Looking for a job in Peoria? These major employers are hiring
Looking for a job in Peoria? Some of the city's largest employers are looking to fill open positions.
Here's a look at some of the roles that they are are looking to fill, along with the starting pay.
The city of Peoria
Administrative specialist in the Public Works Department - $42,390/year
Body repair technician/mechanic - $66,872/year
Code enforcement aide in the Community Development Department - $35,214/year
Emergency communications trainee - $46,800/year
Engineering technician in the Stormwater Division - $51,688/year
Fleet services manager in the Public Works Department - $91,428/year
Freedom of Information Act paralegal in the Legal Department - $54,851/year
Grant writer in the Department of Community Development - $54,851/year
Management analyst in the Finance Department - $66,972/year
Police information technician - $38,313/year
More: Peoria restaurant owner sees 'increase after increase' in costs of doing business
Peoria County
Youth development specialist at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center - $44,776/year
Juvenile probation officer - $21.53/hour
Community health worker - $20.43/hour
Environmental health specialist - $21.69/hour
Office assistant in the County Health Department - $13.13/hour
OSF HealthCare
General accountant - $26.80/hour
Workforce analytics developer - $74,443/year
Compliance officer - $44.46/hour
Ministry financial analyst - $33.29/hour
Senior provider compensation and contract analyst - $33.29/hour
Health record ambassador - $16.15/hour
Contact center agent - $16.96/hour
Safety companion - $15.15/hour
Coordinator for public relations and communications - $30.97/hour
Front office assistant - $15.30/hour
Medical office assistant - $15.45/hour
Certified medical assistant - $17.75/hour
Activity assistant at OSF Senior World - $15.15/hour
Phlebotomist - $15.45/hour
Referral specialist - $16.15/hour
Patient transport/lift team - $15.15/hour
Specimen processor - $15.45/hour
Room service ambassador - $15.15/hour
More: Pekin man was so sick from COVID-19, his doctors wanted to pull the plug at UnityPoint. Then he survived
Peoria Public Schools
Grants implementation specialist - $65,000/year
Secretary - $12/hour
Security officer - $24.80/hour
Counselor - $43,133/year
Lunch room assistant - $13.37/hour
Bus driver - $20/hour
Crossing guard - $12/hour
Bus monitor - $14.05/hour
Illinois Central College
Academic support center supervisor - $22.16/hour
Administrative assistant - $15.75/hour
Executive administrative assistant - $18.23/hour
Dental hygiene clinic specialist - $15/hour
More: Manufacturing and restaurant industries ‘trying to think creatively’ about hiring woes in Illinois
Liberty Steel and Wire
Training specialist - $59,400/year
Meltshop maintenance planner - $56,500/year
Journeyman electrical technician - $28/hour
Metallurgical technician - $38,000/year
Machine operator - $18.25/hour
Plant protection patrolman - $17.50/hour
Accounting specialist - $44,000/year
More: Here are the 20 largest employers in the Peoria area
United States Postal Service
Mail carrier - $21/hour
Mail handler - $21/hour
Window clerk - $21/hour
Mail processor - $21/hour
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Looking for a job in Peoria? These major employers are hiring
Comments / 0