Peoria, IL

13 things to do in the Peoria area in September

By Josh Jenke, Journal Star
 3 days ago

As summer comes to an end and we prepare for fall, the calendar is packed with performances and popular annual events.

Here are 13 things to do in the Peoria area in the month of September.

1. Gordon Lightfoot in Peoria

Legendary musician Gordon Lightfoot will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Peoria Civic Center Theater. Opening act will be singer/songwriter/guitarist Jack Schneider. Tickets start at $39 and are available online at www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

2. Peoria Art Guild celebrates 60 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAuar_0hlAGaBN00

The Peoria Art Guild is celebrating its 60th anniversary and will hold the 2022 Fine Art Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, at 200 NE Water St. This is the guild's major fundraising event of the year and all proceeds benefit community outreach and programming. Admission is $8 per person each day and free for members and children ages 12 and under.

3. Taste of the Heights in Peoria Heights

Sample the talents of the local chefs of the various restaurants located in Peoria Heights during Taste of the Heights, taking place from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21. Each booth accepts taste tokens, which can be purchased in advance at select locations around Peoria Heights and on the day of the event. Tokens cost $1 each and can only be purchased with cash.

4. Ghost in concert at the Peoria Civic Center

Grammy Award-winning Swedish rock band Ghost will bring its "Imperatour" concert experience to the Peoria Civic Center at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21. The event will also feature opening act Mastadon. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available at www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

5. Woofstock 2022 in Edwards

Bring your lawn chair and your pooch to enjoy live entertainment at Woofstock 2022. The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at Sommer Park, 6329 N. Koerner Road, Edwards. A $20 admission includes one person and one dog (children ages 12 and under admitted free). A $40 admission includes one person and one dog and includes one T-shirt. All dogs must wear rabies tag, be on a non-retractable leash, have current vaccinations, socialize well, be at least 6 months of age and not be in heat. For more information, visit www.samsrescue.org.

6. Peoria Family YMCA Summer Soiree

The Greater Peoria Family YMCA will be finishing off the summer season with a celebration from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7000 N. Fleming Lane. The event will include live music by the Alison Hanna Band, heavy hors d'oeuvres, drinks by the Clink Mobile Bar, a wine pull, raffle and more. Proceeds will benefit the Peoria YMCA's annual scholarship campaign.

7. Oktoberfest on the Peoria riverfront

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOU6y_0hlAGaBN00

The German American Central Society and the Peoria Park District are sponsoring the 26th annual Peoria Oktoberfest on Sept. 16-18 to promote German culture and heritage of central Illinois. The event will be open from 5-11:30 p.m. Sept. 16, noon-11:30 p.m. Sept. 17, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 18. Admission is $10 on Friday and Saturday, $5 on Sunday, and children ages 12 and under are free. Advance tickets at reduced prices can be purchased online at www.OktoberfestPeoria.com.

8. 2022 Morton Pumpkin Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7OLI_0hlAGaBN00

The 2022 Morton Pumpkin Festival will be held Sept. 14-17 at various locations throughout Morton. This year's theme is "Pumpkins Go '80s" and the event will include a large assortment of pumpkin-flavored foods, carnival rides, live entertainment and more. For a full schedule of events and more information, visit www.mortonpumpkinfestival.com.

9. Peoria Players presents "Little Shop of Horrors"

Peoria Players will present its run of the Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical "Little Shop of Horrors" from Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 15-18 at the theater, 4300 N. University St. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.peoriaplayers.org.

10. Annual cat show at Expo Gardens

Peoria's annual Cat Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at Exposition Gardens, 1601 Northmoor Road. Come see over 120 purebred and household pet cats compete for top cat in different judging rings throughout the day. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://peoria-cat-show.ticketleap.com/2022.

11. 2022 Pekin Marigold Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKGas_0hlAGaBN00

The Pekin Marigold Festival will celebrate 50 years and will be held from Sept. 8-11 at Mineral Springs Park in Pekin. This year's theme is "Back in Time" and the event will include a carnival, parade, festival foods, live entertainment and more. For a full schedule of events and more information, visit https://pekinchamber.com/pekin-marigold-festival.

12. Wildfire fall concert series

Wildlife Prairie Park will host its free Wildfire Concert Series at 6 p.m. on Thursdays in September at the park, located at 3826 N. Taylor Road, Hanna City. This year's lineup will feature Mr. Charlie & Barry Cloyd on Sept. 8, James Herr on Sept. 15, The Flying D'Rito Brothers on Sept. 22 and DeadHorse Trio on Sept. 29. Bring your own lawn chairs. Food and drink will be available for purchase. No outside alcohol will be permitted.

13. "Bloodlines: A Family Affair" art exhibit

The "Bloodlines: A Family Affair" art show is now open and will run through Sept. 26 at the Foster Gallery at First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave. The exhibition features art by sculptor/painter Preston Jackson and his daughters, Natalie Jackson (photographer) and Alice Y. Traore (watercolorist). The gallery is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sundays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

