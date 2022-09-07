ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanson, MA

A former opera singer, Hanson's Valerie Barretto is finding success in country music

By Jay N. Miller
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bzhii_0hlAGeiH00

Wise guys might suggest there are more cows than opera singers in Hanson, but that bucolic South Shore town has produced its fair share of outstanding musicians in various genres. Valerie Barretto is the latest to hit the bright lights, and if her biography of the classically trained opera singer who becomes a country songwriter seems ready-made for a TV movie, the simpler truth is that when her striking vocals combine with some uniquely from-the-heart lyrics, the effect is nothing short of dazzling.

Barretto is releasing her debut album, “Hurt & Healing,” Sept. 8 with a show at Soundcheck Studios in Pembroke .

Barretto has been performing around the area for several years, mostly doing pop and rock covers, and mixing in more and more country. But that’s a course that she didn't seem destined to follow when she graduated from UMass with a degree in classical vocal performance, concentrating on opera. As it turns out, there are not a lot of opera gigs on the South Shore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zpaM_0hlAGeiH00

“I had begun taking music lessons at age 13, and it was almost all classical training,” said Barretto recently. “Opera had always been a focal point and I studied classical vocal performance at UMass. After college, when I wanted to perform, I realized I had to do more pop and country, and I had been doing that for a few years.

“During COVID-19, when we were all sidelined from playing out, I listened to a lot of country music,” Barretto explained. “I think that is really where my origins lie and I’ve always loved storytelling and that’s a big part of country music, obviously. Listening to a lot of Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert, I started thinking, ‘Why don’t I just play country music?’ The more I thought it over, the more I became convinced this is what I should be doing.”

Concert review: Beach Boys bring 'Good Vibrations' to South Shore Music Circus

Barretto had been playing in local venues for a few years, but the urge to start crafting her own songs really came to the fore during that pandemic shutdown.

“I had been playing out off and on, pretty much starting right after college,” she noted. “But that couple-year hiatus we all got with COVID made me evaluate my life. Like a lot of people, I spent time looking inward and thinking what did I really want to do? Now, music is my full-time job and when I play out, I still do a lot of covers, but I also mix in my own originals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCNlQ_0hlAGeiH00

Barretto’s turn to striving for her own identity as a country artist involved some risk, of course, but fans around the region were supportive from the start.

“I can honestly say I have encountered no resistance and I think the audiences appreciated that this sets me apart from most singer-songwriters,” said Barretto. “I understand, if you don’t like country music, that’s fine, and I will still do pop and rock numbers. But I think that the audiences we have here on the South Shore have been kind of a blessing and the response I’ve gotten has always been positive.”

With the new album ready to drop, arranging the CD release show at Soundcheck Studios was a natural.

“I’ve been very affiliated with them going back to doing their open mikes,” said Barretto. “They typically host a lot of jam bands and Grateful Dead-type bands, but they’re trying to broaden their musical menu. They were nice enough to book me for this and it’s a little gem of a venue, close to home.”

It's Only Entertainment: Lucky Larrys for Weymouth's Corddry, Norwell's Coolidge returns to 'White Lotus' and more

Barretto quickly found a kindred soul in Annie Brobst, the North Shore country singer who headlined the recent country music fest on Quincy Common. Barretto asked her musical pal to join her on one of the songs on the new album and Brobst will be opening Thursday’s show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3esO_0hlAGeiH00

Barretto’s songs have a striking candid quality, plus the knack of approaching the familiar subject of romance in new ways. “Cheers to Space,” for instance, deals with the experience of having a partner decide they need some space away from a relationship. “Another Love Song” is about the weariness one gets when you realize you’re the only one invested in a romance. And the stand-alone ballad “John’s Song” is a poignant memory of a young man gone much too soon.

“I would guess 99.9 percent of my songs are about stuff that happened to me,” Barretto said with a soft laugh. “I have yet to make up a song with no personal affiliation. ‘Cheers to Space’ is about an ex, and kind of like my revenge. And yes, I am a Taylor Swift fan and I realize the similarity.”

Movie review: Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock ride the 'Bullet Train'

“'Another Love Song’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Barretto saud. “I actually do quote a Taylor Swift lyric there, kind of pay homage to her. That song is all about breakups and loss, and getting over it and moving on. I’ve gone through the whole thing, and know how you can be so hurt you are afraid to get into another relationship. But you have to get beyond that, and so the song is about coming full circle. ‘I don’t want to write another love song, but what can I do?’ It’s all about putting myself back together, and growing into being a new person. The whole album is about that ‘full circle’ concept, and I hope people can relate to it in their own ways.”

"John’s Song" is something else, a tribute in memory of a friend’s brother who died in 2021.

“For what would have been his 31st birthday, a bunch of us put together 31 acts of kindness, in his memory, and to help raise awareness of mental health,” Barretto explained. “My act was writing and recording that song. The response was absolutely overwhelming, and one of his family members came up and said, ‘You gave me John.’ I don’t know how you could hear something like that and not start crying, and I couldn’t. But it was good to see one of my songs have an impact like that.”

Movie review: Austin Butler shakes, rattles and rolls in Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' biopic

Barretto’s album is  available in CDs. The digital release is slated for Sept. 30, and after that she’ll be looking into wider distribution. She’s taking it one step at a time, but the first step of creating a memorable collection of her own songs has been a solid success.

Barretto is also playing at Anna’s Harborside in Plymouth on Friday night; at Tolson’s Tap Room in Pembroke on Saturday; and at The Mad Hatter in Weymouth on Sept. 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBJvn_0hlAGeiH00

More homegrown country

Proof that the South Shore area has a burgeoning country scene comes in the return of Norton’s Timmy Brown , who headlines the Southside Tavern in Braintree on Friday night. Brown’s latest single is “Hey There Heartbreak,” and fans may have heard his recent singles like “Play It By Beer” or “If You Were Here.” Despite releasing his debut album during the COVID spring of 2020, Brown’s work has earned over half a million streams to date. Brown was also voted the local male artist of the year for 2016-17-18 by New England Country Music Awards.

Ghosted

Readers may recall our note about the excellent Americana band from Maine, The Ghost of Paul Revere, performing a stellar show at The Paradise in Boston a few weeks ago. Last Saturday the band played its final show in Portland, but there was also a cool announcement last week. The band’s final album, “Goodbye,” will be released on Americana Vibes, and that label will also release the band’s previous albums too. Griffin Sherry, Sean McCarthy, Max Davis and Chuck Gagne created some indelible music since The Ghost of Paul Revere started in 2011, and we’ll be on the lookout for any of their solo efforts in coming years.

Narrows Music Fest

We estimated more than 1,000 fans were at Sunday afternoon’s opening set by Mark Cutler and the Men of Great Courage at the Narrows Center Music Festival in Fall River, and the crowd kept growing. Cutler’s set included music from all eras of his lengthy career but the finale was one of his best. “Too Many Stars (and Not Enough Sky)” from The Raindogs’ first album was once again proof that ‘90s band was one of New England’s all-time best. The middle set was perhaps the most country-tinged we’ve ever heard Ward Hayden and the Outliers and Hayden was in fine voice. The newest Outlier, from the vast prairies of (checks notes) Brockton, bassist Greg Hall, also stood out in singing a rockin’ version of George Strait’s “I’m the Fireman.” Shemekia Copeland’s headlining set had much of the crowd up and dancing and her fiery finish was “It’s 2 a.m. (Do You Know Where Your Baby Is?)” which, as usual, is one of the hardest-rocking so-called blues numbers you'll ever hear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24L9KC_0hlAGeiH00

Aerosmith at Fenway

Thursday finds Aerosmith landing (possibly for the last time?) at Fenway Park, while My Chemical Romance is wrapping up their two-night stand at the TD Garden. ... Friday has the legendary blues guitarist Walter Trout burning down the Spire Center; New York City female punk trio Thick at Brighton Music Hall; while Chet Faker hits the House of Blues; Bruno Mars performs at MGM Music Hall (and again on Sunday); and German metal crew Rammstrein takes on Gillette Stadium. ... Saturday has The Doobie Brothers at the Orpheum Theatre; The Jon Butcher Axis rocking the Spire Center; Wu-Tang Clan at Xfinity Center; songsmith James Bay at The Paradise; iconoclast Todd Snider at The Narrows Center; and She + Him (the duo of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward) at the House of Blues. ... Sunday night catch incendiary blues-rocker Marcus King at the House of Blues; Lupe Fiasco at Big Night Live; and King Khan + the BBQ Show at Brighton Music Hall. ... Tuesday, look for Nathaniel Ratcliff and the Night Sweats lighting up Leader Bank Pavilion. ... Wednesday, hold on as Tom Jones comes swinging into the Orpheum Theatre.

'Steven Tyler made everyone's night': Rocker drops into Alba on 53 in Hanover

If you go

Who: Valerie Barretto

When: 8 p.m., Sept. 8

Where: Soundcheck Studios, 150 Corporate Park Drive, Pembroke

Tickets: $20 in advance or $25 at the door

Info: soundcheck-studios.com

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. Please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: A former opera singer, Hanson's Valerie Barretto is finding success in country music

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 WCYY

A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October

'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanson, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Weymouth, MA
City
Norwell, MA
State
Maine State
City
Brockton, MA
City
Braintree, MA
Dianna Carney

Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks Show

(Photo by Jonas Von Werne) (PEMBROKE, MA) The Town of Pembroke is celebrating"those that volunteer & work for the town of Pembroke with a great FIREWORKS display!" This fun, family event will kick off before the fireworks display, earlier in the afternoon with a 'Family Tailgating' party. This event is being held at the Pembroke High School athletic fields, which will provide plenty of free parking for event attendees. In addition to the fireworks show and tailgating party, this celebration festivity will include delicious fares from local food trucks, vendors, live music, and kid-friendly activities!
PEMBROKE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Chet Faker
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Annie Brobst
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dorchester Reporter

Long-delayed Curley Center rehab embroiled in legal battle

A $23.3 million project aimed at modernizing the city of Boston’s only beachfront community center remains unfinished and inaccessible this month as city officials and their contractors tangle in court over who’s responsible for missed deadlines and cost overruns that could— by some counts— eclipse a half-million dollars.
BOSTON, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Opera Singer#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Soundcheck Studios#Umass
FUN 107

New Bedford High Football Game Canceled After Crowd Issues

New Bedford Police said tonight’s football game between the New Bedford High Whalers and the Taunton Tigers was canceled after several disturbances broke out in the crowd. The game was called after the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7. According to police, officers arrived at the football field...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Berkeley Beacon

Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years

It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy