'I was happy the whole time': Quincy cycling enthusiast, 63, bikes from Maryland to Oregon

QUINCY – It wasn't the sprawling farm lands of Kansas, the sunsets in Wyoming or even the stunning views of Yellowstone National Park that Quincy resident Judi Silver said stole her heart on a recent cross-country trek of the United States. It was the people.

"One of the best things was meeting people. You never knew who you would meet," she said. "It was just as great as seeing a beautiful place to me."

Silver recently saw the ghost towns, mountain ranges and residents of America in a way few ever have: from a bicycle. Last month, she completed a 3,900-mile bicycle trip across the country with nothing but a touring bike, a backpack and a stranger she met on the internet.

"In the back of my mind I told myself I would do it as long as I was happy. I wasn't sure I'd do the whole country," Silver said. "It was a real 'one day at a time' kind of thing... The grandeur of this country is just amazing. There is so much to offer."

The Quincy native, who is now 63, said she's been an active adventurer all her life. Even as a child she was a "speed demon" on her tricycle, she explained, and adds regular rides to her exercise regime of CrossFit.

She'd done biking trips as long as three weeks in the past, and wasn't exactly looking to almost quadruple the stakes when she decided to embark on her 11-week journey. It all started with a post online.

"I'd joined the Adventure Cycling Association and saw a post that said 'companions wanted for east to west cross country bicycle trip," she explained. "I saw it and thought 'why not?'"

So, she embarked from Maryland in May with a group of four other riders. Only three made it to the West Coast - one contracted COVID and another left early - and Silver did most of the ride with Oregon man Steven Battiglia, a 70 year old from Oregon.

Together, the pair rode across the country with packs that held shelter, gear and provisions. They stopped often to sleep in motels or in homes of people who open their doors to long-distance cyclers, get a full meal and restock, but spent their fair share of time sleeping in tents and eating what fit in their packs.

When she left, Silver's bike and gear weighed about 90 pounds. Her journey crossed through multiple established routes and trails, and other parts were on highways or through mountain passes. It only took a week for her stamina to catch up to the journey, she said, and by the end of the second week said she was barely tired at the end of the day.

"I like adventure and I feel my best when I'm active," she said. "I feel great when I'm on my bike. I wasn't bored for a minute."

Silver biked between 29 and 79 miles per day everyday from May 14 until Aug. 5.

"The biggest thrill was that I made it. All the rivers we saw, the mountains the people. I was happy the whole time. It was an outstanding adventure. And," she noted with pride in her voice," I always beat Steven up the mountains. I like the challenge of it, knowing I can get to the top with energy to spare."

The trip had its hiccups she said, but ultimately gave her the bug to do more long distance biking. She could see herself doing another cross country trip, she said, or biking specific scenic routes. Most importantly, she said she wants her triumph to serve as inspiration for anyone looking to tackle a big goal.

"A lot of young people just dropped their jaws when you told them where you were coming from. I'd just say, 'You can do it, too'" Silver said. "Don't forget that, if you really want to do it, you can."

For more information on Silver's trip, visit her blog at jodibikes.com.

