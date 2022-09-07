ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

'I was happy the whole time': Quincy cycling enthusiast, 63, bikes from Maryland to Oregon

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqyHj_0hlAF54000

QUINCY – It wasn't the sprawling farm lands of Kansas, the sunsets in Wyoming or even the stunning views of Yellowstone National Park that Quincy resident Judi Silver said stole her heart on a recent cross-country trek of the United States. It was the people.

"One of the best things was meeting people. You never knew who you would meet," she said. "It was just as great as seeing a beautiful place to me."

Silver recently saw the ghost towns, mountain ranges and residents of America in a way few ever have: from a bicycle. Last month, she completed a 3,900-mile bicycle trip across the country with nothing but a touring bike, a backpack and a stranger she met on the internet.

"In the back of my mind I told myself I would do it as long as I was happy. I wasn't sure I'd do the whole country," Silver said. "It was a real 'one day at a time' kind of thing... The grandeur of this country is just amazing. There is so much to offer."

The Quincy native, who is now 63, said she's been an active adventurer all her life. Even as a child she was a "speed demon" on her tricycle, she explained, and adds regular rides to her exercise regime of CrossFit.

She'd done biking trips as long as three weeks in the past, and wasn't exactly looking to almost quadruple the stakes when she decided to embark on her 11-week journey. It all started with a post online.

Coming soon: 'High-end' gas station, convenience store, café coming to Route 3A in Quincy

This fall: Owner of Quincy's first recreational pot shop says opening date on the horizon

"I'd joined the Adventure Cycling Association and saw a post that said 'companions wanted for east to west cross country bicycle trip," she explained. "I saw it and thought 'why not?'"

So, she embarked from Maryland in May with a group of four other riders. Only three made it to the West Coast - one contracted COVID and another left early - and Silver did most of the ride with Oregon man Steven Battiglia, a 70 year old from Oregon.

Together, the pair rode across the country with packs that held shelter, gear and provisions. They stopped often to sleep in motels or in homes of people who open their doors to long-distance cyclers, get a full meal and restock, but spent their fair share of time sleeping in tents and eating what fit in their packs.

When she left, Silver's bike and gear weighed about 90 pounds. Her journey crossed through multiple established routes and trails, and other parts were on highways or through mountain passes. It only took a week for her stamina to catch up to the journey, she said, and by the end of the second week said she was barely tired at the end of the day.

"I like adventure and I feel my best when I'm active," she said. "I feel great when I'm on my bike. I wasn't bored for a minute."

Silver biked between 29 and 79 miles per day everyday from May 14 until Aug. 5.

"The biggest thrill was that I made it. All the rivers we saw, the mountains the people. I was happy the whole time. It was an outstanding adventure. And," she noted with pride in her voice," I always beat Steven up the mountains. I like the challenge of it, knowing I can get to the top with energy to spare."

'Things changed':After 90 years, Olindy's bowling in Quincy still strikes right note

'A no community':Braintree mayor proposes ban on recreational marijuana sales

The trip had its hiccups she said, but ultimately gave her the bug to do more long distance biking. She could see herself doing another cross country trip, she said, or biking specific scenic routes. Most importantly, she said she wants her triumph to serve as inspiration for anyone looking to tackle a big goal.

"A lot of young people just dropped their jaws when you told them where you were coming from. I'd just say, 'You can do it, too'" Silver said. "Don't forget that, if you really want to do it, you can."

For more information on Silver's trip, visit her blog at jodibikes.com.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Reach Mary Whitfill at mwhitfill@patriotledger.com.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

What to know about the proposed Boston to Montreal train service

The daily train service would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Canada. The idea of an overnight train service between Boston and Montreal is gaining steam. The Montreal-based nonprofit group Fondation Trains De Nuit, or Night Train Foundation, is proposing a daily night train between the two cities that would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Wyoming State
Quincy, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Braintree, MA
City
Quincy, MA
Local
Maryland Sports
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCVB

Here's why haze is expected to color New England skies this weekend

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Skies over New England will take on a colorful, hazy look late Friday and over the weekend as smoke drifts into the region from wildfires burning out west. Many of the ongoing fires are concentrated in Washington, Oregon and northern California. Some are burning as far east as Wyoming. Upper level winds are going to carry some of that smoke into our area.
NEEDHAM, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping

Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
WASHINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Bike#Crossfit
FUN 107

Bear Sightings in Massachusetts Becoming More Common

Here in eastern Massachusetts, we have our fair share of wild animal sightings including deer, wild turkey -- and now bears. Yes, we've had bear sightings in the area lately. Recently a neighborhood in Easton was put on alert when someone spotted a bear behind a school. They took to a neighborhood app to let others know.
EASTON, MA
townandtourist.com

20 Treehouse Rentals in Massachusetts (Cottage Style & Vast!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Massachusetts is filled with historic landmarks, lovely fall colors, beautiful nature, and is the perfect place to take your next trip. With treehouses located all around the state, you’re sure to find the ideal getaway for whatever you’re looking for.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WHAV

Tattersall Farm Holds Free Sheep Dog Trial This Weekend

The top herding dogs and handlers in New England are gathering at Tattersall Farm this weekend to participate in a timed sheep dog trial. The course is similar to the demands and needs of everyday farm work. It consists of skills like gathering and outrunning sheep, lifting, fetching and driving and penning. Each dog is judged on how quickly and efficiently it herds the sheep back to its handler while avoiding obstacles.
HAVERHILL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cycling
WBEC AM

MA Residents: Watch Your Speed Across the Border When Driving

Let's face it: People are ALWAYS in a hurry while driving and sometimes that action could yield disastrous results. If you are stopped by local authorities and you're exceeding the posted speed limit, guaranteed, you will be receiving a ticket and a fine for your infraction. Now that school is back in session across our tri-state region, neighboring New York is taking action to curb the problem, especially in areas with designated school zones. Common sense: Obey the rules of the road otherwise your wallet will be a little lighter. Truth be known, you won't get there faster by applying a lead foot on the gas pedal.
ALBANY, NY
WBEC AM

Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?

Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy