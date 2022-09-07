ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

City Worker Killed by Gunfire in West Philly: Officials

A Mill Creek Playground worker died after she was shot twice in a crossfire Friday afternoon near 47th and Brown in West Philadelphia, investigators say. The employee was later identified by city officials as Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three. Friends say the mother was always working at the center, interacting with kids and keeping the block clean.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Street named in honor of longtime South Philly community activist

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A South Philadelphia community activist is being honored four years after her death. She was known for her work with at-risk children and being a pillar of her community. "It's a wonderful day for us. It is. She deserved this," said the Grimes family. They’re celebrating a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
townandtourist.com

45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Bucks County opens collection boxes for used needles, syringes

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County just set up collection boxes for used and unwanted needles, syringes, finger sticks, and EpiPens at five hospitals in an effort to provide a safe and easily accessible place for community members to dispose of sharps.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
The Philadelphia Citizen

Wait, Who’s Actually Running The City Now?

Right after Labor Day, Philadelphia City Councilmembers Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Derek Green, and Cherelle Parker resigned to run for Mayor. Before them, former Councilmember Allan Domb resigned to contemplate a run. And besides those four, two more of the 17 members — Helen Gym and David Oh — may resign for the same purpose. All these resignations have people concerned, questioning how the City will function. This column offers some answers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police: Man shot in back, killed in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in the back in Kensington. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday along the 300 block of East Clearfield Street.The victim was sitting inside a 3-wheeled slingshot vehicle when someone approached him from behind and shot him.The man was taken to Temple Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.So far, no arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Parks And Rec#Volunteers#Violent Crime
phl17.com

South Philadelphia teen girl has been located

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Tuesday a South Philadelphia girl that went missing on Monday had been located. Police say 14-year-old Sanai Hill-Miller was last seen on the 1400 block of Montrose Street around 2:00 pm. Miller was last seen wearing gray tights and a black t-shirt that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed After Argument Leads to Shooting on SEPTA Trolley Platform

A man was shot following an argument on a SEPTA trolley platform in Center City Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the underground trolley platform at 19th and Market streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said. SEPTA police added that an argument between two riders...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
passyunkpost.com

Yo’ South Philly Phestival promises southern hospitality

September 10, 2022 Joseph Myers Charlie Gracie, The Business, Yo' South Philly Phestival. The September 18th music-centric celebration will run for nine hours. While Labor Day marked the unofficial end of summer, the actual conclusion is staring right at us, news that certainly makes many folks upset. Regardless of anyone’s take on the season, the Yo’ South Philly Phestival is ready to send it off in style, with the Sept. 18 event stacked with reputable musical talent, including Billboard chart-topper Charlie Gracie.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly resumes gun violence listening tours. But what impact have they had?

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Gilbert Coleman was part of a small group of Nicetown residents who met with city of Philadelphia staffers about gun violence this April. He told them that he and his neighbors are afraid to sit on their porches or run their errands because of the ongoing surge in shootings. He pleaded to law enforcement officers attending the meeting to do something.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy