A nonprofit is inviting Phoenix-area Spanish speakers with autism and those with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their families to participate in a study to determine how to best fulfill their housing needs. An outreach event for the Greater Phoenix Housing Market Analysis study will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at First Place-Phoenix, 3001 N. Third St. The event will...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 22 MINUTES AGO