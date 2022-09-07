ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

PolitiFact: Charlie Crist misleads on Ron DeSantis' record on taxes

By Yacob Reyes
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2IYW_0hlAG1ZJ00
  • DeSantis signed legislation to revise online sale tax, which was estimated to generate $1B a year
  • The law did not establish a new tax, but required remote sellers to collect taxes on items sent here
  • DeSantis extended a temporary corporate tax reduction set into motion by Gov. Rick Scott in 2018
  • Florida's tax agency told PolitiFact it refunded nearly $624M to corporate taxpayers this year

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt an economic burden on "the everyday American." DeSantis' Democratic rival in the governor's race, Charlie Crist, countered in a tweet that DeSantis raised taxes on Floridians in the middle class.

DeSantis raised "taxes on the middle class by more than $1.5 billion while giving away $624 million to big corporations," Crist said in an Aug. 25 tweet.

DeSantis has criticized Democratic-led states like New York for imposing large tax burdens on their residents. So, we wondered whether Crist's portrayal of DeSantis' tax policy was accurate.

PolitiFact found that DeSantis signed a bill to revise Florida's online sales tax in 2021 — but the tax isn't new and didn't target the middle class. Although corporations received a $624 million refund during DeSantis' tenure, there's more context to know than Crist provided.

LGBTQ issues:DeSantis targeted LGBTQ Floridians like no previous governor. Now they’re working to defeat him.

Florida education fight:DeSantis removes more local elected officials from office. This time, it's school board members

Election integrity:Gov. DeSantis defends voter fraud prosecutions amid increasing criticism

DeSantis revised Florida's online sales tax

Crist is talking about a law DeSantis signed in 2021 that changed how the state collects sales taxes on online transactions.

The law, SB 50, requires online marketplaces with no physical presence in Florida to collect and remit sales tax on items delivered to customers in the state. The state estimated it would generate about $1 billion a year. (The state's revenue department did not confirm the amount it collected when we asked about Crist's $1.5 billion claim.)

Florida already had a 6% sales and use tax on goods. Before SB 50, customers were expected to contact the state's Department of Revenue and pay the tax owed on their purchases from remote sellers.

But compliance was "notoriously low," a legislative staff analysis found. Florida changed the law after a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling eliminated the requirement that sellers have physical presence in a state to collect and remit taxes to that state.

Experts told PolitiFact that SB 50 didn't create a new tax but shifted the responsibility to remit sales tax from consumers to the remote seller.

"The ability to require a broader range of sellers to collect at point-of-sale increases collections, but it is an enforcement action, not a new tax," said Jared Walczak, a researcher at the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan, Washington, D.C.-based research group.

The Tax Foundation neither endorsed nor opposed the legislation in 2021 but noted that the revision held merit and that more than 40 states have enacted similar legislation "on a broad bipartisan basis."

Although Florida consumers are paying taxes on some purchases they previously hadn't paid them on, we found no evidence to support Crist's claim that the law targeted the middle class.

"People of all income classes make online purchases," Walczak said. "Nothing about increasing enforcement of the already existing sales and use tax targets a particular income bracket."

Florida doled out $624 million to big corporations

Crist's campaign cited HB 7127 — legislation DeSantis signed in 2019 that extended a temporary corporate tax reduction set into motion by former Gov. Rick Scott in 2018.

Scott signed the initial tax refund to offset changes brought about by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which expanded the definition of corporate income while reducing federal corporate tax rates.

That act resulted in more taxable income for Florida corporate income taxpayers and would have increased corporations' state tax liabilities. The 2018 bill lowered the corporate tax rate, which triggered an automatic refund for eligible corporate taxpayers.

DeSantis allowed the downward adjustment of corporate tax rates to continue for another two years. In spring 2020, he snubbed calls from Democratic lawmakers to cancel the tax refund.

A Florida Department of Revenue spokesperson told PolitiFact it refunded nearly $624 million to the state's corporate taxpayers this year.

The refunds benefited more than 21,000 corporate taxpayers, the spokesperson said.

Our ruling

Crist said DeSantis raised "taxes on the middle class by more than $1.5 billion" and gave $624 million to "big corporations."

That's misleading. Although DeSantis signed legislation to revise Florida's online sale tax — which the state estimated would generate around $1 billion annually — the law neither established a new tax nor targeted only the middle class.

Crist had more of a point when considering the amount of money Florida refunded to large corporations. The Florida Department of Revenue told PolitiFact it refunded nearly $624 million to the state's corporate taxpayers this year.

In 2019, DeSantis signed legislation that extended a provision — signed by former Gov. Rick Scott — that temporarily reduced corporate income tax rates. The refunds benefited more than 20,000 corporate taxpayers, according to the state Department of Revenue.

Crist's statement contains an element of truth but ignores critical facts that would give a different impression. We rate it Mostly False.

Our Sources

Email interview with Bethany Wester, spokesperson for Florida Department of Revenue, Sept. 1, 2022

Email interview with Jared Walczak, a researcher at the Tax Foundation, Aug. 30, 2022

Email interview with Christina Johnson, spokesperson for Florida TaxWatch, Sept. 1, 2022

PolitiFact, Nikki Fried's attack on Ron DeSantis about taxes, June 15, 2021

Florida Senate, Senate Bill 50, assessed Aug. 30, 2022

Florida Senate, Bill Analysis and Fiscal Impact Statement, assessed Aug. 30, 2022

Florida Senate, House Bill 7127, assessed Aug. 30, 2022

Florida Senate, House Bill 7093, assessed Aug. 30, 2022

Tax Foundation, South Dakota v. Wayfair, assessed Aug. 30, 2022

Congress.gov, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, assessed Aug. 30, 2022

Tallahassee Democrat, Florida's corporations set to pocket $543.2 million tax refund, March 30, 2021

Comments / 146

Common Sense
3d ago

So Crust lies again. He thought if he crossed over to the lying Democrat side he could get away with things. I guess he was wrong. lmao! He does not have a snowballs chance in hell!

Reply(23)
44
gail neschen
3d ago

Crist lied. Imagine that. What I don't understand is how Floridians can even take him seriously; wasn't he a one term governor and a lousy one at that? Charlie should just go away. The democrats sure know how to roll them out, Gillum, a drug addict who cheated on his wife (with a man no less) and Crist, a flip flopper who chooses party affiliation based on how much better his chances of winning are or Nicki Fried, friend of Matt Gaetz. Way to go, dems.

Reply(8)
32
bruce bradley
3d ago

That's because Crist is one desperate Democrat! What do you expect? The Democratic party is desperate and scared overall!

Reply
37
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida lawmakers back property insurer ratings proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With one lawmaker likening Florida’s troubled property-insurance market to a "mountain tumbling," a legislative panel Friday approved a proposal to spend $1.5 million to look at alternatives for insurers to get adequate financial ratings. The move came after state officials in July publicly questioned the ratings...
FLORIDA STATE
clayconews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, FL - The Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis (pictured above) is reporting the following concerning the activation of the Florida National Guard. FROM: Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications, Governor Ron DeSantis. DATE: Friday, September 9, 2022. RE: Executive Order 22-213 (Activating Florida National Guard to Assist the Department...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
islandernews.com

Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare

Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions

'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'

A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

DeSantis Activates Florida National Guard to Assist the Department of Corrections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis. During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Ron DeSantis approved...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Rick Scott
South Florida Times

Gov. DeSantis pressured to remove Broward Sheriff Tony from office

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After the suspensions of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four of nine Broward School Board members following a grand jury ruling that they were incompetent and committed neglect of duty in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting massacre, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could be next on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Tax#Tax Foundation#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#American#Democratic#Floridians
Daily Mail

Florida schools come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at bottom of new ‘educational freedom’ scorecard, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers’ unions that promote critical race theory

Florida has come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at the bottom of a new scorecard for ‘educational freedom’, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers' unions and that tolerate lessons on critical race theory. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, on Friday released its first-ever Education...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks hallway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
CBS Miami

Fight over Florida's property insurance law goes to court

TALLAHASSEE - Contractors have launched an appeal in a legal battle about part of a new Florida property-insurance law that restricted attorney fees in disputes about claims. The Restoration Association of Florida and Air Quality Assessors, LLC, an Orlando firm that does work such as mold testing and leak detection, filed a notice Wednesday that is a first step in challenging Leon County Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh's Aug. 29 decision to dismiss a constitutional challenge to the law. The Legislature passed the attorney-fee restriction during a May special session that Gov. Ron DeSantis called amid massive problems in the...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy