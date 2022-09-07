North River Theater: In 'Night of January 16th,' the audience decides the ending

NORWELL – Guilty or innocent? That's for the audience to decide at the upcoming production of the courtroom drama "Night of January 16th."

North River Theater is presenting Ayn Rand's early play from Sept. 9-18. The play uses volunteers from the audience to participate in the jury to decide the accused's guilt or innocence. The play is about the trial of a secretary accused of murdering her powerful boss and lover. Did she push him out the window of his Manhattan penthouse or did he jump to his death? There are two endings to the play, depending on the verdict.

Laura Dunkum directs a cast that features: Karen Wadland, Matthew Sherman, Conor Hawley, Jordan Bagge, Carolyn Cafarelli, William A. Benjamin, Brian Hurley, Stephen Doherty, MJ Brennan Sangiolo, Jamie Poskitt, Athan Mantalos, Bill Houldcroft, Jim Sullivan and Sam Groll.

Performances are 8 p.m. Sept. 9-10, Sept. 16-17 and 2 p.m. Sept. 11, Sept. 18. The North River Theater is at 513 River St. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 781-826-4878 or go to northrivertheater.org.

