, had two powerful kills down the line on the weak side. I said to her, 'You can do that every time, so don't just be happy with that,'" Mather said. "I think it's building that foundation, the biggest thing is giving these kids some confidence."

Nunes is one of the five seniors leading the team this season. Joining her are classmates Hadley Antis, Bridget Connolly,  Tristen Walker, and Anaquhsees Pocknett. All five figure to be key contributors this season and Pocknett says the key to the team's success will be building chemistry.

More: With Hall of Famer at the helm, Dennis-Yarmouth volleyball wants another state-title trip

"We're starting to do that now, (build chemistry)," Pocknett said. "Once we start doing the bonding, I think things will really come together."

On the other side of the net, the Navigators, led by coach Paul Donoghue, are looking to build on the success from a year ago. Sturgis West finished the year 10-7 in the regular season, and made it to the second round of the MIAA Division 5 playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UQST_0hlAGmm500

The 2022 team looks much different than last year's squad. Sturgis West graduated a large senior class and, according to Donoghue, "We've got a very, very young team this season," Donoghue said. "We lost eight seniors last year, and we lost our setter that we had for three seasons. So we're building. To have them be where they are right now, I'm really excited."

More: Barnstable High girls volleyball chasing first state title since 2016

Despite the loss, Donoghue liked what he saw in his team in the first match of the season. He is focused not only on results on the court but also building a culture of personal growth as well.

"The key really is to turn out a group of young women who are competitive, but who have respect, who know what hard work looks like, what teamwork looks like, and that are a family," Donoghue said, "If I can do all those things, it's been a good season."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q778F_0hlAGmm500

Next up for the Falcons will be a road matchup against Rockland on Thursday. The Navigators next match is against Falmouth on Friday.

In other high school action on Tuesday:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sandwich 3, Sturgis East 0: The Blue Knights earned a sweep (26-24, 25-14, 25-19).

BOYS SOCCER

Barnstable 1, Brockton 1: After falling behind courtesy of a first-half penalty, Barnstable battled back and found an equalizer in the second half when sophomore Kaike Maia turned in a pass from junior João Da Silva.

Weymouth 6, Sandwich 0: The Blue Knights were beaten by Weymouth.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nantucket 9, Bristol-Plymouth 0: The Whalers won their matchup with Bristol-Plymouth.

Nauset 2, Bridgewater-Raynham 1: Georgiana Orlandella and Olivia Avellar scored in the win for the Warriors.

Martha's Vineyard 5, O'Bryant 0: Four different players got on the scoresheet for Martha's Vineyard as they comfortably beat O'Bryant. Freshman Emily Coogan had a team-high two goals, while junior Ali Dyke set up a game-high two goals for the Vineyarders.

GOLF

Duxbury 241, Sandwich 253: Emma Abrahamson and Thomas Hurley both carded a 39 as the Blue Knights dropped the non-league game.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: H.S. ROUNDUP: Mashpee girls volleyball (and new coach Andy Mather) makes a memorable debut

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

New Bedford High Football Game Canceled After Crowd Issues

New Bedford Police said tonight’s football game between the New Bedford High Whalers and the Taunton Tigers was canceled after several disturbances broke out in the crowd. The game was called after the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7. According to police, officers arrived at the football field...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mashpee, MA
City
Rockland, MA
City
Weymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Brockton, MA
Barnstable, MA
Sports
City
Barnstable, MA
Mashpee, MA
Sports
City
Falmouth, MA
CBS Boston

Cape Cod boaters, swimmers warned of heavy surf from Hurricane Earl

CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday."While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday. 
CHATHAM, MA
Boston

Providence College student falls from fifth-floor dorm window

The student “became very uncooperative” when police asked him what happened. A Providence College student was injured Thursday after falling about 50 feet from a campus dormitory. The 19-year-old student was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe leg injuries, the college confirmed in a statement. The Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Girls Soccer#Falcons#Dennis Yarmouth
capecod.com

Man suffers serious hand injury after reported deck collapse in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A man suffered a serious hand injury in Mashpee sometime after 2:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a deck may have partially collapsed at a residence on Lakewood Dr. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
MASHPEE, MA
WCVB

School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years

It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 3:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened westbound just past exit 82 (Route 124). The victims were evaluated but appeared uninjured. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays while the scene was worked.
HARWICH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after high school student struck, seriously injured in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Police are investigating after a high school student was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Revere on Friday morning. Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Revere and Lee streets around 7 a.m. found a 15-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries, according to the Revere Police Department.
REVERE, MA
capecod.com

Two injured in car vs pickup crash in Bourne

BOURNE – Two people were injured in a crash involving a car and a pickup towing a trailer in Bourne. The crash happened on Head of the Bay Road near Bournedale Road. The victims were transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
BOURNE, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy