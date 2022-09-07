ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guy Fieri in Florida: Where to find 35+ restaurants seen on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

By Caroline Hebert, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

Guy Fieri, one of the most famous celebrity chefs on Food Network has recently been spotted around Florida. In the past several months, the "Mayor of Flavortown" has been to multiple restaurants in the Daytona Beach area causing quite the commotion in the community.

The spiky blonde tipped hair chef and TV personality filmed episodes of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" at Daytona Beach Shores eatery Millie's Restaurant , as well as New Smyrna Beach businesses Panheads Pizzeria and The Garlic.

The three restaurants are set to be featured in back-to-back episodes airing this month .

Fieri also recently became a Florida homeowner after buying a $4 million waterfront house in Lake Worth Beach, about a three-hour drive south of Daytona Beach.

To celebrate Fieri's love for the Sunshine State and all we have to offer ahead of the new episodes about to air, here is a list of 35-plus Florida restaurants, presented in alphabetical order, that have already been featured on "Triple D."

Timeline: Guy Fieri in Florida in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrZUm_0hlAEskn00

Feb. 24: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri buys $4 million waterfront home in Lake Worth Beach

June 29: Guy Fieri, John Morgan visit Daytona restaurant for 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' filming

Aug. 19: Daytona Beach restaurant has air date for Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' episode

Aug. 26: New Smyrna restaurant has airdate for Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' episode

Sept. 2: Another New Smyrna Beach restaurant to appear on Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

3 Sons Brewing Co.

236 N. Federal Highway Suite 104, Dania Beach; 954-601-3833, 3sonsbrewingco.com

Wood-fired wings and pizza, that's what's for dinner at 3 Sons Brewing Co. in Dania Beach. The shrimp pizza and dashi wings are recommended to experience an umami wonderland.

11th Street Diner

1065 Washington Ave. Miami Beach; 305-534-6373, eleventhstreetdiner.com

Classic diner comfort food with a twist is the motto of 11th Street Diner in Miami Beach. Their extensive menu has everything from breakfast to lunch to home-style meals and a full bar.

Alpine Steakhouse and Butcher Shop

4520 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-922-3797, alpinesteak.com

Open since 1975, Alpine Steakhouse was featured in 2007 during the first season of "Triple D" with Fieri famously eating the Sarasota restaurant's turducken, which is a boneless chicken, stuffed inside a boneless duck, stuffed inside a boneless turkey.  Alpine continues to offer the turducken along with many other delicious dishes such as their signature burger, which is among the best in Sarasota .

Bucket list: 100 fun things to do in Sarasota County including restaurants, bars, beaches and more!

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

209 6th St., West Palm Beach; 561-812-2336, butchershopbeergarden.com

A father-son duo in West Palm Beach offers all things meat and beer. Not only is the restaurant a beer garden, but it also features a full-service butcher shop. The restaurant side serves American classics such as wings, burgers, homemade sausage and more.

Buya Ramen

911 Central Ave.,St. Petersburg; 727-202-7010, buyarestaurants.com

This St. Petersburg gastropub serves authentic ramen and tasty cocktails. Buya Ramen's popular dishes include crispy duck ramen and blistered shishito peppers.

Castaway Waterfront Restaurant & Sushi Bar

1406 Ocean View Ave., Marathon; 305-743-6247, castawayfloridakeys.com

Castaway in Marathon serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and sushi. With waterfront views, diners can enjoy anything from steak to fresh seafood.

Cholo Soy Cocina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xP1er_0hlAEskn00

3715 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561-619-7018, cholosoycocina.com

Cholo Soy Cocina must be doing something right by having the only gourmet Latin street food in West Palm Beach. The Latin-American fusion menu offers all the classics, such as tacos, nachos and flavorful bowls.

Coolinary Cafe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341kqE_0hlAEskn00

4650 Donald Ross Road Suite 110, Palm Beach Gardens; 561-249-6760, thecoolpig.com

Coolinary Cafe in Palm Beach Gardens offers classic dishes with an elevated twist. The menu features seafood, land dishes, vegetarian options and craft cocktails, a little something for everyone.

Guy Fieri ‘Flavortown’ in Florida: Food Network star visits West Palm area for his ‘DDD’ Food Network series

Culhane's Irish Pub Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2dr2_0hlAEskn00

967 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach; 904-249-9595, culhanesirishpub.com

Culhane's in Atlantic Beach gives Florida a taste of authentic Irish food. Famous dishes include its shepherd's pie, Guinness beef stew and more.

Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice

Serving the Orlando area, fatonesorlando.com

Formerly located at 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail in the Florida Mall Dining Pavilion of Orlando, Fat One's is now a food truck offering a taste of Coney Island to Orlando. Some of its popular items are guacamole or mac-n-cheese topped dogs.

Flakowitz of Boynton Bakery & Deli Restaurant

7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach; 561-742-4144, flakowitzofboynton.com

Flakowitz offers authentic New York-style Jewish deli classics to Boynton Beach. Featured dishes include matzo ball soup, stuffed cabbage, corned beef sandwiches and potato knish.

Havana Hideout (closed)

509 Lake Ave., Lake Worth; 561-585-8444

Known as flavor on wheels serving a taste of paradise, Havana Hideout was a food truck that served Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, sangria and more.

Herbie's Bar & Chowder House

6350 Overseas Highway, Marathon; 305-743-6373, herbiesbar.com

The oldest restaurant in Marathon keeps its reputation high with scratch-cooking dishes such as classic chowder, pork belly burnt-ins and a Mahi fish sandwich.

Hofbrau Beer Hall (closed)

401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786- 483-8861, hofbraumiami.com

Located on Lincoln Road before announcing it was relocating to Biscayne Boulevard in 2018, Hofbrau Beer Hall was one of the only restaurants to serve authentic German cuisine in Miami Beach.

Irie Island Eats

4540 Overseas Highway, Marathon; 305-509-9398, irieislandeats.com

The farm-to-table Irie Island Eats in Marathon offers dishes inspired by the islands featuring jerk chicken and shrimp, seared tuna, mango barbecue ribs and more.

Ivan’s Cookhouse

14815 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; 305-944-4826, ivanscookhouse.com

This North Miami Beach joint cooks up authentic Haitian cuisine. The bold flavors are enjoyed in dishes like griot, grilled whole snapper and grilled octopus.

J28 Sandwich Bar

1854 N. Young Circle, Hollywood; 754-208-2902, j28sandwichbar.com

J28 serves authentic Peruvian food in Hollywood, Florida. The go-to dishes at this sandwich bar are the Chicharron pork belly sandwich and organic Peruvian quinoa and mushroom saltado.

Jose’s Real Cuban Food (closed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEYiV_0hlAEskn00

8799 Cortez Road W., Bradenton; josesrealcubanfood.com

Featured in an episode of "Triple D" that aired in 2011, Jose’s Real Cuban Food in Bradenton was praised for its "real deal picadillo and boliche" and remained popular through 2014 for a variety of dishes including their Cuban sandwiches . Alas, owner and chef Jose Baserva sold the restaurant in 2015 shortly before passing away following a head injury .

Kababi Cafe

3828 N. University Drive, Sunrise; 954- 909-4133, kababicafe.com

Kababi Cafe offers real-deal Iranian food in Sunrise. The lamb shank (baghali polo) and chicken pomegranate stew (fesenjan) are recommended for ultimate Iranian comfort food.

Keegan's Seafood Grille

1519 Gulf Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach; 727-596-2477, keegansseafood.com

Keegan's is a seafood destination dating back more than 35 years in the Tampa Bay coastal city of Indian Rocks Beach. The restaurant is known for its blackened grouper sandwich, charbroiled octopus and New Orleans-style gumbo.

Krakatoa

1910 Hollywood Blvd. Suite B, Hollywood; 754-221-0914, krakatoacuisine.com

Krakatoa in Hollywood serves bold flavors of traditional Indonesian dishes. A couple of the restaurant favorites are singgang and semur daging for ultimate Indonesian flavor.

LOBA

7420 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-536-6692, lobarestaurant.com

In Miami, LOBA is known for cooking Latin comfort food. Dishes such as their Patacon, an 11-inch fried plantain with meat and more alongside its Lentil Croquettes are go-to orders.

The Local

150 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 305-648-5687; thelocal150.com

The Local serves elevated southern food in Coral Gables. The eatery is known for its lamb belly B.L.T, roasted bone marrow and hen and dumplings.

Los Bocados

7191 North, FL-7, Parkland; 954-637-4984, losbocados.com

Los Bocados might be in a gas station but serves anything but your typical fuel center food. This Mexican joint's popular dishes include the citrus pork quesadilla and barbecue brisket tostada.

Lou's Beer Garden

7337 Harding Ave., Miami Beach; 305-704-7879, foodnetwork.com/restaurants/fl/miami-beach/lous-beer-garden-restaurant

Lou's Beer Garden in Miami Beach cooks up dishes bursting with flavors with an ever-changing seasonal menu. Bold tasting plates feature the restaurant's paella and vongola.

M.E.A.T. Eatery and Tap Room

Mile Marker 88 on U.S. 1 Oceanside 88005 Overseas Highway, Islamorada; 305-852-3833, meateatery.com

Some call M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom meat lovers heaven and they're right. The Islamorada restaurant is known for its wings, burgers, pork rinds and more.

Metro Diner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bI4o_0hlAEskn00

3302 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville; 904-398-3701, metrodiner.com

Opened in Jacksonville in 1992 and now with other locations throughout Florida and various other states, Metro Diner serves up all things breakfast and comfort food. Popular dishes include the chicken and waffles with strawberry butter, as well as the griddle-seared meatloaf.

Hooters to Home of the Whopper: A look at popular restaurant chains that began in Florida

Miami Smokers

306 N.W. 27th Ave., Miami; 786-520-5420, foodnetwork.com/restaurants/fl/miami/miami-smokers-restaurant

Smoked meat is Miami Smokers' specialty. The Miami eatery serves up tasty wings, ground-in-house sausage and more.

Milly's Empanada Factory

13911 S.W. 66th St., Miami; 305-791-1848, millysfactory.com

Milly's has been serving authentic Venezuelan cuisine to Miami for over two decades. Popular dishes are the empanadas and the Pabe Yo-Yo, a Venezuelan Monte Cristo.

Mojo Donuts and Fried Chicken

8870 Bird Road, Miami; 305-223-6656, foodnetwork.com/restaurants/fl/miami/mojo-donuts-and-fried-chicken-restaurant

Mojo's in Miami is an artisan doughnut shop cooking up sweet and savory masterpieces. Well-known dishes are their chicken Brulee sandwich and Abuelita doughnut.

Mr. & Mrs. Bun

15572 Sunset Drive, Miami; 786-717-6244, mrandmrsbuns.com

A Peruvian couple serves scrumptious sandwiches on house-made rolls at Mr. & Mrs.Bun in Miami. The sandwich shop's popular items include Asado con palta, pollo chi jao kai and aji de gallina bites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIofQ_0hlAEskn00

The Pastrami Project

825 N. Magnolia Ave., Orlando; 321-804-2686, pastramiproject.com

A taste of New York is what makes Pastrami Project flavors so good. The Miami restaurant serves authentic Jewish-deli dishes and is known for their New-York style pastrami sandwiches, bagel and lox and Reuben tacos.

Pirate Republic Seafood

400 S.W. 3rd  Ave. , Fort Lauderdale; 954-761-3500, piraterepublicseafood.com

Pirate Republic Seafood brings global flavors to Fort Lauderdale. Popular fresh dishes include seafood moqueca and Snapper Escabeche.

Scully's Tavern (closed)

9809 S.W. 72nd St., Miami; 305-271-7404

This Miami sports bar offered bar food with a twist before it closed in 2021. Popular menu items featured potato chip encrusted Mahi Mahi sandwiches, scampi wings and escargot.

Se7en Bites Bakeshop

617 Primrose Drive, Orlando; 407-203-0727, facebook.com/Se7enbites

Next-level Southern food is Se7en Bites Bakeshop cuisine in Orlando. The bakery serves elevated classics like chicken pot pie and vanilla bean bourbon bacon moon pie.

Taquiza

1351 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-203-2197, taquizatacos.com

Homemade tacos anyone? Taquiza in Miami Beach serves up craveable tacos with a spin. Totopos (chips) and tacos with marinated hanger steak and with toasted grasshoppers are popular items.

Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish

1350 Pasadena Ave S, St. Petersburg; 727-381-7931, tedpetersfish.com

The name says it all. Ted Peters' Famous Smoked fish is known for, you guessed it, smoked fish. Other menu items at the iconic St. Petersburg restaurant opened in 1951 include German potato salad and Key lime pie.

Caroline Hebert is the restaurant and dining writer for The Daytona Beach News-Journal. A New Orleans native and food enthusiast, she can be contacted at chebert@news-jrnl.com. Follow her on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . Support local journalism by subscribing .

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Guy Fieri in Florida: Where to find 35+ restaurants seen on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

