Storm chances increase Wednesday as Central Florida stays hot

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to be hot Wednesday with a better chance of rain and storms.

After starting in the upper 70s to lower 80s, the average high temperature in our area will reach around 95 degrees.

Central Florida will see a 50% chance of scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and early evening.

A front to the north of the state will help pull in lots of moisture from the Gulf over the rest of the week.

Afternoon storm chances will increase from 70% to 80% into the weekend.

Some storms in our area could be strong over the next few days.

High temperatures should drop a bit into the low 90s through the weekend.

Hurricane Earl will be near Bermuda late Thursday.

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a few more pressure waves near Africa that might develop.

Thankfully, there are no tropical threats to Florida.

