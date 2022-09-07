ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Looking for a job in Peoria? These major employers are hiring

By Alex Dalton, Journal Star
 3 days ago

Looking for a job in Peoria? Some of the city's largest employers are looking to fill open positions.

Here's a look at some of the roles that they are are looking to fill, along with the starting pay.

The city of Peoria

Administrative specialist in the Public Works Department - $42,390/year

Body repair technician/mechanic - $66,872/year

Code enforcement aide in the Community Development Department - $35,214/year

Emergency communications trainee - $46,800/year

Engineering technician in the Stormwater Division - $51,688/year

Fleet services manager in the Public Works Department - $91,428/year

Freedom of Information Act paralegal in the Legal Department - $54,851/year

Grant writer in the Department of Community Development - $54,851/year

Management analyst in the Finance Department - $66,972/year

Police information technician - $38,313/year

Peoria County

Youth development specialist at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center - $44,776/year

Juvenile probation officer - $21.53/hour

Community health worker - $20.43/hour

Environmental health specialist - $21.69/hour

Office assistant in the County Health Department - $13.13/hour

OSF HealthCare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5IKy_0hlAG9d700

General accountant - $26.80/hour

Workforce analytics developer - $74,443/year

Compliance officer - $44.46/hour

Ministry financial analyst - $33.29/hour

Senior provider compensation and contract analyst - $33.29/hour

Health record ambassador - $16.15/hour

Contact center agent - $16.96/hour

Safety companion - $15.15/hour

Coordinator for public relations and communications - $30.97/hour

Front office assistant - $15.30/hour

Medical office assistant - $15.45/hour

Certified medical assistant - $17.75/hour

Activity assistant at OSF Senior World - $15.15/hour

Phlebotomist - $15.45/hour

Referral specialist - $16.15/hour

Patient transport/lift team - $15.15/hour

Specimen processor - $15.45/hour

Room service ambassador - $15.15/hour

Peoria Public Schools

Grants implementation specialist - $65,000/year

Secretary - $12/hour

Security officer - $24.80/hour

Counselor - $43,133/year

Lunch room assistant - $13.37/hour

Bus driver - $20/hour

Crossing guard - $12/hour

Bus monitor - $14.05/hour

Illinois Central College

Academic support center supervisor - $22.16/hour

Administrative assistant - $15.75/hour

Executive administrative assistant - $18.23/hour

Dental hygiene clinic specialist - $15/hour

Liberty Steel and Wire

Training specialist - $59,400/year

Meltshop maintenance planner - $56,500/year

Journeyman electrical technician - $28/hour

Metallurgical technician - $38,000/year

Machine operator - $18.25/hour

Plant protection patrolman - $17.50/hour

Accounting specialist - $44,000/year

United States Postal Service

Mail carrier - $21/hour

Mail handler - $21/hour

Window clerk - $21/hour

Mail processor - $21/hour

