tipranks.com
What’s Behind RH Stock’s (NYSE:RH) Volatile Performance Today?
RH slipped a bit in pre-market trading but surged on a rally going into the trading day. There are some possibilities for future wins ahead, but a slumping economy and front-loaded sales limit the potential gains. RH (NYSE: RH), the luxury home furnishings company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, saw...
tipranks.com
Why Kroger Stock (NYSE:KR) Rallied 7.4% after Reporting Q2-2022 Results
Kroger recently reported its Q2-2022 results, and the numbers surprised analysts in every way. The improved outlook and new buyback program also made investors optimistic. The result was a relatively large rally for KR stock. Earlier today, grocery retailer Kroger (NYSE: KR) released its Fiscal Q2-2022 earnings results, causing the...
tipranks.com
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Up As Daiwa Upgrades the Stock to a Buy
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were up by around 5% in morning trading on Friday as Daiwa Securities analyst Carlton Lai upgraded the stock to Buy from Outperform. Lai expects that the cryptocurrency exchange could be a “key beneficiary of increased ETH staking demand” after ethereum (ETH-USD) switches to a proof-of-stake method from a proof-of-work consensus method later this month.
tipranks.com
Does DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Still Interest Its Stakeholders?
DocuSign is dealing with decelerating top-line growth rates and high costs and expenses in the post-pandemic period. These headwinds seem to have shaken stakeholders’ confidence in the stock. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is the leading provider of electronic signature products globally. In addition to e-signature, the software company helps organizations...
tipranks.com
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM): Here’s Why the Stock Still Got the Sheen
Salesforce’s impressive inorganic growth efforts, solid track record of earnings beats, robust balance sheet, and expanding portfolio offerings should instill optimism among investors. Cloud-based software company Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has been witnessing a rough patch in 2022. Macroeconomic headwinds, unfavorable currency movements, and overall market pessimism have weighed on the...
tipranks.com
Why did Nuix (ASX:NXL) shares retreat after spiking 26%?
Nuix shares surged on buyout rumours, but fell back after the company said none were forthcoming. Nuix (NXL) shares surged more than 25% in the morning of September 9. However, the stock retreated in the afternoon, with its gains coming down to about 15%. The sharp fluctuation in NXL stock stemmed from buyout rumours.
tipranks.com
CGI Group Stock (NYSE:GIB): Why I’m Not Buying Despite Solid Fundamentals
CGI Group is down so far this year but has outperformed the technology sector. Nonetheless, bearish sentiment due to macroeconomic conditions could still affect shares of this solid IT stock in the coming weeks. While CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) (TSE: GIB.A) has performed slightly better than the tech industry so...
tipranks.com
Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices
A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year.
tipranks.com
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Soars on Q2 Beat; CEO Acquires More Shares
Shares of work management platform Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) are up in today’s pre-market session on the back of a robust second quarter showing. Revenue rose 50.77% year-over-year to $134.9 million, beating estimates by ~$7.6 million. Net loss per share at $0.34 came in narrower than the Street’s expectations by $0.05. The number of customers with a spend of $100,000 or above increased by 105% during this period.
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Pay Attention to These 2 Stocks
The stock markets present us with a veritable ocean of data, with a steady flood of new information washing ashore – and not always replacing the old data, but just setting down a new layer on top. The constant flux of data makes it difficult for investors to find where the patterns are developing, and to use those patterns to see where the markets might be tending.
tipranks.com
Should Investors Buy LOW Stock (NYSE:LOW) at Current Levels?
Lowe’s remains a solid pick for dividend-growth investors who seek exposure to quality companies. Still, the company’s results may peak this year as multiple macroeconomic concerns loom. For this reason, Lowe’s seemingly humble valuation should be taken with a grain of salt. Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) has started...
tipranks.com
Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Posts Disappointing Q3 Results
Enghouse Systems failed to deliver impressive third-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings results. Unfavorable currency movements and sluggish IMG business performance weighed on the company’s top line in the quarter. Canadian software and services company Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) recently reported disappointing third-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings results. The company reported a...
tipranks.com
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Stock Buoyed By BofA Analyst’s Buy Rating
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock was up by around 6% on Wednesday and up more than 20% from its 52-week low of $9.34 as Bank of America analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy rating on the stock buoyed by the positivity in the leaked memo of Snap’s CEO, Evan Spiegel.
tipranks.com
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Posts Sequential Gains for Q2
Chinese K12 education and large-class tutoring company Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has reported second-quarter net revenue of RMB537.8 million as compared to net revenue of RMB2,232.3 million a year ago. This is an ~76% decrease in the company’s top line. On the other hand, net loss narrowed to RMB49.8...
tipranks.com
Digital Media (NYSE: DMS) Pops After Receiving A “Go Private” Proposal
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE: DMS) stock popped 64.1% in pre-market trading on Friday as the provider of digital performance advertising solutions announced that it had received a “go private” proposal from Prism Data. Prism Data is an investment vehicle affiliated with CEO Joseph Marinucci and COO Fernando Borghese....
tipranks.com
Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Stock Drops As Q2 Results Miss Estimates
Shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) plummeted 18.5% in pre-market trading on Friday as the specialty retailer of apparel, accessories, and footwear reported disappointing Q2 results. The retailer’s net sales in Q2 declined 18.1% year-over-year to $220 million falling short of analysts’ estimates by $11.5 million. Earnings came in at $0.16...
tipranks.com
The Story Behind Smith & Wesson Stock’s (NASDAQ:SWBI) Post-Earnings Plunge
Smith & Wesson’s earnings report proves half miss, half hit. That wasn’t good enough to keep the company from careening downward in after-hours trading, though. Recently, gun maker Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) revealed its Q1-2023 earnings results. While this is vital to shareholders, it’s also useful information for everyone else because one of the greatest political barometers in the U.S. is gun sales. However, SWBI’s earnings didn’t please investors, causing the stock to fall in after-hours trading. The company posted Q1 earnings per share of $0.11, not as much as the $0.20 per share consensus. Additionally, it was a far cry from the $1.57 per share posted this time last year.
tipranks.com
InMed (NASDAQ: INM) Shoots Up As It Shifts Focus to its Core Business
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) stock soared 27.9% in pre-market trading on Friday as the cannabinoid pharmaceutical company announced that it would focus on its core business of drug development and reduce its exposure to the health and wellness sector. The company made this decision as a result of bleak demand...
tipranks.com
Insider Trading of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Spikes Investors’ Interest
Insider trading activity has jumped in TCDA stock. All in all, corporate insiders have acquired $21.2 million worth of TCDA stock in the last three months. Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) is drawing investors’ attention as insider trading activity continued to rise in its stock in September. According to TipRanks’ data, the insider confidence signal is positive on TCDA stock. Overall, insiders have bought TCDA stock worth 21.2M in the last three months.
tipranks.com
Darktrace stock slumps by a third as private equity buyer pulls out
British cyber expert, Darktrace’s shares gained nearly 24% on Tuesday after the company announced that it is in talks about a possible cash offer. Shares In pioneering AI-based cybersecurity firm DarkTrace (GB:DARK) slumped by almost a third after the U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo said it would not proceed with a takeover bid.
