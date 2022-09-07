'Trash talk starts at 6 a.m.': Good eats, good fun all for a good cause at Rib Cook-off

So far 25 teams will cook at least 20 to 30 racks of ribs and will vie for “Best Ribs on the South Shore" bragging rights at the 14th annual Marshfield Community Rib Cook-off on Saturday.

On the night before the event, organizers provide the meat to the barbecue teams to prepare. The teams are mainly amateurs, with two or three restaurants or caterers participating. On event day, setup starts at 5 a.m.

“Trash talk starts at 6 a.m.,” said event founder and president Stephen Halko-Sheehan.

The cook-off competition is fierce. A panel of judges will determine the winner that day, and the audience favorite will be announced a week later. Halko-Sheehan recalls the time newbies took first place.

“We had a team that won from Wakefield, they were military vets, three guys who never barbecued ever. They borrowed a smoker and came down. They were winging it to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11, which fell on that day.”

The fundraiser will serve South Shore charities, such as the Marshfield Food Pantry, Marshfield FACTS (substance use prevention), McKinney Vento Foster Care, the Clift Rodgers Library and North Community Church.

The event had humble beginnings when Marshfield residents Halko-Sheehan, 68, and his wife, Mary, served as mission leaders for North Community Church, and through Father Bill’s Place, served on an adult mission.

“We went to Biloxi, Mississippi, to build ramps, do construction, work at a food pantry and a homeless facility. We helped people find jobs, write resumes and do their laundry.”

In Biloxi they ate great barbecue, and Halko-Sheehan thought to create a barbecue fundraiser for future church mission trips. In 2008, the first event was held in the North Community Church parking lot and about 125 people, mainly church members, attended.

“We barely made expenses back,” he recalled.

But the volunteers persevered. Last year was their first time at the Marshfield Fairgrounds, and the event set a record, raising $30,000 with 1,800 in attendance. This Saturday they aim to raise $50,000 from an expected crowd of 3,000.

Over the past 14 years, the couple formed a 501C3 nonprofit, and funding expanded to benefit more Marshfield charities. One sponsored charity is the McKinney-Vento Program, which helps homeless kids stay in school.

“There are about 85 to 90 children homeless in Marshfield," Halko-Sheehan said. "They’re couch surfing or living in a shelter. McKinney-Vento makes sure they stay in school, and covers their needs. Last year, we spent $13,000 to put kids into summer camps.”

What kind of barbecue does Halko-Sheehan like?

“I like heat in the back of my throat, so I guess Carolina barbecue. But I’ve never had a rib in all these years. I’m too busy running around!”

Fetch BBQ and Five C Catering will offer macaroni and cheese, baked beans, collards with pulled pork and homemade potato chips. Traditional favorites such as burgers and hot dogs will be available. B’s Homemade Ice Cream will satisfy the sweet tooth. Wine and beer will be provided and Marshfield’s Stellwagen Brewery will add its offerings.

Rocking the day will be musicians Jim Sylvia (old time rock 'n' roll), Despite Dwight (a roots, rhythm and rock cover band) and Cindy Lou Music (blues, classic rock and soul).

For kids, the Marshfield police, fire and highway departments will feature touch-a-truck and other equipment.

A crowd of 3,000 is expected at the Marshfield Fairgrounds from noon to 5 p.m. Admission bracelets are $5 online and $7 at the gate. Rib tickets are $2 each.

For more information, visit https://mcrco.org.

More Bright Side

Good faith:Hingham and Cohasset welcome new religious leaders

'Little Hours':A set-in-Weymouth book about faith, friendship and the Red Sox

'Something magical about painting':Art Barn Studio is a haven for creativity in Hanover

Hope and healing:After 9 missions to Haiti, South Shore brothers 'can't wait to go back'

Strictly speaking:Braintree man with Asperger's finds his voice in Quincy Toastmasters

Celebrate:Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is a chance for all of us to learn

'I still have to pinch myself':South Shore performer gets his Hollywood moment in 'CODA'

Crowning achievement:South Shore girl wins beauty pageant in dresses designed by her mom

Milton resident Suzette Martinez Standring writes Bright Side, a good news column featuring information on the South Shore and the people who live here. If you have an idea for a future column, reach her at suzmar@comcast.net. Also, visit www.readsuzette.com.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. Please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.