Minority-owned businesses flourish despite pandemic and lack of diversity on South Shore

By Katherine Canniff, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
It took Melissa Webster, owner of Missy’s Movement dance studio, some time to find her footing at her new location in Hingham, but she's hitting her stride professionally post-pandemic.

Webster, who is Colombian, has taught dance throughout Massachusetts and began teaching classes in Quincy in 2018.

By February 2020, she was looking at leases so she could put roots down in a permanent spot in Quincy, where she was gathering a diverse range of loyal students and families.

But the COVID-19 pandemic hit and, not only did she have to stop looking for a studio, most of her students had to leave. The number of students, which had grown to about 30 by the winter of 2020, fell quickly to five as Webster pivoted to teaching online dance classes.

Despite the fact that minority businesses closed in disproportionate numbers during COVID, minority business owners on the South Shore are thriving.

After teaching dance in front of a screen for months, Webster was able to find a space to rent in Hingham and began to teach outdoor, COVID-19-safe classes. But she had reservations about moving her business to Hingham with its predominantly white population.

“In Quincy, I blend. I feel comfortable here. It is a rainbow,” Webster said.

Since opening in Hingham, Missy’s Movement has been able to flourish once again. Webster held outdoor dance showcases in May 2021 and 2022 and will have classes in Quincy again in September.

“I think I’m supposed to be there and I’m supposed to help reach across the lines,” Webster said about her studio in Hingham.

Bridging the diversity gap on the South Shore

Looking to highlight the diverse range of business owners on the South Shore, the Hingham Unity Council has assembled World Next Door, a list of minority-owned businesses in the area with everything from real estate agents to hair salons to restaurants.

Real estate agents Isabel Robinson, the social content creator for the Hingham Unity Council, and Katie Sutton, chair of the council, initially hatched the idea for the list as a resource for clients.

“The cultural resource is great for people to say I want to make sure my dollars are going towards people that have had to fight a lot harder for these businesses,” Robinson said.

Robinson said they wanted to offer people a map to the area’s “hidden gems” and a guide to necessary professional services, other real estate agents, groceries and specialty foods, and restaurants and catering services.

Gather makes its mark in Pembroke

Shelton Perkins, owner and chef at Gather in Pembroke, said he has had more people speak with him about their effort to support his Black-owned business. Perkins was often the first Black executive chef at the restaurants in Boston and on the South Shore that he worked at throughout his culinary career.

At Gather, which has been voted No. 1 for breakfast on the South Shore by Boston’s Best, Perkins said he wants his upscale, country food and the sense of sharing a meal with family to win his customers over.

“I wanted to introduce Pembroke to what fresh corned beef tastes like,” Perkins said.

Morrell's BBQ provides a taste of home

Morrell Presley, owner of Morrell’s BBQ food truck and catering service, wants to draw his customers in with the same welcoming sense of family and good food. The scent from his two large smokers wafts down Broad Cove Road in Hingham, drawing his customers from Cohasset, Hingham, Weymouth, Hull and even Boston.

“They always write back ‘made me feel like I’m at home,’” Presley said. “And that’s what we do.”

Presley closed during 2020 but found his spot in Hingham in 2021. Since then, he has grown a customer base of regulars and news of his original barbecue sauce spread by word of mouth.

Now Presley is opening a new restaurant in Canton where he’ll serve fried chicken and seafood dishes.

“We all embrace everybody. Treat everybody the same,” Morrell said.

To see the Hingham Unity Council's resource guide, World Next Door, and links to these businesses, go to hinghamunity.org/world-next-door/.

