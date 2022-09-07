ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Braintree town councilors to hold open hours at Saturday's farmers market

By Fred Hanson, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vG9r_0hlAEqzL00

BRAINTREE – Town council members will be available to meet with residents at Saturday's farmers market.

Council President Meredith Boericke said the purpose of the event is to give residents a chance to interact with their councilors while supporting local farmers and small-business owners at the market.

"As town council president, one of my goals is to make the council welcoming and accessible to all in our community," Boericke said. "I hope the council's presence at the market will encourage residents to get involved with our local government."

'They are our hope': Butterfly release marks Overdose Awareness Day in Braintree

Braintree approved a life science facility on Weymouth's doorstep. Now, officials are fighting back.

In addition to asking questions and sharing opinions and ideas with town councilors, residents can also participate in the development of a master plan to guide development in town, Boericke said.

The farmers market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of town hall, 1 John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Reach Fred Hanson at fhanson@patriotledger.com.

Thanks to our subscribers who make this coverage possible. Please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

MBTA announces new ferry service from East Boston to downtown

BOSTON - A new way to get downtown from East Boston is coming soon.The MBTA announced a new daily ferry between Lewis Mall in East Boston and Long Wharf. It will launch on Monday, with a one-way fare costing $2.40.A ferry previously serviced the routes temporarily this spring when the Blue Line was suspended for tunnel maintenance. The MBTA said 1,750 riders a day took advantage of the ferry service, leading the Legislature to fund a new pilot program."We're pleased to be able to demonstrate this ferry service between East Boston and downtown Boston this fall and next spring," T General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. "We know riders valued the ferry service last spring when Blue Line service was suspended for maintenance. Demonstration projects such as these take coordination and funding, and I'd like to thank our local elected leaders for pursuing and securing the funds necessary to allow the T to operate this seasonal service."Ferry service will run until November 30, and then resume on March 1, 2023. Each trip takes about 10 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Braintree, MA
Government
City
Braintree, MA
Braintree, MA
Business
Boston Globe

On the North Shore, a moderate Republican bests ‘Super Happy Fun America’ leader in write-in contest

“It’s a very unusual circumstance where you have the incumbent on the ballot and he garnered the most votes even though he is set to file paperwork to decline.”. A moderate Republican overpowered a right-wing agitator in an unusual North Shore legislative contest Tuesday that observers saw as a possible indicator of the state GOP’s appetite for far-right politics. C.J. Fitzwater secured the Republican nomination for the First Essex District House seat after his write-in campaign trounced that of Samson Racioppi, an activist who organized the 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston. Racioppi also helped organize buses to Washington, D.C., for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MERRIMAC, MA
CBS Boston

Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury left out of first phase of bike expansion plan

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Boston's Mayor wants to make the city more bike-friendly, but are communities of color being left out of that conversation? Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to extend bike trails through several neighborhoods in the city. It's something Black and brown communities have been talking about for more than a decade. They want to make sure they're included as the project moves forward. Elijah Evans is the Executive Director of Bikes Not Bombs. He said their non-profit uses bikes as a vehicle for social change and to help communities of color achieve economic mobility. According...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

“Bar Rescue” Star Opens New Restaurant in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards

Crowds gathered at Arsenal Yards, onlookers held up cell phones, and people lined up to shake the hand of a celebrity on Thursday when Watertown got a taste of Hollywood. Jon Taffer, the start of Bar Rescue, stopped by Thursday morning for the grand opening of his new restaurant at Arsenal Yards — Taffer’s Tavern.
WATERTOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

New surveillance video of MBTA transit bus catching fire

BOSTON — New surveillance video obtained by 5 Investigates shows the moments an MBTA transit bus caught fire during a hot summer afternoon. The MBTA bus caught fire last month as temperatures across the region reached the upper 90s. A witness said the bus caught fire on Washington Street...
BOSTON, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday

BOSTON -  The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32  Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08  Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32  Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
PROVIDENCE, RI
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

NACTO Comes to Boston

For the next three days, the Boston region will host hundreds of transportation engineers, planners, and transit officials from dozens of cities worldwide for the annual conference of the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO). While the transportation engineering profession generally has a reputation for neglecting anyone who isn’t...
BOSTON, MA
belmontonian.com

Belmont Police Chief To Parents: Don’t Drive Those Kids To School!

Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac has something to say to parents of school-age children: Tell your kids to take a walk! As in take a walk to school each day. With vehicle trips returning to pre-pandemic levels and changing traffic patterns and street repairs leading to congested roadways during weekday mornings and afternoons, MacIsaac is asking parents to consider NOT driving the kids to school.
BELMONT, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy